Rest API Error Code

Error messageError codehttp status code
00000success!400
40001ACCESS_KEY cannot be empty400
40002ACCESS_SIGN cannot be empty400
40003Signature cannot be empty400
40004Request timestamp expired400
40005Invalid ACCESS_TIMESTAMP400
40006Invalid ACCESS_KEY400
40007Invalid Content_Type400
40008Request timestamp expired400
40009sign signature error400
40010Request timed out400
40011ACCESS_PASSPHRASE cannot be empty400
40012apikey/password is incorrect400
40013User status is abnormal400
40014Incorrect permissions, need {0} permissions400
40015System is abnormal, please try again later400
40016The user must bind the phone or Google400
40017Parameter verification failed {0}400
00171Parameter verification failed {0}{1}400
00172Parameter verification failed400
40018Invalid IP400
40019Parameter {0} cannot be empty400
40020Parameter {0} error400
40021User disable withdraw400
40022The business of this account has been restricted400
40023The business of this account has been restricted400
40024Account has been frozen400
40025The business of this account has been restricted400
40026User is disabled400
40027Withdrawals in this account area must be kyc400
40028This subUid does not belong to this account400
40029This account is not a Broker, please apply to become a Broker first400
40031The account has been cancelled and cannot be used again400
40032The Max of sub-account created has reached the limit400
40033This email has been bound400
40034Parameter {0} does not exist400
50001coin {0} does not support cross400
50002symbol {0} does not support isolated400
50003coin {0} does not support isolated400
50004symbol {0} does not support cross400
40035Judging from your login information, you are required to complete KYC first for compliance reasons.400
40036passphrase is error400
40037Apikey does not exist400
40038The current ip is not in the apikey ip whitelist400
40039FD Broker's user signature error400
40040user api key permission setting error400
40041User's ApiKey does not exist400
40043FD Broker does not exist400
40045The bound user cannot be an FD broker400
40047FD Broker binding related interface call frequency limit400
40048The user's ApiKey must be the parent account400
40049User related fields decrypt error400
40051This account is not a FD Broker, please apply to become a FD Broker first400
40052Security settings have been modified for this account. For the safety of your account, withdrawals are prohibited within 24 hours400
40053Value range verification failed: {0} should be between {1}400
40054The data fetched by {0} is empty400
40055subName must be an English letter with a length of 8400
40056remark must be length of 1 ~ 20400
40057Parameter {0} {1} does not meet specification400
40058Parameter {0} Only a maximum of {1} is allowed400
40059Parameter {0} should be less than {1}400
40060subNames already exists400
40061sub-account not allow access400
40063API exceeds the maximum limit added400
40064Sub-account creation failed, please check if there is a duplicate400
40065This subApikey does not exist400
40066This subUid does not belong to the account or is not a virtual sub-account400
40067sub-account create failed, please check if there is a duplicate400
40068Disable subaccount access400
40069The maximum number of sub-accounts created has been reached400
40070passphrase 8-32 characters with letters and numbers400
40071subName exist duplication400
40072symbol {0} is Invalid or not supported mix contract trade400
40102Symbol does not exist400
40109The data of the order cannot be found, please confirm the order number400
40200Server upgrade, please try again later400
40301Permission has not been obtained yet. If you need to use it, please contact customer service400
40303Can only query up to 20,000 data400
40304clientOid or clientOrderId length cannot greater than 50400
40305clientOid or clientOrderId length cannot greater than 64, and cannot be Martian characters400
40306Batch processing orders can only process up to 20400
40308The contract is being temporarily maintained400
40309The contract has been removed400
40400Status check abnormal400
40401The operation cannot be performed400
40402orderId or clientOId format error400
40407The query direction is not the direction entrusted by the plan400
40408Range error400
40409wrong format400
40704Can only check the data of the last three months400
40705The start and end time cannot exceed 90 days400
40706Wrong order price400
40707Start time is greater than end time400
40708client_oid duplicate400
40709There is no position in this position, and no automatic margin call can be set400
40710Abnormal account status400
40711Insufficient contract account balance400
40712Insufficient margin400
40713Cannot exceed the maximum transferable margin amount400
40714No direct margin call is allowed400
40715delegate count can not high max of open count400
40716This trading pair not support Cross Margin mode400
40717The number of closed positions cannot exceed the number of sheets held400
40718The entrusted price of Pingduo shall not be lower than the bursting price400
40719Flat empty entrustment price is not allowed to be higher than explosion price400
40720swap hand depth does not exist400
40721Market price list is not allowed at present400
40722Due to excessive price fluctuations and the insufficient market price entrusted cost, the opening commission is failed.400
40723The total number of unexecuted orders is too high400
40724Parameter is empty400
40725service return an error400
40726Cross margin not support Auto Margin Replenishment (AMR)400
40727Cross margin not support margin adjustment400
40728You’re log in as trader, please close position for current copy trade orders400
