On this page

Spot Trading API

This page includes APIs about 'Spot'

With this Spec, you could trade on Spot as well as managing your assets.

Regarding API additions, updates, and offline information, Bitget will issue announcements in advance to notify you. It is recommended that you follow and subscribe to our announcements to obtain relevant information in time.

You can click Latest News to subscribe to announcements.

Further more, an API to get notification could be found here

If you have any questions or suggestions, you can contact us by: