Change Copy Trade Symbol Setting

Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (user ID)

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/config-setting-symbols
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-trader/config-setting-symbols" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d \'{"settingList":[{"symbol":"BTCUSDT","productType":"USDT-FUTURES","settingType":"add","stopSurplusRatio":"100","stopLossRatio":"30"}]}'

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
settingListListYesSetting overview
Maximum: 50
>symbolStringYesTrading pair
>productTypeStringYesProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
>settingTypeStringYesSetting type, ADD, DELETE, UPDATE
>stopSurplusRatioStringNoTake-profit ratio
positive integers within 1.0-400m,
Value exceeding this number is invalid.
2. When a type is deleted: this value is invalid.
3. When a type is added: when the take-profit ratio is empty, then the take-profit ratio is not set by default.
4. When a type is updated: if the value is empty, it means that no change is made; if it is 0, it means that the previously set take-profit is canceled; if it is greater than 0, it means that the take-profit is added or updated.
One of stopSurplusRatio and stopLossRatio must be passed when the type is updated.
>stopLossRatioStringNoStop-loss ratio
positive integers within 1.0-400m,
Value exceeding this number is invalid.
2. When a type is deleted: this value is invalid.
3. When a type is added: when the stop-loss ratio is empty, then the stop-loss ratio is not set by default.
4. When a type is updated: if the value is empty, it means that no change is made; if it is 0, it means that the previously set take-profit is canceled; if it is greater than 0, it means that the stop-loss is added or updated.`
One of stopSurplusRatio and stopLossRatio must be passed when the type is updated.
Response example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "data": "success"
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": "1627354109502"
}

Response parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
dataStringSetting results