Get History Profit Share Detail

coin String No Settlement currency

idLessThan String No Separate page content before this ID is requested (older data), and the value input should be the endid of the corresponding interface.

idGreaterThan String No Separate page content after this ID is requested (newer data), and the value input should be the endid of the corresponding interface.

startTime String No Start timestamp

Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085

(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default end time is three months if no value is set for the end time. )

endTime String No End timestamp

Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085

(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default start time is three months ago if no value is set for the start time. )