Get Copy Trade Symbol Settings
Frequency limit: 20 times/1s (user ID)
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/config-query-symbols
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-trader/config-query-symbols?productType=usdt-futures" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|productType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"data": [
{
"symbol": "ethusdt",
"openTrader": "yes",
"minOpenCount": "1",
"stopSurplusRatio": "40",
"stopLossRatio": "120"
},
{
"symbol": "btcusdt",
"openTrader": "no",
"minOpenCount": "1",
"stopSurplusRatio": "40",
"stopLossRatio": "120"
}
],
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1627354109502"
}
Response parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Trading pair
|openTrader
|String
|Activates copy trading or not,
YES,
NO
|minOpenCount
|String
|Minimum opening amount of elite traders
|stopSurplusRatio
|String
|Value set for stop-loss ratio (the value is a positive integer, 40 means 40%)
|stopLossRatio
|String
|Value set for TP/SL (value is a positive integer, 120 means 120%)