Get Copy Trade Symbol Settings

Frequency limit: 20 times/1s (user ID)

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/config-query-symbols
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-trader/config-query-symbols?productType=usdt-futures" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
productTypeStringYesProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
Response example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "data": [
        {
            "symbol": "ethusdt",
            "openTrader": "yes",
            "minOpenCount": "1",
            "stopSurplusRatio": "40",
            "stopLossRatio": "120"
        },
        {
            "symbol": "btcusdt",
            "openTrader": "no",
            "minOpenCount": "1",
            "stopSurplusRatio": "40",
            "stopLossRatio": "120"
        }
    ],
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": "1627354109502"
}

Response parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
symbolStringTrading pair
openTraderStringActivates copy trading or not, YES, NO
minOpenCountStringMinimum opening amount of elite traders
stopSurplusRatioStringValue set for stop-loss ratio (the value is a positive integer, 40 means 40%)
stopLossRatioStringValue set for TP/SL (value is a positive integer, 120 means 120%)