Rest API Error Code

00000 success! 400

40001 ACCESS_KEY cannot be empty 400

40002 ACCESS_SIGN cannot be empty 400

40003 Signature cannot be empty 400

40004 Request timestamp expired 400

40005 Invalid ACCESS_TIMESTAMP 400

40006 Invalid ACCESS_KEY 400

40007 Invalid Content_Type 400

40008 Request timestamp expired 400

40009 sign signature error 400

40010 Request timed out 400

40011 ACCESS_PASSPHRASE cannot be empty 400

40012 apikey/password is incorrect 400

40013 User status is abnormal 400

40014 Incorrect permissions, need {0} permissions 400

40015 System is abnormal, please try again later 400

40016 The user must bind the phone or Google 400

40017 Parameter verification failed {0} 400

00171 Parameter verification failed {0}{1} 400

00172 Parameter verification failed 400

40018 Invalid IP 400

40019 Parameter {0} cannot be empty 400

40020 Parameter {0} error 400

40021 User disable withdraw 400

40022 The business of this account has been restricted 400

40023 The business of this account has been restricted 400

40024 Account has been frozen 400

40025 The business of this account has been restricted 400

40026 User is disabled 400

40027 Withdrawals in this account area must be kyc 400

40028 This subUid does not belong to this account 400

40029 This account is not a Broker, please apply to become a Broker first 400

40031 The account has been cancelled and cannot be used again 400

40032 The Max of sub-account created has reached the limit 400

40033 This email has been bound 400

40034 Parameter {0} does not exist 400

50001 coin {0} does not support cross 400

50002 symbol {0} does not support isolated 400

50003 coin {0} does not support isolated 400

50004 symbol {0} does not support cross 400

40035 Judging from your login information, you are required to complete KYC first for compliance reasons. 400

40036 passphrase is error 400

40037 Apikey does not exist 400

40038 The current ip is not in the apikey ip whitelist 400

40039 FD Broker's user signature error 400

40040 user api key permission setting error 400

40041 User's ApiKey does not exist 400

40043 FD Broker does not exist 400

40045 The bound user cannot be an FD broker 400

40047 FD Broker binding related interface call frequency limit 400

40048 The user's ApiKey must be the parent account 400

40049 User related fields decrypt error 400

40051 This account is not a FD Broker, please apply to become a FD Broker first 400

40052 Security settings have been modified for this account. For the safety of your account, withdrawals are prohibited within 24 hours 400

40053 Value range verification failed: {0} should be between {1} 400

40054 The data fetched by {0} is empty 400

40055 subName must be an English letter with a length of 8 400

40056 remark must be length of 1 ~ 20 400

40057 Parameter {0} {1} does not meet specification 400

40058 Parameter {0} Only a maximum of {1} is allowed 400

40059 Parameter {0} should be less than {1} 400

40060 subNames already exists 400

40061 sub-account not allow access 400

40063 API exceeds the maximum limit added 400

40064 Sub-account creation failed, please check if there is a duplicate 400

40065 This subApikey does not exist 400

40066 This subUid does not belong to the account or is not a virtual sub-account 400

40067 sub-account create failed, please check if there is a duplicate 400

40068 Disable subaccount access 400

40069 The maximum number of sub-accounts created has been reached 400

40070 passphrase 8-32 characters with letters and numbers 400

40071 subName exist duplication 400

40072 symbol {0} is Invalid or not supported mix contract trade 400

40102 Symbol does not exist 400

40109 The data of the order cannot be found, please confirm the order number 400

40200 Server upgrade, please try again later 400

40301 Permission has not been obtained yet. If you need to use it, please contact customer service 400

40303 Can only query up to 20,000 data 400

40304 clientOid or clientOrderId length cannot greater than 50 400

40305 clientOid or clientOrderId length cannot greater than 64, and cannot be Martian characters 400

40306 Batch processing orders can only process up to 20 400

40308 The contract is being temporarily maintained 400

40309 The contract has been removed 400

40400 Status check abnormal 400

40401 The operation cannot be performed 400

40402 orderId or clientOId format error 400

40407 The query direction is not the direction entrusted by the plan 400

40408 Range error 400

40409 wrong format 400

40704 Can only check the data of the last three months 400

40705 The start and end time cannot exceed 90 days 400

40706 Wrong order price 400

40707 Start time is greater than end time 400

40708 client_oid duplicate 400

40709 There is no position in this position, and no automatic margin call can be set 400

40710 Abnormal account status 400

40711 Insufficient contract account balance 400

40712 Insufficient margin 400

40713 Cannot exceed the maximum transferable margin amount 400

40714 No direct margin call is allowed 400

40715 delegate count can not high max of open count 400

40716 This trading pair not support Cross Margin mode 400

40717 The number of closed positions cannot exceed the number of sheets held 400

40718 The entrusted price of Pingduo shall not be lower than the bursting price 400

40719 Flat empty entrustment price is not allowed to be higher than explosion price 400

40720 swap hand depth does not exist 400

40721 Market price list is not allowed at present 400

40722 Due to excessive price fluctuations and the insufficient market price entrusted cost, the opening commission is failed. 400

