Modify Tracking Order TPSL

Frequency limit:10 times/1s (User ID)

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/order-modify-tpsl
Request Example

curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-trader/order-modify-tpsl" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d \'{"symbol": "BTCUSDT","productType": "usdt-futures","trackingNo": "1","stopSurplusPrice":"36333","stopLossPrice":"29799"}'

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
trackingNoStringYesElite trade order ID
productTypeStringYesProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
stopSurplusPriceStringNoTP price
One of stopSurplusPrice and stopLossPrice must be passed.
When it is empty, it is ignored or not updated, no matter take-profit exists or not,
When it is 0, it means the original take-profit is canceled if there is a take-profit already.
When it is greater than or equal to 0, it means take-profit is updated or set.
stopLossPriceStringNoSL price
One of stopSurplusPrice and stopLossPrice must be passed.
When it is empty, it is ignored or not updated, no matter stop-loss exists or not,
When it is 0, it means the original stop-loss is canceled if there is a stop-loss already.
When it is greater than or equal to 0, it means stop-loss is updated or set.
Response example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": "1656066841304",
    "data": "success"
}

Response parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
dataStringImplementation results
success fail