Quick Start
Access Preparation
This document is intended to clarify the API usage for ND-brokers(non-disclosed broker) . If you have certain R&D and operation capabilities, and want to build a trading platform and manage your user independently, the independent broker service Yes is the best choice. You are responsible for front-end development and user operations, while Bitget provides you with back-end technology and market liquidity to empower your transaction value-added services.
- The ND broker could send an email to [email protected] to apply to become a Bitget ND-broker
- Brokers could create APIKey at API Keys Management after login, make sure to set an IP whitelist while creating the APIKey
- Brokers can create their own sub-accounts through this API, control permissions, create sub-account APIKeys, and place orders through sub-account APIKey.