Close Tracking Order

10 times/s, frequency is limited according to user ID

Description

Tracking orders could only be closed by this API

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/order-close-positions
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-trader/order-close-positions" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d \'{"symbol": "BTCUSDT","productType": "usdt-futures","trackingNo": "1"}'

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
trackingNoStringNoTrack order number
Tracking ID from the current elite trade interface
If a symbol is also passed, make sure the order ID pair corresponds to it.
symbolStringNoTrading pair
Supports capital and lower-case letters
productTypeStringYesProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
If only productType is passed, all positions under that line of business will be closed.
Response example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "data": [
        {
            "trackingNo": "123",
            "symbol": "ETHUSDT",
            "productType": "USDT-FUTURES"
        },
        {
            "trackingNo": "32123",
            "symbol": "BTCUSDT",
            "productType": "USDT-FUTURES"
        }
    ],
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": "1627354109502"
}

Response parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
>trackingNoStringTrack order number
>symbolStringTrading pair
>productTypeStringProduct type