Futures Trading API

This TAB includes APIs abount 'Future'.

With this Spec, you could trade on Future.

Please note that there are 3 product types under 'Future', a detail list as below:

Product Type Desc USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures (linear future) COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures (inverse future) USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures (USDC linear future)

When calling REST API, please refer to above value for 'productType'

When subscribing Websocket, please refer to above for 'instType'

Specially, if you are conducting testing (demo trading) against the API, please switch the value listed below:

Product Type Desc SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures (demo trading) SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures (demo trading)

Originally every account has certain demo coins, you could check your demo coin balance by calling the Account List API with above demo trade productType