Get Current Tracking Orders

Frequency limit:10 times/1s (User ID)

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/copy/mix-follower/query-current-orders
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-follower/query-current-orders?productType=usdt-futures&symbol=BTCUSDT&pageSize=20&pageNo=1" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringNoTrading pair
productTypeStringYesProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
pageSizeStringNoPage size
Default to 20 entries and supports a maximum of 50 entries.
pageNoStringNoCurrent page number
Default to 1.
traderIdStringNoTrader ID
Response example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "data": [
        {
            "trackingNo": "1",
            "traderName": "xxxxxx",
            "openOrderId": "1",
            "closeOrderId": "",
            "traderId": "**********",
            "symbol": "BTCUSDT",
            "posSide": "short",
            "openLeverage": "47",
            "openAvgPrice": "39827",
            "openTime": "1627567376984",
            "openSize": "0.0010000000000000",
            "closeAvgPrice": "0",
            "closeSize": "0.0000000000000000",
            "openMarginSz": "21",
            "closeTime": "0"
        }
    ],
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": "1634107646972"
}

Response parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
trackingNoStringTrack order number
traderIdStringTrader user ID
traderNameStringTrader alias
openOrderIdStringOpening order ID
closeOrderIdStringClosing order ID
symbolStringTrading pair
posSideStringPosition direction
long: long position in hedging mode
short: short position in hedging mode
openLeverageStringLeverage for opening position
openPriceAvgStringAverage entry price
openTimeStringPosition opening time (millisecond timestamp)
openFeeStringOpening fee (excluding discounts)
openSizeStringOpening volume
openMarginSzStringMargin amount
closeAvgPriceStringAverage closing price
closeSizeStringClosing volume
closeTimeStringPosition closing time (millisecond timestamp)