40723 The total number of unexecuted orders is too high 400

40724 Parameter is empty 400

40725 service return an error 400

40726 Cross margin not support Auto Margin Replenishment (AMR) 400

40727 Cross margin not support margin adjustment 400

40728 You’re log in as trader, please close position for current copy trade orders 400

40729 Failed to adjust the position, the current position or order or plan order 400

40730 There is currently a commission or a planned commission, and the leverage cannot be adjusted 400

40731 This product does not support copy trading 400

40732 Not currently a trader 400

40199 Traders are prohibited from calling the API 400

40733 The order closing has been processed 400

40734 Failed to place an order, the minimum number of traders to open a position {0} 400

40735 Long position take profit price should be greater than the average opening price 400

40736 Long position take profit price is greater than the current price 400

40737 The short position take profit price should be less than the average opening price 400

40738 The short position take profit price should be less than the current price 400

40739 The stop loss price of a long position should be less than the average opening price 400

40740 The stop loss price of a long position should be less than the current price 400

40741 The stop loss price of a short position should be greater than the average opening price 400

40742 The stop loss price of the short position should be greater than the current price 400

40743 The order is being closed and cannot be closed again 400

40744 The tracking order status is wrong 400

40745 This order is being commissioned, and liquidation is not supported temporarily 400

40746 The current maximum number of positions that can be closed is {0}, if you exceed the number, please go to the current order to close the position 400

40747 The bonus is not allowed to hold two-way positions 400

40748 The commission price is higher than the highest bid price 400

40749 The commission price is lower than the lowest selling price 400

40750 The plan commission for this contract has reached the upper limit 400

40751 The contract's stop profit and stop loss order has reached the upper limit 400

40752 You are disabled for current business, if you have any questions, please contact customer service 400

40753 The contract transaction business is disabled, if you have any questions, please contact customer service 400

40754 balance not enough 400

40755 Not enough open positions are available. 400

40756 The balance lock is insufficient. 400

40757 Not enough position is available. 400

40758 The position lock is insufficient. 400

40759 No assets 400

40760 Account abnormal status 400

40761 The total number of unfilled orders is too high 400

40762 The order size is greater than the max open size 400

40763 The number of orders cannot exceed the maximum amount of the corresponding gear 400

40764 The remaining amount of the order is less than the current transaction volume 400

40765 The remaining volume of the position is less than the current transaction volume 400

40766 The number of open orders is less than this transaction volume 400

40767 Position does not exist when opening a position 400

40768 Order does not exist 400

40769 Reject order has been completed 400

40770 The settlement or fee currency configuration was not found. 400

40771 When there is a gap, you cannot have a position closing order. 400

40772 The account does not exist 400

40773 Closed positions can only occur in two-way positions. 400

40774 The order type for unilateral position must also be the unilateral position type. 400

40775 The market-making account can only be a unilateral position type. 400

40776 Error creating order. 400

40777 Cancel order error. 400

40778 Coin pair {0} does not support {1} currency as margin 400

40779 Please check that the correct delegateType is used 400

40780 There are multiple risk handling records for the same symbolId at the same time 400

40781 The transfer order was not found 400

40782 Internal transfer error 400

40783 No gear found 400

40784 Need to configure modify depth account 400

40785 Need to configure draw line account 400

40786 Duplicate clientOid 400

40787 The price step does not match 400

40788 Internal batch transfer error 400

40789 The tokenId is duplicated in the configuration item 400

40790 Duplicate symbolCode in configuration item 400

40791 The baseToken or quoteToken of symbolCode does not exist 400

40792 The symbol in the configuration item is duplicated 400

40793 The symbolCode of BusinessSymbol does not exist 400

40794 The supportMarginToken of BusinessSymbol is not configured 400

40795 The transaction is suspended due to settlement or maintenance reasons 400

40796 The adjusted leverage is not within the appropriate range 400

40797 Exceeded the maximum settable leverage 400

40798 Insufficient contract account balance 400

40799 Cannot be less than the minimum transfer amount 400

40800 Insufficient amount of margin 400

40801 Cannot exceed the maximum transferable deposit amount 400

40802 Position is zero and direct margin call is not allowed 400

40803 The leverage is reduced and the amount of margin call is incorrect 400

40804 The number of closed positions cannot exceed the number of positions held 400

40805 Unsupported operation 400

40806 Unsupported currency 400

40807 The account does not exist 400

40808 Parameter verification exception {0} 400

40809 Execution price parameter verification exception 400

40810 Triggered price parameter verification exception 400

40811 The parameter {0} should not be null 400

40812 The condition {0} is not met 400

40813 The parameter {0} must have a value and cannot be empty 400

40814 No change in leverage 400

40815 The order price is higher than the highest bid price 400

40816 The order price is lower than the lowest selling price 400

40817 The current order status cannot be cancelled 400

40818 The current order type cannot be cancelled 400

40819 The order does not exist! 400

40820 The order price for closing a long position is not allowed to be lower than the liquidation price 400

40821 The closing order price cannot be higher than the liquidation price 400

40822 The contract configuration does not exist 400

40823 The transaction or reasonable marked price does not exist 400

40824 Currently, it is not allowed to list market orders 400

40825 Contract opponent depth does not exist 400

40826 Due to excessive price fluctuations, the market order cost is insufficient, and the position opening order failed. 400

