Close Tracking Order
10 times/s, frequency is limited according to user ID
Description
Tracking orders could only be closed by this API
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/order-close-positions
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-trader/order-close-positions" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'{"symbol": "BTCUSDT","productType": "usdt-futures","trackingNo": "1"}'
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|trackingNo
|String
|No
|Track order number
Tracking ID from the current elite trade interface
If a symbol is also passed, make sure the order ID pair corresponds to it.
|symbol
|String
|No
|Trading pair
Supports capital and lower-case letters
|productType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
If only productType is passed, all positions under that line of business will be closed.
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"data": [
{
"trackingNo": "123",
"symbol": "ETHUSDT",
"productType": "USDT-FUTURES"
},
{
"trackingNo": "32123",
"symbol": "BTCUSDT",
"productType": "USDT-FUTURES"
}
],
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1627354109502"
}
Response parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|>trackingNo
|String
|Track order number
|>symbol
|String
|Trading pair
|>productType
|String
|Product type