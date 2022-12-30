Get Current Tracking Orders
Frequency limit:10 times/1s (User ID)
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/order-current-track
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-trader/order-current-track?symbol=BTCUSDT&productType=usdt-futures&limit=20" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|No
|Trading pair
Supports capital and lower-case letters
|productType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
|startTime
|String
|No
|Start time (greater than or equal to) Unix timestamp in milliseconds format, e.g. 1597026383085, rounded down according to granularity, i.e. for granularity=1m: 1672410799436 (December 30, 2022, 22:33:19) rounded down to 1672410780000 (December 30, 2022, 22:33:00)
Request data generated after this start time
(If end time is not input, then estimates out the start time based on the current time)
|endTime
|String
|No
|Start time (greater than or equal to) Unix timestamp in milliseconds format, e.g. 1597026383085, rounded down according to granularity, i.e. for granularity=1m: 1672410799436 (December 30, 2022, 22:33:19) rounded down to 1672410780000 (December 30, 2022, 22:33:00)
Request data generated before this start time
|limit
|String
|No
|default 20, max 50
|idGreaterThan
|String
|No
|Requests the content on the page after this ID (newer data), the value input should be the endId of the corresponding interface.
|idLessThan
|String
|No
|Separate page content before this ID is requested (older data), the value input should be the endId of the corresponding interface.
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695801601016,
"data": {
"trackingList": [
{
"trackingNo": "1231231231",
"openOrderId": "123123123123",
"symbol": "BTCUSDT",
"posSide": "long",
"openLeverage": "20",
"openPriceAvg": "26248.9",
"openTime": "1695801595658",
"openSize": "0.1000000000000000",
"presetStopSurplusPrice": "27561.34",
"presetStopLossPrice": "25855.16",
"openFee": "-2.62489",
"followCount": "1"
}
],
"endId": "1"
}
}
Response parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|trackingList
|List
|Track order list
|> trackingNo
|String
|Track order number
|> symbol
|String
|Trading pair name
|> posSide
|String
|Position direction
long: long position in hedging mode
short: short position in hedging mode
|> openOrderId
|String
|Elite trader opening order ID
|> openLeverage
|String
|Leverage to open positions
|> openPriceAvg
|String
|Average entry price
|> openTime
|String
|Opening time
|> openSize
|String
|Position size to open
|> presetStopSurplusPrice
|String
|Set TP price
|> presetStopLossPrice
|String
|Set SL price
|> openFee
|String
|Opening fee
(Shows USDT only, not coupons)
|> followCount
|String
|Number of followers for this order
|endId
|String
|This is used when idLessThan/idGreaterThan is set as a range.