40729Failed to adjust the position, the current position or order or plan order400
40730There is currently a commission or a planned commission, and the leverage cannot be adjusted400
40731This product does not support copy trading400
40732Not currently a trader400
40199Traders are prohibited from calling the API400
40733The order closing has been processed400
40734Failed to place an order, the minimum number of traders to open a position {0}400
40735Long position take profit price should be greater than the average opening price400
40736Long position take profit price is greater than the current price400
40737The short position take profit price should be less than the average opening price400
40738The short position take profit price should be less than the current price400
40739The stop loss price of a long position should be less than the average opening price400
40740The stop loss price of a long position should be less than the current price400
40741The stop loss price of a short position should be greater than the average opening price400
40742The stop loss price of the short position should be greater than the current price400
40743The order is being closed and cannot be closed again400
40744The tracking order status is wrong400
40745This order is being commissioned, and liquidation is not supported temporarily400
40746The current maximum number of positions that can be closed is {0}, if you exceed the number, please go to the current order to close the position400
40747The bonus is not allowed to hold two-way positions400
40748The commission price is higher than the highest bid price400
40749The commission price is lower than the lowest selling price400
40750The plan commission for this contract has reached the upper limit400
40751The contract's stop profit and stop loss order has reached the upper limit400
40752You are disabled for current business, if you have any questions, please contact customer service400
40753The contract transaction business is disabled, if you have any questions, please contact customer service400
40754balance not enough400
40755Not enough open positions are available.400
40756The balance lock is insufficient.400
40757Not enough position is available.400
40758The position lock is insufficient.400
40759No assets400
40760Account abnormal status400
40761The total number of unfilled orders is too high400
40762The order size is greater than the max open size400
40763The number of orders cannot exceed the maximum amount of the corresponding gear400
40764The remaining amount of the order is less than the current transaction volume400
40765The remaining volume of the position is less than the current transaction volume400
40766The number of open orders is less than this transaction volume400
40767Position does not exist when opening a position400
40768Order does not exist400
40769Reject order has been completed400
40770The settlement or fee currency configuration was not found.400
40771When there is a gap, you cannot have a position closing order.400
40772The account does not exist400
40773Closed positions can only occur in two-way positions.400
40774The order type for unilateral position must also be the unilateral position type.400
40775The market-making account can only be a unilateral position type.400
40776Error creating order.400
40777Cancel order error.400
40778Coin pair {0} does not support {1} currency as margin400
40779Please check that the correct delegateType is used400
40780There are multiple risk handling records for the same symbolId at the same time400
40781The transfer order was not found400
40782Internal transfer error400
40783No gear found400
40784Need to configure modify depth account400
40785Need to configure draw line account400
40786Duplicate clientOid400
40787The price step does not match400
40788Internal batch transfer error400
40789The tokenId is duplicated in the configuration item400
40790Duplicate symbolCode in configuration item400
40791The baseToken or quoteToken of symbolCode does not exist400
40792The symbol in the configuration item is duplicated400
40793The symbolCode of BusinessSymbol does not exist400
40794The supportMarginToken of BusinessSymbol is not configured400
40795The transaction is suspended due to settlement or maintenance reasons400
40796The adjusted leverage is not within the appropriate range400
40797Exceeded the maximum settable leverage400
40798Insufficient contract account balance400
40799Cannot be less than the minimum transfer amount400
40800Insufficient amount of margin400
40801Cannot exceed the maximum transferable deposit amount400
40802Position is zero and direct margin call is not allowed400
40803The leverage is reduced and the amount of margin call is incorrect400
40804The number of closed positions cannot exceed the number of positions held400
40805Unsupported operation400
40806Unsupported currency400
40807The account does not exist400
40808Parameter verification exception {0}400
40809Execution price parameter verification exception400
40810Triggered price parameter verification exception400
40811The parameter {0} should not be null400
40812The condition {0} is not met400
40813The parameter {0} must have a value and cannot be empty400
40814No change in leverage400
40815The order price is higher than the highest bid price400
40816The order price is lower than the lowest selling price400
40817The current order status cannot be cancelled400
40818The current order type cannot be cancelled400
40819The order does not exist!400
40820The order price for closing a long position is not allowed to be lower than the liquidation price400
40821The closing order price cannot be higher than the liquidation price400
40822The contract configuration does not exist400
