Skip to main content

Get My Followers

Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (user ID)

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/config-query-followers
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-trader/config-query-followers?startTime=1692624281000&endTime=1693473489000&pageNo=1&pageSize=20" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
pageNoStringNoPage number
(default: 1)
pageSizeStringNoEntries per page
(default: 20, maximum: 100)
startTimeStringNoStart timestamp
Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default end time is three months if no value is set for the end time. )
endTimeStringNoEnd timestamp
Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default start time is three months ago if no value is set for the start time. )
Response example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": "1684920707124",
    "data": [
        {
            "accountEquity": "3434361.0097",
            "isRemove": "yes",
            "followerHeadPic": "",
            "followerName": "****@***.com",
            "followerUid": "************",
            "followerTime": "1684920707124"
        }
    ]
}

Response parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
accountEquityStringTotal account assets
isRemoveStringIs it able to remove followers?
yes
no
followerHeadPicStringFollower avatar
followerNameStringFollower alias
followerUidStringFollower user ID
followerTimeStringDate of following (based on date of initial following)
Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085