Get Current Tracking Orders

Frequency limit:10 times/1s (User ID)

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/order-current-track
Request Example

curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-trader/order-current-track?symbol=BTCUSDT&productType=usdt-futures&limit=20" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringNoTrading pair
Supports capital and lower-case letters
productTypeStringYesProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
startTimeStringNoStart time (greater than or equal to) Unix timestamp in milliseconds format, e.g. 1597026383085, rounded down according to granularity, i.e. for granularity=1m: 1672410799436 (December 30, 2022, 22:33:19) rounded down to 1672410780000 (December 30, 2022, 22:33:00)
Request data generated after this start time
(If end time is not input, then estimates out the start time based on the current time)
endTimeStringNoStart time (greater than or equal to) Unix timestamp in milliseconds format, e.g. 1597026383085, rounded down according to granularity, i.e. for granularity=1m: 1672410799436 (December 30, 2022, 22:33:19) rounded down to 1672410780000 (December 30, 2022, 22:33:00)
Request data generated before this start time
limitStringNodefault 20, max 50
idGreaterThanStringNoRequests the content on the page after this ID (newer data), the value input should be the endId of the corresponding interface.
idLessThanStringNoSeparate page content before this ID is requested (older data), the value input should be the endId of the corresponding interface.
Response example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695801601016,
    "data": {
        "trackingList": [
            {
                "trackingNo": "1231231231",
                "openOrderId": "123123123123",
                "symbol": "BTCUSDT",
                "posSide": "long",
                "openLeverage": "20",
                "openPriceAvg": "26248.9",
                "openTime": "1695801595658",
                "openSize": "0.1000000000000000",
                "presetStopSurplusPrice": "27561.34",
                "presetStopLossPrice": "25855.16",
                "openFee": "-2.62489",
                "followCount": "1"
            }
        ],
        "endId": "1"
    }
}

Response parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
trackingListListTrack order list
> trackingNoStringTrack order number
> symbolStringTrading pair name
> posSideStringPosition direction
long: long position in hedging mode
short: short position in hedging mode
> openOrderIdStringElite trader opening order ID
> openLeverageStringLeverage to open positions
> openPriceAvgStringAverage entry price
> openTimeStringOpening time
> openSizeStringPosition size to open
> presetStopSurplusPriceStringSet TP price
> presetStopLossPriceStringSet SL price
> openFeeStringOpening fee
(Shows USDT only, not coupons)
> followCountStringNumber of followers for this order
endIdStringThis is used when idLessThan/idGreaterThan is set as a range.