40827 The bonus is not allowed to hold two-way positions 400

40828 Special market making accounts cannot manually place orders 400

40829 The take profit price of a long position should be greater than the average open price 400

40830 The take profit price of the long position should be greater than the current price 400

40831 The short position take profit price should be less than the average open price 400

40832 The take profit price of short positions should be less than the current price 400

40833 The stop loss price of a long position should be less than the average opening price 400

40834 The stop loss price of the long position should be less than the current price 400

40835 The stop loss price of the short position should be greater than the average opening price 400

40836 The stop loss price of the short position should be greater than the current price 400

40837 There is no position in this position, so stop-profit and stop-loss orders cannot be made 400

40838 There is no position in this position, and automatic margin call cannot be set 400

40839 The automatic margin call function of this contract has been suspended 400

40840 Duplicate shard market making account 400

40841 Online environment does not allow execution 400

40842 Current configuration does not allow adjustment, please try again later 400

40843 no_datasource_key_exists 400

40844 This contract is under temporary maintenance 400

40845 This contract has been removed 400

40846 Status verification abnormal 400

40847 The operation cannot be performed 400

40848 Cannot open a copy transaction if there is a position 400

40849 This user already has an ongoing copy 400

40850 The copy is in progress, the balance cannot be transferred 400

40851 Account status is wrong, cannot end copying 400

40852 There are unfilled orders, cannot end the copy 400

40853 There is an unexecuted plan order, cannot end the copy 400

40854 This product does not support copy trading 400

40855 The user has ended copying and cannot end copying again 400

40856 Data abnormal 400

40857 Document number error 400

40858 Error tracking order status 400

40859 This order is being closed and cannot be closed again 400

40860 The trader does not exist and cannot be set to follow 400

40861 The trader has been disabled and cannot be set to follow 400

40862 Please cancel the current order 400

40863 Please cancel the current plan 400

40864 Please close the current position with orders 400

40865 This order is being commissioned, and it is not currently supported to close the position 400

40866 You are currently a trader, please close the position under the current order 400

40867 Currently the maximum number of positions that can be closed is {0}, please go to the current order to close the position if the amount exceeds 400