40823The transaction or reasonable marked price does not exist400
40824Currently, it is not allowed to list market orders400
40825Contract opponent depth does not exist400
40826Due to excessive price fluctuations, the market order cost is insufficient, and the position opening order failed.400
40827The bonus is not allowed to hold two-way positions400
40828Special market making accounts cannot manually place orders400
40829The take profit price of a long position should be greater than the average open price400
40830The take profit price of the long position should be greater than the current price400
40831The short position take profit price should be less than the average open price400
40832The take profit price of short positions should be less than the current price400
40833The stop loss price of a long position should be less than the average opening price400
40834The stop loss price of the long position should be less than the current price400
40835The stop loss price of the short position should be greater than the average opening price400
40836The stop loss price of the short position should be greater than the current price400
40837There is no position in this position, so stop-profit and stop-loss orders cannot be made400
40838There is no position in this position, and automatic margin call cannot be set400
40839The automatic margin call function of this contract has been suspended400
40840Duplicate shard market making account400
40841Online environment does not allow execution400
40842Current configuration does not allow adjustment, please try again later400
40843no_datasource_key_exists400
40844This contract is under temporary maintenance400
40845This contract has been removed400
40846Status verification abnormal400
40847The operation cannot be performed400
40848Cannot open a copy transaction if there is a position400
40849This user already has an ongoing copy400
40850The copy is in progress, the balance cannot be transferred400
40851Account status is wrong, cannot end copying400
40852There are unfilled orders, cannot end the copy400
40853There is an unexecuted plan order, cannot end the copy400
40854This product does not support copy trading400
40855The user has ended copying and cannot end copying again400
40856Data abnormal400
40857Document number error400
40858Error tracking order status400
40859This order is being closed and cannot be closed again400
40860The trader does not exist and cannot be set to follow400
40861The trader has been disabled and cannot be set to follow400
40862Please cancel the current order400
40863Please cancel the current plan400
40864Please close the current position with orders400
40865This order is being commissioned, and it is not currently supported to close the position400
40866You are currently a trader, please close the position under the current order400
40867Currently the maximum number of positions that can be closed is {0}, please go to the current order to close the position if the amount exceeds400
40868You are currently a trader and currently do not support liquidation through planned orders400
40869You are currently a trader and currently do not support modification of leverage400
40870You are currently copying an order and currently do not support modifying the leverage400
40871The leverage does not meet the configuration, and you cannot become a trader400
40872Failed to adjust position, currently holding position or order or plan order400
40873The account has a margin and needs to be transferred out400
40874Whole position mode does not support automatic margin call400
40875Whole position mode does not support margin adjustment400
40876Too many tracking orders400
40877Too many follow-up orders400
40878The contract index data is abnormal. In order to avoid causing your loss, please try again later.400
40879The risk is being processed, and the funds cannot be adjusted.400
40880The risk is being processed and the leverage cannot be adjusted.400
40881There is currently an order, or an order is planned, and the leverage cannot be adjusted.400
40882You are currently a trader and you cannot switch to the full position mode400
40883When the currencies are mixed, it cannot be adjusted to the warehouse-by-warehouse mode400
40884When a one-way position is held, it cannot be adjusted to a position-by-position mode400
40885In the case of position by position mode, it cannot be adjusted to one-way position400
40886The automatic margin call cannot be adjusted in the full position mode400
40887Failed to place the order, the number of single lightning open positions is at most {0}400
40888Failed to place the order, the maximum amount of single lightning closing is {0}400
40889The plan order of this contract has reached the upper limit400
40890The order of stop-profit and stop-loss for this contract has reached the upper limit400
40891Insufficient position, can not set take profit or stop loss400
40892Failed to place the order, the minimum number of positions opened by the trader is {0}400
40893Unable to update the leverage factor of this position, there is not enough margin!400
40894The documentary closing has been processed400
40895The preset price does not match the order/execution price400
40896The default stop profit and stop loss has been partially fulfilled and cannot be modified400
40897The system experience gold account does not exist400
40898The system experience gold account balance is insufficient400
40899The number of stored users exceeds the limit400
40900The system experience gold account is inconsistent400
40901The contract experience fund balance is insufficient400
40902Future time is not allowed400
40903Failed to obtain leverage information400
40904Failed to collect funds400
40905Failed to collect user funds400
