Get Profit Share Group by Coin & Date

Frequency limit:20 times/1s (User ID)

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/profits-group-coin-date
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-trader/profits-group-coin-date?pageSize=20&pageNo=1" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
pageSizeStringNoNumber of inquiries
Defaults to 20 entries and supports a maximum of 50 entries.
pageNoStringNoCurrent page number
Default to 1.
Response example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "data": [
        {
            "coin": "usdt",
            "profit": "15",
            "profitTime": "1627354109502"
        }
    ]
}

Response parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
>>coinStringCryptocurrency
>>profitStringPnL
(in the dimension of the cryptocurrency and the date)
>>profitTimeStringTime to distribute profit share (milliseconds)
(in the dimension of the cryptocurrency and the date)