Skip to main content

Get History Profit Share Detail

Frequency limit:20 times/1s (User ID)

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/profit-history-details
Request Example

curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-trader/profit-history-details?coin=USDT&limit=20&startTime=1693205171000&endTime=1694155571000" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
coinStringNoSettlement currency
idLessThanStringNoSeparate page content before this ID is requested (older data), and the value input should be the endid of the corresponding interface.
idGreaterThanStringNoSeparate page content after this ID is requested (newer data), and the value input should be the endid of the corresponding interface.
startTimeStringNoStart timestamp
Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default end time is three months if no value is set for the end time. )
endTimeStringNoEnd timestamp
Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default start time is three months ago if no value is set for the start time. )
limitStringNoNumber of queries: Default: 100, maximum: 100
Response example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "data": {
        "profitList": [
            {
                "profitId": "1",
                "coin": "usdt",
                "profit": "1",
                "nickName": "nickname",
                "profitTime": "1691446639000"
            }
        ],
        "endId": "3"
    },
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": "1627354109502"
}

Response parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
profitListListprofit share overview
>profitIdStringProfit share ID
>coinStringSettlement currency
>profitStringDistributed
>nickNameStringAlias
>profitTimeStringTime to distribute profit share
endIdStringThe last profit share ID.
This is used when idLessThan/idGreaterThan is set as a range.