Futures Trading API
This TAB includes APIs abount 'Future'.
With this Spec, you could trade on Future.
Please note that there are 3 product types under 'Future', a detail list as below:
|Product Type
|Desc
|USDT-FUTURES
|USDT professional futures (linear future)
|COIN-FUTURES
|Mixed futures (inverse future)
|USDC-FUTURES
|USDC professional futures (USDC linear future)
When calling REST API, please refer to above value for 'productType'
When subscribing Websocket, please refer to above for 'instType'
Specially, if you are conducting testing (demo trading) against the API, please switch the value listed below:
|Product Type
|Desc
|SUSDT-FUTURES
|USDT professional futures
|SCOIN-FUTURES
|Mixed futures (demo trading)
|SUSDC-FUTURES
|USDC professional futures (demo trading)
Originally every account has certain demo coins, you could check your demo coin balance by calling the Account List API with above demo trade productType