40906Failed to pay user funds400
40907The payment cannot be transferred400
40908Concurrent operation failed400
40909Transfer processing400
40910Operation timed out400
40911Request timestamp expired400
40912single cancel cannot exceed 50400
40913{0} must be passed one400
40914Trader the maximum leverage can use is {0}400
40915Long position take profit price please > mark price400
40916The business of this account has been restricted400
40917Stop price for long positions please < mark price {0}400
40918Traders open positions with orders too frequently400
40919This function is not open yet400
40920Position or order exists, the position mode cannot be switched400
40921The order size cannot exceed the maximum size of the positionLevel400
40922Only work order modifications are allowed400
40923Order size and price have not changed400
40924orderId and clientOid must have one400
40925price or size must be passed in together400
43013Take profit price needs> current price400
43014Take profit price needs to be <current price400
43015Stop loss price needs to be <current price400
43016Stop loss price needs to be> current price400
43017You are currently a trader and currently do not support liquidation through planned orders400
43020Stop profit and stop loss order does not exist400
43021The stop-profit and stop-loss order has been closed400
43022Failed to trigger the default stop loss400
43023Insufficient position, can not set profit or stop loss400
43024Take profit/stop loss in an existing order, please change it after canceling all400
43025Plan order does not exist400
43026The planned order has been closed400
43027The minimum order value {0} is not met400
43028Please enter an integer multiple of {0} for price400
43029The size of the current Order > the maximum number of positions that can be closed400
43030Take profit order already existed400
43031Stop loss order already existed400
43032rangeRate is smaller than {0}400
43033Trailing order does not exist400
43034The trigger price should be ≤ the current market price400
43035The trigger price should be ≥ the current market price400
43036Trader modify tpsl can only be operated once within 300ms400
43037The minimum order amount allowed for trading is {0}400
43038The maximum order amount allowed for trading is {0}400
43039Maximum price limit exceeded {0}400
43040Minimum price limit exceeded {0}400
43041Maximum transaction amount {0}400
43042Minimum transaction amount {0}400
43043There is no position400
43044The follow order status error400
43045The trader is ful400
43046User does not exist400
43047Followers are not allowed to follow again within xx minutes after being removed, please try again later!400
43048The symbol is null400
43049Margin coin is not allowed400
43050Leverage exceeds the effective range400
43051Maximum limit exceeded400
43052Follow order count can not less than {0}400
43053The copy ratio cannot exceed {0}400
43054The copy ratio cannot be less than {0}400
43055The take loss ratio must be between {0}-{1}400
43056The take profit ratio must be between {0}-{1}400
43057It is not allowed to bring orders or copy orders between sub-accounts400
43058Parameter verification failed400
43059Request failed, please try again400
43060Sort rule must send400
43061Sort Flag must send400
43062not to follow400
43063Can not follow trade with yourself400
43064Tracking order status error400
43065Tracking No does not exist400
43066operation failed400
43067The loaded data has reached the upper limit, and the maximum support for loading {0} data400
43068The status of the current follower is abnormal and removal is not allowed for now400
43069A follower account can only be removed when its equity is lower than {0} USDT400
43001The order does not exist400
43002Pending order failed400
43003Pending order failed400
43004There is no order to cancel400
43005Exceed the maximum number of orders400
43006The order quantity is less than the minimum transaction quantity400
43007The order quantity is greater than the maximum transaction quantity400
43008The current order price cannot be less than {0}{1}400
43009The current order price exceeds the limit {0}{1}400
43010The transaction amount cannot be less than {0}{1}400
43011The parameter does not meet the specification {0}400
43012Insufficient balance400
41103param {0} error400
41101param {0} error400
41113symbol is offline400
41114The current trading pair is under maintenance, please refer to the official announcement for the opening time400
42013transfer fail400
42014The current currency does not support deposit400
42015The current currency does not support withdrawal400
42016symbol {0} is Invalid or not supported spot trade400
41100error {0}400
43111param error {0}400
43112The amount of coins withdrawn is less than the handling fee {0}400
43113The daily limit {0} is exceeded in a single transaction400
43114Withdrawal is less than the minimum withdrawal count {0}400
43115The current trading pair is opening soon, please refer to the official announcement for the opening time400
43116This chain requires a tag to withdraw coins400
43117Exceeds the maximum amount that can be transferred400
43118clientOrderId duplicate400
43119Trading is not open400
43120symbol is not open trade400
43121Withdrawal address cannot be your own400
43122The purchase limit of this currency is {0}, and there is still {1} left400
43123param error {0}400
43124withdraw step is error400
43125No more than 8 decimal places400
43126This currency does not support withdrawals400
43127Sub transfer not by main account, or main/sub relationship error400
43128Exceeded the limit of the maximum number of orders for the total transaction pair {0}400
45034clientOid duplicate400
47001Currency recharge is not enabled400
