On this page

Bitget API Introduction

Welcome to Bitget Developer document!

This document is the only official document of Bitget API. We will constantly update the functionalities of Bitget API here. Please pay attention to it regularly.

You can switch to access different APIs business line by clicking the upper menu, and you can switch the document language by clicking the language button on the upper right.

On the right side of the document usually displays example of request parameters and response results.

Regarding API additions, updates, and offline information, Bitget will issue announcements in advance to notify you. It is recommended that you follow and subscribe to our announcements to obtain relevant information in time.

You can click Latest News to subscribe to announcements.

Further more, an API to get notification could be found here

If you have any questions or suggestions, you can contact us by: