获取我的跟随者列表

限速规则: 10次/1s (uid)

HTTP请求

  • GET /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/config-query-followers
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-trader/config-query-followers?startTime=1692624281000&endTime=1693473489000&pageNo=1&pageSize=20" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
pageNoString页码
（默认为1）
pageSizeString每页条数
（默认20 最大100）
startTimeString开始时间戳
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
（时间跨度最大支持三个月，若不传结束时间，则默认结束时间为三个月。）
endTimeString结束时间戳
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
（时间跨度最大支持三个月，若不传开始时间，则默认开始时间为三个月。）
返回示例
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695806678625,
    "data": [
        {
            "accountEquity": "975863.9707",
            "isRemove": "No",
            "followerHeadPic": "",
            "followerName": "xxx-*******",
            "followerUid": "*********",
            "followerTime": "1693381832000"
        }
    ]
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
accountEquityString账户总权益
isRemoveString能否移除跟单用户
yes 是
no 否
followerHeadPicString跟随者头像
followerNameString跟随者昵称
followerUidString跟随者用户id
followerTimeString跟随日期（以初次跟随日期为准）
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085