47002Address verification failed400
45001Unknown error400
45002Insufficient asset400
45003Insufficient position400
45004Insufficient lock-in asset400
45005Insufficient available positions400
45006Insufficient position400
45007Insufficient lock position400
45008No assets400
45009The account is at risk and cannot perform trades temporarily400
45010The number of orders cannot exceed the maximum amount of the corresponding leverage400
45011Order remaining volume < Current transaction volume400
45012Remaining volume of position < Volume of current transaction400
45013The number of open orders < Current transaction volume400
45014Position does not exist during opening400
45017Settlement or the coin for transaction configuration not found400
45018In the case of a netting, you cannot have a liquidation order400
45019Account does not exist400
45020Liquidation can only occur under two-way positions400
45021When one-way position is held, the order type must also be one-way position type400
45023Error creating order400
45024Cancel order error400
45025The currency pair does not support the currency as a margin400
45026Please check that the correct delegateType is used400
45031The order is finalized400
45035Price step mismatch400
45043Due to settlement or maintenance reasons, the trade is suspended400
45044Leverage is not within the suitable range after adjustment400
45045Exceeds the maximum possible leverage400
45047Reduce the leverage and the amount of additional margin is incorrect400
45051Execution price parameter verification is abnormal400
45052Trigger price parameter verification anbormal400
45054No change in leverage400
45055The current order status cannot be cancelled400
45056The current order type cannot be cancelled400
45057The order does not exist!400
45060TP price of long position > Current price {0}400
45061TP price of short position < Current price {0}400
45062SL price of long position < Current price {0}400
45064TP price of long position > order price {0}400
45065TP price of short position < order price {0}400
45066SL price of long position < order price {0}400
45067SL price of short position > order price {0}400
45068There is no position temporarily, and the order of TP and SL cannot be carried out400
45075The user already has an ongoing copy trade400
45082Copy trade number error400
45089You are currently copy trading, leverage cannot be changed400
45091Too many tracking orders400
45097There is currently an order or a limit order, and the leverage cannot be adjusted400
45098You are currently a trader and cannot be switched to the full position mode400
45099When there are different coins, it cannot be adjusted to Isolated Margin mode400
45100When a one-way position is held, it cannot be adjusted to the Isolated Margin mode400
45101In Isolated Margin mode, it cannot be adjusted to a one-way position400
45102In the full position mode, the automatic margin call cannot be adjusted400
45103Failed to place the order, the maximum amount of single flash opening position is %s400
45104Failed to place the order, the maximum amount of single flash closing position is %s400
45106copy trade liquidation has been processed400
45107API is restricted to open positions. If you have any questions, please contact our customer service400
45108API is restricted to close position. If you have any questions, please contact our customer service400
45109The current account is a two-way position400
45110less than the minimum amount {0} USDT400
45111less than the minimum order quantity400
45112more than the maximum order quantity400
45113Maximum order value limit triggered400
45114The minimum order requirement is not met400
45115The price you enter should be a multiple of {0}400
45116The count of positions hold by the account exceeds the maximum count {0}400
45117Currently holding positions or orders, the margin mode cannot be adjusted400
45118Reached the upper limit of the order of transactions (the current number of order + the current number of orders) {0}400
45119This symbol does not support position opening operation400
45120size > max can open order size400
45121The reasonable mark price deviates too much from the market, and your current leveraged position opening risk is high400
45122Short position stop loss price please > mark price {0}400
45123Insufficient availability, currently only market orders can be placed400
45124Please edit and submit again.400
45125Order cancellation is unavailable for inactive orders. Please cancel parent order and place a new order.400
45126Order cancellation is unavailable for inactive orders. Please cancel parent order and place a new order.400
45127Position brackets disabled TP SL400
45128Position brackets disabled modify qty400
45129Cancel order is too frequent, the same orderId is only allowed to be canceled once in a second400
49000apiKey and userId mismatch400
49001not custody account, operation deny400
49002missing http header: ACCESS-BROKER-KEY or ACCESS-BROKER-SIGN400
49003illegal IP, access deny400
49004illegal ACCESS-BROKER-KEY400
49005access deny: sub account400
49006ACCESS-BROKER-SIGN check sign fail400
49007account is unbound400
49008account is bound400
49009clientUserId check mismatch with the bound user ID400
49010account: {0} still have assets: {1}400
49011kyc must be done before bind400
49020unsupported coin400
49021operation accepted400
49022access deny400
49023insufficient fund400
49024{0} decimal precision error400
49025Parameter mismatch with the initial requestId, request body: {0}400
49026{0} maximum {1} digits400
49030custody account, operation deny400
49040Unknown Error400
60001StartTime not empty400
60002MerchantId not empty400
60003Not found the p2p order400
60004Not found the p2p advertisement400