40868 You are currently a trader and currently do not support liquidation through planned orders 400

40869 You are currently a trader and currently do not support modification of leverage 400

40870 You are currently copying an order and currently do not support modifying the leverage 400

40871 The leverage does not meet the configuration, and you cannot become a trader 400

40872 Failed to adjust position, currently holding position or order or plan order 400

40873 The account has a margin and needs to be transferred out 400

40874 Whole position mode does not support automatic margin call 400

40875 Whole position mode does not support margin adjustment 400

40876 Too many tracking orders 400

40877 Too many follow-up orders 400

40878 The contract index data is abnormal. In order to avoid causing your loss, please try again later. 400

40879 The risk is being processed, and the funds cannot be adjusted. 400

40880 The risk is being processed and the leverage cannot be adjusted. 400

40881 There is currently an order, or an order is planned, and the leverage cannot be adjusted. 400

40882 You are currently a trader and you cannot switch to the full position mode 400

40883 When the currencies are mixed, it cannot be adjusted to the warehouse-by-warehouse mode 400

40884 When a one-way position is held, it cannot be adjusted to a position-by-position mode 400

40885 In the case of position by position mode, it cannot be adjusted to one-way position 400

40886 The automatic margin call cannot be adjusted in the full position mode 400

40887 Failed to place the order, the number of single lightning open positions is at most {0} 400

40888 Failed to place the order, the maximum amount of single lightning closing is {0} 400

40889 The plan order of this contract has reached the upper limit 400

40890 The order of stop-profit and stop-loss for this contract has reached the upper limit 400

40891 Insufficient position, can not set take profit or stop loss 400

40892 Failed to place the order, the minimum number of positions opened by the trader is {0} 400

40893 Unable to update the leverage factor of this position, there is not enough margin! 400

40894 The documentary closing has been processed 400

40895 The preset price does not match the order/execution price 400

40896 The default stop profit and stop loss has been partially fulfilled and cannot be modified 400

40897 The system experience gold account does not exist 400

40898 The system experience gold account balance is insufficient 400

40899 The number of stored users exceeds the limit 400

40900 The system experience gold account is inconsistent 400

40901 The contract experience fund balance is insufficient 400

40902 Future time is not allowed 400

40903 Failed to obtain leverage information 400

40904 Failed to collect funds 400

40905 Failed to collect user funds 400

40906 Failed to pay user funds 400

40907 The payment cannot be transferred 400

40908 Concurrent operation failed 400

40909 Transfer processing 400

40910 Operation timed out 400

40911 Request timestamp expired 400

40912 single cancel cannot exceed 50 400

40913 {0} must be passed one 400

40914 Trader the maximum leverage can use is {0} 400

40915 Long position take profit price please > mark price 400

40916 The business of this account has been restricted 400

40917 Stop price for long positions please < mark price {0} 400

40918 Traders open positions with orders too frequently 400

40919 This function is not open yet 400

40920 Position or order exists, the position mode cannot be switched 400

40921 The order size cannot exceed the maximum size of the positionLevel 400

40922 Only work order modifications are allowed 400

40923 Order size and price have not changed 400

40924 orderId and clientOid must have one 400

40925 price or size must be passed in together 400

43013 Take profit price needs> current price 400

43014 Take profit price needs to be <current price 400

43015 Stop loss price needs to be <current price 400

43016 Stop loss price needs to be> current price 400

43017 You are currently a trader and currently do not support liquidation through planned orders 400

43020 Stop profit and stop loss order does not exist 400

43021 The stop-profit and stop-loss order has been closed 400

43022 Failed to trigger the default stop loss 400

43023 Insufficient position, can not set profit or stop loss 400

43024 Take profit/stop loss in an existing order, please change it after canceling all 400

43025 Plan order does not exist 400

43026 The planned order has been closed 400

43027 The minimum order value {0} is not met 400

43028 Please enter an integer multiple of {0} for price 400

43029 The size of the current Order > the maximum number of positions that can be closed 400

43030 Take profit order already existed 400

43031 Stop loss order already existed 400

43032 rangeRate is smaller than {0} 400

43033 Trailing order does not exist 400

43034 The trigger price should be ≤ the current market price 400

43035 The trigger price should be ≥ the current market price 400

43036 Trader modify tpsl can only be operated once within 300ms 400

43037 The minimum order amount allowed for trading is {0} 400

43038 The maximum order amount allowed for trading is {0} 400

43039 Maximum price limit exceeded {0} 400

43040 Minimum price limit exceeded {0} 400

43041 Maximum transaction amount {0} 400

43042 Minimum transaction amount {0} 400

43043 There is no position 400

43044 The follow order status error 400

43045 The trader is ful 400

43046 User does not exist 400

43047 Followers are not allowed to follow again within xx minutes after being removed, please try again later! 400

43048 The symbol is null 400

43049 Margin coin is not allowed 400

43050 Leverage exceeds the effective range 400

43051 Maximum limit exceeded 400

43052 Follow order count can not less than {0} 400

43053 The copy ratio cannot exceed {0} 400

43054 The copy ratio cannot be less than {0} 400

43055 The take loss ratio must be between {0}-{1} 400

43056 The take profit ratio must be between {0}-{1} 400

43057 It is not allowed to bring orders or copy orders between sub-accounts 400

43058 Parameter verification failed 400

43059 Request failed, please try again 400

43060 Sort rule must send 400

43061 Sort Flag must send 400

43062 not to follow 400

43063 Can not follow trade with yourself 400

43064 Tracking order status error 400

43065 Tracking No does not exist 400

43066 operation failed 400

43067 The loaded data has reached the upper limit, and the maximum support for loading {0} data 400

43068 The status of the current follower is abnormal and removal is not allowed for now 400

43069 A follower account can only be removed when its equity is lower than {0} USDT 400

43001 The order does not exist 400

43002 Pending order failed 400

43003 Pending order failed 400

43004 There is no order to cancel 400

43005 Exceed the maximum number of orders 400

43006 The order quantity is less than the minimum transaction quantity 400

43007 The order quantity is greater than the maximum transaction quantity 400

43008 The current order price cannot be less than {0}{1} 400

43009 The current order price exceeds the limit {0}{1} 400

43010 The transaction amount cannot be less than {0}{1} 400

43011 The parameter does not meet the specification {0} 400

43012 Insufficient balance 400

41103 param {0} error 400

41101 param {0} error 400

41113 symbol is offline 400

41114 The current trading pair is under maintenance, please refer to the official announcement for the opening time 400

42013 transfer fail 400

42014 The current currency does not support deposit 400

42015 The current currency does not support withdrawal 400

