Change Copy Trade Symbol Setting

> stopSurplusRatio

String

No

Take-profit ratio

positive integers within 1.0-400m,

Value exceeding this number is invalid.

2. When a type is deleted: this value is invalid.

3. When a type is added: when the take-profit ratio is empty, then the take-profit ratio is not set by default.

4. When a type is updated: if the value is empty, it means that no change is made; if it is 0, it means that the previously set take-profit is canceled; if it is greater than 0, it means that the take-profit is added or updated.

One of stopSurplusRatio and stopLossRatio must be passed when the type is updated.