60005Not found the p2p merchant400
70001Activity ID not correct400
70002rankType error400
40000Bitget is providing services to many countries and regions around the world and strictly adheres to the rules and regulatory requirements of each country and region. According to the relevant regulations, Bitget is currently unable to provide services to your region (Mainland China) and you do not have access to open positions.Apologies for any inconvenience caused!400
48001Parameter validation failed {0}400
48002Missing request Parameter400
46013This symbol limits the selling amount{0}，Remaining{0}400
40404Request URL NOT FOUND400
50010Unknown error400
50012The account has been suspended or deleted. Please contact our Customer Support400
50013The account has been suspended and deleted. Please contact our Customer Support400
50019The user is forbidden to trade.400
50059This currency cannot be transferred400
50052The asset balance will be less than 0 after transferring400
50048The maximum number of orders is exceeded400
50046The price is too low400
50047The price is too high400
50026The trading pair is currently unavailable400
50025The trading pair is currently unavailable400
50016The number of open orders is smaller than the minimum limit of the trading pair400
50017The number of open orders is bigger than the maximum limit of the trading pair400
50023The account has been suspended due to abnormal behavior. Please contact our Customer Support is you have any questions.400
50031System error400
50044The system account is not found400
50049The request body of the system user is empty400
50050The system loan collection has been done400
50027The trading pair is suspended for maintenance400
50030The trading pair will soon be available400
50029The trading pair has no order price400
50028The trading pair is removed400
50040The repayment amount must be more than 0400
50042The repayment amount must be more than the interest400
50041The repayment amount must be less than your available balance400
50051The user in reconciliation is not in the system (cache)400
50024The trading pair does not exist400
50011Parameter verification error400
50053The amount is less than 0 when making loan repayment400
50056The amount is less than 0 when paying liquidation fees400
50054The amount is less than 0 when making interest repayment400
50055The amount is less than 0 when paying trading fees400
50033The topic of the websocket query does not exist400
50057The amount is less than 0 when paying the excessive loss resulted from liquidation400
50032The currency does not exist400
50036The loan configuration does not exist400
50037This currency cannot be borrowed400
50038The system limit is exceeded400
50034The borrowing amount must be over 0.00000001400
50035The maximum borrowing amount is exceeded400
50020Insufficient balance400
50045Insufficient locked asset400
50015Currently, sub-accounts cannot engage in margin trading400
50021The margin trading account does not exist400
50022The account is liquidated400
50014The account already exists400
50060Duplicated clientOid400
50058After the profit is used to cover the excessive loss resulted from liquidation, the balance will be less than 0400
50039The currency and the trading pair do not match400
50018The price must be 0 or higher400
50043Unknown transaction type400
50061There is a problem with the parameter you requested400
50062The order status is cancelled or fullFill400
50063Token precision must less than or equal to eight400
50064Your account is temporarily frozen. Please contact customer support if you have any questions400
50065symbol_off_shelf400
50066Position closing, please try again later400
31001The user is not a trader400
31002Condition {0} is not satisfied400
31003Parameter {0} must have a value, cannot be empty400
31004Take profit price must be > current price400
31005Stop loss price must be < current price400
31006The order is in the process of being placed, closing of the position is not supported at the moment400
31007Order does not exist400
31008There is no position in this position, no take profit or stop loss order can be made400
31009Tracking order status error400
31010Clear user prompt400
31011The order is not completely filled and the order is closed prompting the cancellation of the commission400
31012Pullback greater than {0}400
31013Pullback range is less than {0}400
31014Stop gain yield greater than {0}400
31015Stop loss yield less than {0}400
31016Batch execution exception400
31017Maximum price limit exceeded {0}400
31018Minimum price change of {0}400
31019Support trading currency pair does not exist400
31020Business is restricted400
31021The currency pair is not available for trading, please select another currency pair400
31022Minimum order size for this trading area is not met, please select another trading area400
31023Ending order processing400
31024The order is not completely filled, please go to \"Spot trading\"-\"Current orders\" to cancel the order and then sell or close the operation!400
31025The user is not a trader400
31026The user is not exist400
31027Operation failed, please try again400
31028Parameter verification failed400
31029User is not existed400
31030Chosen trading pair is empty400
31031You’re log in as trader,can not follow trade400
31032Can not follow trade with yourself400
31033Fail to remove400
31034This trader’s no. of follower has reached limit, please select other trader400
31035Follow order ratio can not less than{0}400
31036Follow order ratio can not greater than{0}400
31037Follow order count can not less than{0}400
31038Exceeds max. limit400
31039Can not set reminder as your Elite Trader status has been revoked400
31040T/P ratio must between {0}%%-{1}%%400