42016 symbol {0} is Invalid or not supported spot trade 400

41100 error {0} 400

43111 param error {0} 400

43112 The amount of coins withdrawn is less than the handling fee {0} 400

43113 The daily limit {0} is exceeded in a single transaction 400

43114 Withdrawal is less than the minimum withdrawal count {0} 400

43115 The current trading pair is opening soon, please refer to the official announcement for the opening time 400

43116 This chain requires a tag to withdraw coins 400

43117 Exceeds the maximum amount that can be transferred 400

43118 clientOrderId duplicate 400

43119 Trading is not open 400

43120 symbol is not open trade 400

43121 Withdrawal address cannot be your own 400

43122 The purchase limit of this currency is {0}, and there is still {1} left 400

43123 param error {0} 400

43124 withdraw step is error 400

43125 No more than 8 decimal places 400

43126 This currency does not support withdrawals 400

43127 Sub transfer not by main account, or main/sub relationship error 400

43128 Exceeded the limit of the maximum number of orders for the total transaction pair {0} 400

45034 clientOid duplicate 400

47001 Currency recharge is not enabled 400

47002 Address verification failed 400

45001 Unknown error 400

45002 Insufficient asset 400

45003 Insufficient position 400

45004 Insufficient lock-in asset 400

45005 Insufficient available positions 400

45006 Insufficient position 400

45007 Insufficient lock position 400

45008 No assets 400

45009 The account is at risk and cannot perform trades temporarily 400

45010 The number of orders cannot exceed the maximum amount of the corresponding leverage 400

45011 Order remaining volume < Current transaction volume 400

45012 Remaining volume of position < Volume of current transaction 400

45013 The number of open orders < Current transaction volume 400

45014 Position does not exist during opening 400

45017 Settlement or the coin for transaction configuration not found 400

45018 In the case of a netting, you cannot have a liquidation order 400

45019 Account does not exist 400

45020 Liquidation can only occur under two-way positions 400

45021 When one-way position is held, the order type must also be one-way position type 400

45023 Error creating order 400

45024 Cancel order error 400

45025 The currency pair does not support the currency as a margin 400

45026 Please check that the correct delegateType is used 400

45031 The order is finalized 400

45035 Price step mismatch 400

45043 Due to settlement or maintenance reasons, the trade is suspended 400

45044 Leverage is not within the suitable range after adjustment 400

45045 Exceeds the maximum possible leverage 400

45047 Reduce the leverage and the amount of additional margin is incorrect 400

45051 Execution price parameter verification is abnormal 400

45052 Trigger price parameter verification anbormal 400

45054 No change in leverage 400

45055 The current order status cannot be cancelled 400

45056 The current order type cannot be cancelled 400

45057 The order does not exist! 400

45060 TP price of long position > Current price {0} 400

45061 TP price of short position < Current price {0} 400

45062 SL price of long position < Current price {0} 400

45064 TP price of long position > order price {0} 400

45065 TP price of short position < order price {0} 400

45066 SL price of long position < order price {0} 400

45067 SL price of short position > order price {0} 400

45068 There is no position temporarily, and the order of TP and SL cannot be carried out 400

45075 The user already has an ongoing copy trade 400

45082 Copy trade number error 400

45089 You are currently copy trading, leverage cannot be changed 400

45091 Too many tracking orders 400

45097 There is currently an order or a limit order, and the leverage cannot be adjusted 400

45098 You are currently a trader and cannot be switched to the full position mode 400

45099 When there are different coins, it cannot be adjusted to Isolated Margin mode 400

45100 When a one-way position is held, it cannot be adjusted to the Isolated Margin mode 400

45101 In Isolated Margin mode, it cannot be adjusted to a one-way position 400

45102 In the full position mode, the automatic margin call cannot be adjusted 400

45103 Failed to place the order, the maximum amount of single flash opening position is %s 400

45104 Failed to place the order, the maximum amount of single flash closing position is %s 400

45106 copy trade liquidation has been processed 400

45107 API is restricted to open positions. If you have any questions, please contact our customer service 400

45108 API is restricted to close position. If you have any questions, please contact our customer service 400

45109 The current account is a two-way position 400

45110 less than the minimum amount {0} USDT 400

45111 less than the minimum order quantity 400

45112 more than the maximum order quantity 400

45113 Maximum order value limit triggered 400

45114 The minimum order requirement is not met 400

45115 The price you enter should be a multiple of {0} 400

45116 The count of positions hold by the account exceeds the maximum count {0} 400

45117 Currently holding positions or orders, the margin mode cannot be adjusted 400

45118 Reached the upper limit of the order of transactions (the current number of order + the current number of orders) {0} 400

45119 This symbol does not support position opening operation 400

45120 size > max can open order size 400

45121 The reasonable mark price deviates too much from the market, and your current leveraged position opening risk is high 400

45122 Short position stop loss price please > mark price {0} 400

45123 Insufficient availability, currently only market orders can be placed 400

45124 Please edit and submit again. 400

45125 Order cancellation is unavailable for inactive orders. Please cancel parent order and place a new order. 400

45126 Order cancellation is unavailable for inactive orders. Please cancel parent order and place a new order. 400

45127 Position brackets disabled TP SL 400

45128 Position brackets disabled modify qty 400

45129 Cancel order is too frequent, the same orderId is only allowed to be canceled once in a second 400

49000 apiKey and userId mismatch 400

49001 not custody account, operation deny 400

49002 missing http header: ACCESS-BROKER-KEY or ACCESS-BROKER-SIGN 400

49003 illegal IP, access deny 400

49004 illegal ACCESS-BROKER-KEY 400

49005 access deny: sub account 400

49006 ACCESS-BROKER-SIGN check sign fail 400

49007 account is unbound 400

49008 account is bound 400

49009 clientUserId check mismatch with the bound user ID 400

49010 account: {0} still have assets: {1} 400

49011 kyc must be done before bind 400

49020 unsupported coin 400

49021 operation accepted 400

49022 access deny 400

49023 insufficient fund 400

49024 {0} decimal precision error 400

49025 Parameter mismatch with the initial requestId, request body: {0} 400

49026 {0} maximum {1} digits 400

49030 custody account, operation deny 400

49040 Unknown Error 400

60001 StartTime not empty 400

60002 MerchantId not empty 400

60003 Not found the p2p order 400

60004 Not found the p2p advertisement 400

60005 Not found the p2p merchant 400

70001 Activity ID not correct 400

70002 rankType error 400

40000 Bitget is providing services to many countries and regions around the world and strictly adheres to the rules and regulatory requirements of each country and region. According to the relevant regulations, Bitget is currently unable to provide services to your region (Mainland China) and you do not have access to open positions.Apologies for any inconvenience caused! 400

