Skip to main content

Change Global Copy Trade Setting

Frequency limit: 10 times/1s

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/config-settings-base
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-trader/config-settings-base" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d \'{"enable": "yes","showTotalEquity": "yes","showTpsl": "yes"}'

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
enableStringNoOne of the three must be passed.
Activates elite trading or not?
YES
NO
showTotalEquityStringNoOne of the three must be passed.
Displays total assets (USDT) or not?
YES
NO
showTpslStringNoOne of the three must be passed.
TP/SL price of orders will be displayed publicly.
YES
NO
Response example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "data": "success"
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": "1627354109502"
}

Response parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
dataStringSuccess or not?