31041S/L ratio must between {0}%%-{1}%%400
31042The status of your Elite Trader has been suspended, please contact online customer service to resume.400
31043Your copy trade follower cap is too high. Please contact customer support to lower it if you want to enable this function!400
31044You are applying to become a trader now. Copying trade is not allowed400
31045The max. quantity for TP/SL is {0}. For any quantity exceeding this limit, please operate under “Initiated Copies”.400
31046No copy trade relationship is allowed between a parent account and its sub-account400
31047No copying is allowed within {0} minutes after the copier has been removed. Please try again later.400
31048Only this trader's referrals are allowed to follow this trader at the moment. Please create an account with the trader's referral link!400
31049The trader's status is abnormal or has been revoked, and cannot be viewed at this time!400
31050This trader UID is already set for the region.400
31051traderUserId error400
31052Cannot set trading symbol that have not been opened by traders.400
31053executePrice cannot exceed triggerPrice 的{0}400
31054No order to cancel400
20001startTime should be less than endTime400
22001No order to cancel400
22002No position to close400
22003modify price and size, please pass in newClientOid400
22004This symbol {0} not support API trade400
22005This symbol does not support cross mode400
22006limit price > risk price400
22007limit price < risk price400
22008market price > risk price400
22009market price < risk price400
22010Please bind ip whitelist address400
40100Due to regulatory requirements, Hong Kong IPs are required to complete identity verification first400
40101Please complete KYC400
00001startTime and endTime interval cannot be greater than 366 days400
12001{0} can be used at most400
12002Current currency {0}, limit net sell value {1} USD400
12003Current currency {0}, limit net buy value {1} USD400
13001Withdraw is too frequent400
13002Currency does not exist400
13003Withdrawal exceeds the monthly limit400
13004Your remaining withdrawal amount{0}400
13005Failed to generate address400
60006Parameter error400
60007upload image cannot exceed 5M400
60008The image format must be [". jpg", ". jpeg", ". png"]400
60009The image format error400
60010upload error400
60011Ordinary users can not post ads400
60012Please change your status from offline to online before posting your ads！400
60013Insufficient balance400
60014Fiat info not found400
60015Digital currency info not found400
60016Only supports publish CNY advertisement400
60017Not support publish CNY advertisement400
60018Your KYC certification only supports publishing {0}400
60019Post failed. Unable to obtain preference price400
60020advertisement type error400
60021Payment method is empty400
60022Trading amount incorrect400
60023Beyond fiat limit ({0}-{1})400
60024Fund reconciliation errors400
60025The remark length cannot be longer than the configuration length400
60026Exclusive country error400
60027Payment time limit error400
60028Payment method error400
60029publish advertisement error400
60030status error400
60031The advertisement number is too long400
60032The advertisement not exist400
60033Posted ad amount incorrect400
60034Number of images attached in the remark cannot exceed the allocation limit.400
60035Edit advertisement error400
60036payTimeLimit cannot be empty400
60037Post failed. Price is significantly deviated from preference price400
60038Post failed. Incorrect floating rate400
60039User does not exist400
60040Unauthorized access not supported400
60041Edit advertisement price error400
60042limitPrice not empty400
60043The advertisement status update fail400
60044The advertisement status in editing can be edited400
60045Exceeding the number of advertisement that can be published400
60046priceValue not empty400
60047userPayMethodId not empty400
40927The return field type or dest of this order does not meet expectations400
40172Illegal position open or close type400
43071Trigger order limit for a single trading pair is {0}400
43075Position pattern mismatch400
41104Unsupported coin: {0}400
43129Transfer coin not support or invalid coin400
43130StartTime params error400
41001the account not exist400
41002param error {0}400
49050unsupported chain400
49051Missing callback signature request header400
49052callback signature verification failed400
49053can not bind other platforms400
49060The switch of adding money to cobo is not turned on400
49061The custody currency is not allowed400
49062fundId is invalid or not exist {0}400
49063The custody currency already exists400
49064Insufficient amount of shadow account400
49065User withdrawal address already exists400
49066The switch of cobo money reduction is not turned on400
49067fundSupplementId is invalid {0}400
49068No currency available for settlement400
49069There is an unfinished fund process, which cannot be cleared and settled400
49070Clearing settlement must include all currencies400
49071fundSettlementId is invalid {0}400
49072Failed to get user assets400
49073Confirm that the set of fundIds receivable for clearing and settlement is not all fundIds400
49074The settlement process has not been completed, and fund operations cannot be performed400
49075Failed to query the address list of bg clearing and settlement account400
49076cobo callback params error400
49077Failed to call the cobo transaction query interface400
49078cobo withdrawal transaction callback requestId is invalid {0}400
49079supplement type illegal400
49080cobo confirms settlement, txId is invalid400
49081Request amount parameter error400
70020Account does not exist400
31057user has not follow order400
22011It is not allowed to set auto add margin in cross mode400