48001 Parameter validation failed {0} 400

48002 Missing request Parameter 400

46013 This symbol limits the selling amount{0}，Remaining{0} 400

40404 Request URL NOT FOUND 400

50010 Unknown error 400

50012 The account has been suspended or deleted. Please contact our Customer Support 400

50013 The account has been suspended and deleted. Please contact our Customer Support 400

50019 The user is forbidden to trade. 400

50059 This currency cannot be transferred 400

50052 The asset balance will be less than 0 after transferring 400

50048 The maximum number of orders is exceeded 400

50046 The price is too low 400

50047 The price is too high 400

50026 The trading pair is currently unavailable 400

50025 The trading pair is currently unavailable 400

50016 The number of open orders is smaller than the minimum limit of the trading pair 400

50017 The number of open orders is bigger than the maximum limit of the trading pair 400

50023 The account has been suspended due to abnormal behavior. Please contact our Customer Support is you have any questions. 400

50031 System error 400

50044 The system account is not found 400

50049 The request body of the system user is empty 400

50050 The system loan collection has been done 400

50027 The trading pair is suspended for maintenance 400

50030 The trading pair will soon be available 400

50029 The trading pair has no order price 400

50028 The trading pair is removed 400

50040 The repayment amount must be more than 0 400

50042 The repayment amount must be more than the interest 400

50041 The repayment amount must be less than your available balance 400

50051 The user in reconciliation is not in the system (cache) 400

50024 The trading pair does not exist 400

50011 Parameter verification error 400

50053 The amount is less than 0 when making loan repayment 400

50056 The amount is less than 0 when paying liquidation fees 400

50054 The amount is less than 0 when making interest repayment 400

50055 The amount is less than 0 when paying trading fees 400

50033 The topic of the websocket query does not exist 400

50057 The amount is less than 0 when paying the excessive loss resulted from liquidation 400

50032 The currency does not exist 400

50036 The loan configuration does not exist 400

50037 This currency cannot be borrowed 400

50038 The system limit is exceeded 400

50034 The borrowing amount must be over 0.00000001 400

50035 The maximum borrowing amount is exceeded 400

50020 Insufficient balance 400

50045 Insufficient locked asset 400

50015 Currently, sub-accounts cannot engage in margin trading 400

50021 The margin trading account does not exist 400

50022 The account is liquidated 400

50014 The account already exists 400

50060 Duplicated clientOid 400

50058 After the profit is used to cover the excessive loss resulted from liquidation, the balance will be less than 0 400

50039 The currency and the trading pair do not match 400

50018 The price must be 0 or higher 400

50043 Unknown transaction type 400

50061 There is a problem with the parameter you requested 400

50062 The order status is cancelled or fullFill 400

50063 Token precision must less than or equal to eight 400

50064 Your account is temporarily frozen. Please contact customer support if you have any questions 400

50065 symbol_off_shelf 400

50066 Position closing, please try again later 400

31001 The user is not a trader 400

31002 Condition {0} is not satisfied 400

31003 Parameter {0} must have a value, cannot be empty 400

31004 Take profit price must be > current price 400

31005 Stop loss price must be < current price 400

31006 The order is in the process of being placed, closing of the position is not supported at the moment 400

31007 Order does not exist 400

31008 There is no position in this position, no take profit or stop loss order can be made 400

31009 Tracking order status error 400

31010 Clear user prompt 400

31011 The order is not completely filled and the order is closed prompting the cancellation of the commission 400

31012 Pullback greater than {0} 400

31013 Pullback range is less than {0} 400

31014 Stop gain yield greater than {0} 400

31015 Stop loss yield less than {0} 400

31016 Batch execution exception 400

31017 Maximum price limit exceeded {0} 400

31018 Minimum price change of {0} 400

31019 Support trading currency pair does not exist 400

31020 Business is restricted 400

31021 The currency pair is not available for trading, please select another currency pair 400

31022 Minimum order size for this trading area is not met, please select another trading area 400

31023 Ending order processing 400

31024 The order is not completely filled, please go to \"Spot trading\"-\"Current orders\" to cancel the order and then sell or close the operation! 400

31025 The user is not a trader 400

31026 The user is not exist 400

31027 Operation failed, please try again 400

31028 Parameter verification failed 400

31029 User is not existed 400

31030 Chosen trading pair is empty 400

31031 You’re log in as trader,can not follow trade 400

31032 Can not follow trade with yourself 400

31033 Fail to remove 400

31034 This trader’s no. of follower has reached limit, please select other trader 400

31035 Follow order ratio can not less than{0} 400

31036 Follow order ratio can not greater than{0} 400

31037 Follow order count can not less than{0} 400

31038 Exceeds max. limit 400

31039 Can not set reminder as your Elite Trader status has been revoked 400

31040 T/P ratio must between {0}%%-{1}%% 400

31041 S/L ratio must between {0}%%-{1}%% 400

31042 The status of your Elite Trader has been suspended, please contact online customer service to resume. 400

31043 Your copy trade follower cap is too high. Please contact customer support to lower it if you want to enable this function! 400

31044 You are applying to become a trader now. Copying trade is not allowed 400

31045 The max. quantity for TP/SL is {0}. For any quantity exceeding this limit, please operate under “Initiated Copies”. 400

