Get Profit Share Group by Coin & Date
Frequency limit:20 times/1s (User ID)
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/profits-group-coin-date
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-trader/profits-group-coin-date?pageSize=20&pageNo=1" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|pageSize
|String
|No
|Number of inquiries
Defaults to 20 entries and supports a maximum of 50 entries.
|pageNo
|String
|No
|Current page number
Default to 1.
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"data": [
{
"coin": "usdt",
"profit": "15",
"profitTime": "1627354109502"
}
]
}
Response parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|>>coin
|String
|Cryptocurrency
|>>profit
|String
|PnL
(in the dimension of the cryptocurrency and the date)
|>>profitTime
|String
|Time to distribute profit share (milliseconds)
(in the dimension of the cryptocurrency and the date)