22012There are different business lines, {0} does not belong to {1} product400
22013Abnormal status of position experience coupon400
22014This position experience coupon does not exist400
22015This user has no position experience coupon sub-account400
22016This user is not a sub-account for position experience coupons and cannot operate experience coupons400
22017The position experience coupon does not support this tokenId400
22018The face value of the position experience coupon is a negative number400
22019The position experience coupon has not expired yet400
22020The leverage multiple is the leverage multiple of the current position and cannot be adjusted.400
22021Limit orders are not supported when placing orders with position experience coupons400
22022The position experience coupon has been used400
22023The trial coupon for this position has expired400
22024The experience coupon for this position has been recycled400
22025Margin cannot be added to the experience coupon account400
22026The position mode cannot be adjusted for the experience coupon account400
22027The position experience coupon does not support this currency pair400
22028The position experience coupon does not support this type of order400
40104Based on your IP address , it appears that you are located in a country or region where we are currently unable to provide services400
01002{0} precision must be less than or equal to {1}400
70006Parameter value range verification failed: {0}400
70007Parameter verification failed: {0}, please make sure the time is within 30 days400
70008Parameter verification failed: {0}, please make sure the time is within 30 days400
40172traderId cannot be empty400
40172settings cannot be empty400
40172update trace setting cannot exceed 50400
40172maxHoldSize cannot be empty400
40172trackingNoList cannot be empty400
40172settingType cannot be empty400
80001illegal params400
80002system error400
80003Loan coin not exist400
80004Place coin not exist400
80005Place single minimum limit400
80006Place single Maximum limit400
80007Loan single minimum limit400
80008Loan single maximum limit400
80009Loan pool not enough400
80010place float exceed400
80011Order not exist400
80012Pledge not exist400
80013Extract exceed maximum limit400
80014Operate limit amount is {0} USDT400
80015Order count maximum limit400
80016Order status illegal400
59001Product does not exist400
59002Insufficient product balance400
59003This product is not available for purchase yet400
59004You are not a VIP and cannot purchase this product400
59005KYC verification not performed400
59006The country where KYC is located cannot apply for subscription400
59007Minimum limit for single currency subscription400
59008Maximum single currency subscription limit400
59009The subscription amount does not meet the step size verification400
59010The precision of the subscription amount cannot exceed {0} digits400
59011Insufficient balance400
59012Product does not exist400
59013Parameter exception: {0}400
59014Parameter precision exception400
59015The product is not online and cannot be purchased.400
59016The total position of a single person is exceeded400
59017Product subscription has been suspended400
59018The subscription start time has not been reached400
59019The subscription time range is {0} ~ {1}400
59020Minimum limit for single subscription400
59021Operation failed400
59022Insufficient balance400
59023Insufficient product remaining quota, remaining {0}400
59024Amount cannot be empty when redeeming current financial management400
59025orderId cannot be empty when redeeming regular financial management400
59026Product does not exist400
59027This product is a novice product. You are not a novice user. Please choose another product.400
59028Product hidden400
59029Product cannot be subscribe400
59030Exceeding the max amount for once subscribe400
59031Cannot perform redemption operation400
59033Less than redemption minimum limit400
59034The redemption amount accuracy cannot exceed {0} digits400
59035The redemption amount must be greater than the minimum limit400
59036Exceeded maximum single transaction limit400
59037The current order status does not allow operation400
59038Redemption is not allowed on the day of expiration400
59039Cannot perform redemption operation400
59040The redemption time range is {0}-{1}400
59041The accuracy of the subscription amount is not met400
59042Insufficient balance400
59043Insufficient product remaining quota, remaining {0} {1}400
59044Operations are frequent, please try again later.400
59045subscription time range is {0}~{1}400
59046Operation failed400
59047redemption time range is {0}-{1}400
59048fixed redemption not pass amount400
59049Product does not exist400
40172orderId cannot be empty400
40172repayAll cannot be empty400
40172repayAll illegal value400
40172daily illegal value400
40172daily cannot be empty400
40172loanCoin cannot be empty400
40172pledgeCoin cannot be empty400
40172reviseType cannot be empty400
40172reviseType illegal value400
70101illegal parameter400
70102Parameter verification failed-brokerUserId400
70103Parameter verification failed-startTime400
70104Parameter verification failed-endTime400
40172coinNameList length should be in 1-100400
40172symbolList length should be in 1-100400
40172transferType not empty400
40172dest not empty400
40172symbolList length should be in 1-100400
40172productType not empty400
40172symbolList not empty400
40172planType not empty400
40172planType Illegal type400
40172The price cannot be less than or equal to 0400
40172newTriggerPrice not empty400
40172The triggerPrice cannot be less than or equal to 0400
40172newTriggerType not empty400
40172followerUid not empty400
19000operation failed400