Change Global Copy Trade Setting
Frequency limit: 10 times/1s
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/config-settings-base
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-trader/config-settings-base" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'{"enable": "yes","showTotalEquity": "yes","showTpsl": "yes"}'
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|enable
|String
|No
|One of the three must be passed.
Activates elite trading or not?
YES
NO
|showTotalEquity
|String
|No
|One of the three must be passed.
Displays total assets (USDT) or not?
YES
NO
|showTpsl
|String
|No
|One of the three must be passed.
TP/SL price of orders will be displayed publicly.
YES
NO
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"data": "success"
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1627354109502"
}
Response parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|data
|String
|Success or not?