Get Current Tracking Orders
Frequency limit:10 times/1s (User ID)
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/copy/mix-follower/query-current-orders
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-follower/query-current-orders?productType=usdt-futures&symbol=BTCUSDT&pageSize=20&pageNo=1" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|No
|Trading pair
|productType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
|pageSize
|String
|No
|Page size
Default to 20 entries and supports a maximum of 50 entries.
|pageNo
|String
|No
|Current page number
Default to 1.
|traderId
|String
|No
|Trader ID
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"data": [
{
"trackingNo": "1",
"traderName": "xxxxxx",
"openOrderId": "1",
"closeOrderId": "",
"traderId": "**********",
"symbol": "BTCUSDT",
"posSide": "short",
"openLeverage": "47",
"openAvgPrice": "39827",
"openTime": "1627567376984",
"openSize": "0.0010000000000000",
"closeAvgPrice": "0",
"closeSize": "0.0000000000000000",
"openMarginSz": "21",
"closeTime": "0"
}
],
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1634107646972"
}
Response parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|trackingNo
|String
|Track order number
|traderId
|String
|Trader user ID
|traderName
|String
|Trader alias
|openOrderId
|String
|Opening order ID
|closeOrderId
|String
|Closing order ID
|symbol
|String
|Trading pair
|posSide
|String
|Position direction
long: long position in hedging mode
short: short position in hedging mode
|openLeverage
|String
|Leverage for opening position
|openPriceAvg
|String
|Average entry price
|openTime
|String
|Position opening time (millisecond timestamp)
|openFee
|String
|Opening fee (excluding discounts)
|openSize
|String
|Opening volume
|openMarginSz
|String
|Margin amount
|closeAvgPrice
|String
|Average closing price
|closeSize
|String
|Closing volume
|closeTime
|String
|Position closing time (millisecond timestamp)