Change Copy Trade Symbol Setting
Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (user ID)
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/config-setting-symbols
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-trader/config-setting-symbols" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'{"settingList":[{"symbol":"BTCUSDT","productType":"USDT-FUTURES","settingType":"add","stopSurplusRatio":"100","stopLossRatio":"30"}]}'
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|settingList
|List
|Yes
|Setting overview
Maximum: 50
|>symbol
|String
|Yes
|Trading pair
|>productType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
|>settingType
|String
|Yes
|Setting type,
ADD,
DELETE,
UPDATE
|>stopSurplusRatio
|String
|No
|Take-profit ratio
positive integers within 1.0-400m,
Value exceeding this number is invalid.
2. When a type is deleted: this value is invalid.
3. When a type is added: when the take-profit ratio is empty, then the take-profit ratio is not set by default.
4. When a type is updated: if the value is empty, it means that no change is made; if it is 0, it means that the previously set take-profit is canceled; if it is greater than 0, it means that the take-profit is added or updated.
One of stopSurplusRatio and stopLossRatio must be passed when the type is updated.
|>stopLossRatio
|String
|No
|Stop-loss ratio
positive integers within 1.0-400m,
Value exceeding this number is invalid.
2. When a type is deleted: this value is invalid.
3. When a type is added: when the stop-loss ratio is empty, then the stop-loss ratio is not set by default.
4. When a type is updated: if the value is empty, it means that no change is made; if it is 0, it means that the previously set take-profit is canceled; if it is greater than 0, it means that the stop-loss is added or updated.`
One of stopSurplusRatio and stopLossRatio must be passed when the type is updated.
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"data": "success"
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1627354109502"
}
Response parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|data
|String
|Setting results