31046 No copy trade relationship is allowed between a parent account and its sub-account 400

31047 No copying is allowed within {0} minutes after the copier has been removed. Please try again later. 400

31048 Only this trader's referrals are allowed to follow this trader at the moment. Please create an account with the trader's referral link! 400

31049 The trader's status is abnormal or has been revoked, and cannot be viewed at this time! 400

31050 This trader UID is already set for the region. 400

31051 traderUserId error 400

31052 Cannot set trading symbol that have not been opened by traders. 400

31053 executePrice cannot exceed triggerPrice 的{0} 400

31054 No order to cancel 400

20001 startTime should be less than endTime 400

22001 No order to cancel 400

22002 No position to close 400

22003 modify price and size, please pass in newClientOid 400

22004 This symbol {0} not support API trade 400

22005 This symbol does not support cross mode 400

22006 limit price > risk price 400

22007 limit price < risk price 400

22008 market price > risk price 400

22009 market price < risk price 400

22010 Please bind ip whitelist address 400

40100 Due to regulatory requirements, Hong Kong IPs are required to complete identity verification first 400

40101 Please complete KYC 400

00001 startTime and endTime interval cannot be greater than 366 days 400

12001 {0} can be used at most 400

12002 Current currency {0}, limit net sell value {1} USD 400

12003 Current currency {0}, limit net buy value {1} USD 400

13001 Withdraw is too frequent 400

13002 Currency does not exist 400

13003 Withdrawal exceeds the monthly limit 400

13004 Your remaining withdrawal amount{0} 400

13005 Failed to generate address 400

60006 Parameter error 400

60007 upload image cannot exceed 5M 400

60008 The image format must be [". jpg", ". jpeg", ". png"] 400

60009 The image format error 400

60010 upload error 400

60011 Ordinary users can not post ads 400

60012 Please change your status from offline to online before posting your ads！ 400

60013 Insufficient balance 400

60014 Fiat info not found 400

60015 Digital currency info not found 400

60016 Only supports publish CNY advertisement 400

60017 Not support publish CNY advertisement 400

60018 Your KYC certification only supports publishing {0} 400

60019 Post failed. Unable to obtain preference price 400

60020 advertisement type error 400

60021 Payment method is empty 400

60022 Trading amount incorrect 400

60023 Beyond fiat limit ({0}-{1}) 400

60024 Fund reconciliation errors 400

60025 The remark length cannot be longer than the configuration length 400

60026 Exclusive country error 400

60027 Payment time limit error 400

60028 Payment method error 400

60029 publish advertisement error 400

60030 status error 400

60031 The advertisement number is too long 400

60032 The advertisement not exist 400

60033 Posted ad amount incorrect 400

60034 Number of images attached in the remark cannot exceed the allocation limit. 400

60035 Edit advertisement error 400

60036 payTimeLimit cannot be empty 400

60037 Post failed. Price is significantly deviated from preference price 400

60038 Post failed. Incorrect floating rate 400

60039 User does not exist 400

60040 Unauthorized access not supported 400

60041 Edit advertisement price error 400

60042 limitPrice not empty 400

60043 The advertisement status update fail 400

60044 The advertisement status in editing can be edited 400

60045 Exceeding the number of advertisement that can be published 400

60046 priceValue not empty 400

60047 userPayMethodId not empty 400

40927 The return field type or dest of this order does not meet expectations 400

40172 Illegal position open or close type 400

43071 Trigger order limit for a single trading pair is {0} 400

43075 Position pattern mismatch 400

41104 Unsupported coin: {0} 400

43129 Transfer coin not support or invalid coin 400

43130 StartTime params error 400

41001 the account not exist 400

41002 param error {0} 400

49050 unsupported chain 400

49051 Missing callback signature request header 400

49052 callback signature verification failed 400

49053 can not bind other platforms 400

49060 The switch of adding money to cobo is not turned on 400

49061 The custody currency is not allowed 400

49062 fundId is invalid or not exist {0} 400

49063 The custody currency already exists 400

49064 Insufficient amount of shadow account 400

49065 User withdrawal address already exists 400

49066 The switch of cobo money reduction is not turned on 400

49067 fundSupplementId is invalid {0} 400

49068 No currency available for settlement 400

49069 There is an unfinished fund process, which cannot be cleared and settled 400

49070 Clearing settlement must include all currencies 400

49071 fundSettlementId is invalid {0} 400

49072 Failed to get user assets 400

49073 Confirm that the set of fundIds receivable for clearing and settlement is not all fundIds 400

49074 The settlement process has not been completed, and fund operations cannot be performed 400

49075 Failed to query the address list of bg clearing and settlement account 400

49076 cobo callback params error 400

49077 Failed to call the cobo transaction query interface 400

49078 cobo withdrawal transaction callback requestId is invalid {0} 400

49079 supplement type illegal 400

49080 cobo confirms settlement, txId is invalid 400

49081 Request amount parameter error 400

70020 Account does not exist 400

31057 user has not follow order 400

22011 It is not allowed to set auto add margin in cross mode 400

22012 There are different business lines, {0} does not belong to {1} product 400

22013 Abnormal status of position experience coupon 400

22014 This position experience coupon does not exist 400

