Get Tracking Order Summary

roi String roi

tradingOrderNum String Total opening orders

totalFollowerNum String Total followers

currentFollowerNum String Current number of followers

totalpl String Total profit

(calculated in USD)

gainNum String Ratio of profitable trades

lossNum String Ratio of losing trades

totalEquity String Total assets

winRate String Win rate

tradingPairsAvailableList List < String > Available trading pairs

lastWeekRoiList List in the past week

> rate String rate of return

> ctime String time(timestamp)

lastWeekProfitList List < Object > in the past week

> amount String income

> ctime String time(timestamp)

lastMonthRoiList List < Object > Earnings in the last 30 days

> rate String rate of return

> ctime String time(timestamp) Earnings in the last 30 days

lastMonthProfitList List < Object > Earnings in the last 30 days

> amount String income, USDT