Get History Profit Share Detail
Frequency limit:20 times/1s (User ID)
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/profit-history-details
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-trader/profit-history-details?coin=USDT&limit=20&startTime=1693205171000&endTime=1694155571000" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|coin
|String
|No
|Settlement currency
|idLessThan
|String
|No
|Separate page content before this ID is requested (older data), and the value input should be the endid of the corresponding interface.
|idGreaterThan
|String
|No
|Separate page content after this ID is requested (newer data), and the value input should be the endid of the corresponding interface.
|startTime
|String
|No
|Start timestamp
Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default end time is three months if no value is set for the end time. )
|endTime
|String
|No
|End timestamp
Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default start time is three months ago if no value is set for the start time. )
|limit
|String
|No
|Number of queries: Default: 100, maximum: 100
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"data": {
"profitList": [
{
"profitId": "1",
"coin": "usdt",
"profit": "1",
"nickName": "nickname",
"profitTime": "1691446639000"
}
],
"endId": "3"
},
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1627354109502"
}
Response parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|profitList
|List
|profit share overview
|>profitId
|String
|Profit share ID
|>coin
|String
|Settlement currency
|>profit
|String
|Distributed
|>nickName
|String
|Alias
|>profitTime
|String
|Time to distribute profit share
|endId
|String
|The last profit share ID.
This is used when idLessThan/idGreaterThan is set as a range.