22015 This user has no position experience coupon sub-account 400

22016 This user is not a sub-account for position experience coupons and cannot operate experience coupons 400

22017 The position experience coupon does not support this tokenId 400

22018 The face value of the position experience coupon is a negative number 400

22019 The position experience coupon has not expired yet 400

22020 The leverage multiple is the leverage multiple of the current position and cannot be adjusted. 400

22021 Limit orders are not supported when placing orders with position experience coupons 400

22022 The position experience coupon has been used 400

22023 The trial coupon for this position has expired 400

22024 The experience coupon for this position has been recycled 400

22025 Margin cannot be added to the experience coupon account 400

22026 The position mode cannot be adjusted for the experience coupon account 400

22027 The position experience coupon does not support this currency pair 400

22028 The position experience coupon does not support this type of order 400

40104 Based on your IP address , it appears that you are located in a country or region where we are currently unable to provide services 400

01002 {0} precision must be less than or equal to {1} 400

70006 Parameter value range verification failed: {0} 400

70007 Parameter verification failed: {0}, please make sure the time is within 30 days 400

70008 Parameter verification failed: {0}, please make sure the time is within 30 days 400

40172 traderId cannot be empty 400

40172 settings cannot be empty 400

40172 update trace setting cannot exceed 50 400

40172 maxHoldSize cannot be empty 400

40172 trackingNoList cannot be empty 400

40172 settingType cannot be empty 400

80001 illegal params 400

80002 system error 400

80003 Loan coin not exist 400

80004 Place coin not exist 400

80005 Place single minimum limit 400

80006 Place single Maximum limit 400

80007 Loan single minimum limit 400

80008 Loan single maximum limit 400

80009 Loan pool not enough 400

80010 place float exceed 400

80011 Order not exist 400

80012 Pledge not exist 400

80013 Extract exceed maximum limit 400

80014 Operate limit amount is {0} USDT 400

80015 Order count maximum limit 400

80016 Order status illegal 400

59001 Product does not exist 400

59002 Insufficient product balance 400

59003 This product is not available for purchase yet 400

59004 You are not a VIP and cannot purchase this product 400

59005 KYC verification not performed 400

59006 The country where KYC is located cannot apply for subscription 400

59007 Minimum limit for single currency subscription 400

59008 Maximum single currency subscription limit 400

59009 The subscription amount does not meet the step size verification 400

59010 The precision of the subscription amount cannot exceed {0} digits 400

59011 Insufficient balance 400

59012 Product does not exist 400

59013 Parameter exception: {0} 400

59014 Parameter precision exception 400

59015 The product is not online and cannot be purchased. 400

59016 The total position of a single person is exceeded 400

59017 Product subscription has been suspended 400

59018 The subscription start time has not been reached 400

59019 The subscription time range is {0} ~ {1} 400

59020 Minimum limit for single subscription 400

59021 Operation failed 400

59022 Insufficient balance 400

59023 Insufficient product remaining quota, remaining {0} 400

59024 Amount cannot be empty when redeeming current financial management 400

59025 orderId cannot be empty when redeeming regular financial management 400

59026 Product does not exist 400

59027 This product is a novice product. You are not a novice user. Please choose another product. 400

59028 Product hidden 400

59029 Product cannot be subscribe 400

59030 Exceeding the max amount for once subscribe 400

59031 Cannot perform redemption operation 400

59033 Less than redemption minimum limit 400

59034 The redemption amount accuracy cannot exceed {0} digits 400

59035 The redemption amount must be greater than the minimum limit 400

59036 Exceeded maximum single transaction limit 400

59037 The current order status does not allow operation 400

59038 Redemption is not allowed on the day of expiration 400

59039 Cannot perform redemption operation 400

59040 The redemption time range is {0}-{1} 400

59041 The accuracy of the subscription amount is not met 400

59042 Insufficient balance 400

59043 Insufficient product remaining quota, remaining {0} {1} 400

59044 Operations are frequent, please try again later. 400

59045 subscription time range is {0}~{1} 400

59046 Operation failed 400

59047 redemption time range is {0}-{1} 400

59048 fixed redemption not pass amount 400

59049 Product does not exist 400

40172 orderId cannot be empty 400

40172 repayAll cannot be empty 400

40172 repayAll illegal value 400

40172 daily illegal value 400

40172 daily cannot be empty 400

40172 loanCoin cannot be empty 400

40172 pledgeCoin cannot be empty 400

40172 reviseType cannot be empty 400

40172 reviseType illegal value 400

70101 illegal parameter 400

70102 Parameter verification failed-brokerUserId 400

70103 Parameter verification failed-startTime 400

70104 Parameter verification failed-endTime 400

40172 coinNameList length should be in 1-100 400

40172 symbolList length should be in 1-100 400

40172 transferType not empty 400

40172 dest not empty 400

40172 symbolList length should be in 1-100 400

40172 productType not empty 400

40172 symbolList not empty 400

40172 planType not empty 400

40172 planType Illegal type 400

40172 The price cannot be less than or equal to 0 400

40172 newTriggerPrice not empty 400

40172 The triggerPrice cannot be less than or equal to 0 400

40172 newTriggerType not empty 400

40172 followerUid not empty 400