Get My Followers
Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (user ID)
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/config-query-followers
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-trader/config-query-followers?startTime=1692624281000&endTime=1693473489000&pageNo=1&pageSize=20" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|pageNo
|String
|No
|Page number
(default: 1)
|pageSize
|String
|No
|Entries per page
(default: 20, maximum: 100)
|startTime
|String
|No
|Start timestamp
Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default end time is three months if no value is set for the end time. )
|endTime
|String
|No
|End timestamp
Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default start time is three months ago if no value is set for the start time. )
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1684920707124",
"data": [
{
"accountEquity": "3434361.0097",
"isRemove": "yes",
"followerHeadPic": "",
"followerName": "****@***.com",
"followerUid": "************",
"followerTime": "1684920707124"
}
]
}
Response parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|accountEquity
|String
|Total account assets
|isRemove
|String
|Is it able to remove followers?
yes
no
|followerHeadPic
|String
|Follower avatar
|followerName
|String
|Follower alias
|followerUid
|String
|Follower user ID
|followerTime
|String
|Date of following (based on date of initial following)
Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085