Get Tracking Order Summary
Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (user ID)
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/order-total-detail
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-trader/order-total-detail" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
N/A
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695805917634,
"data": {
"roi": "19.38",
"tradingOrderNum": "105",
"totalFollowerNum": "134",
"currentFollowerNum": "4",
"totalpl": "$46.95",
"gainNum": "59",
"lossNum": "46",
"winRate": "56.123",
"tradingPairsAvailableList": [
"BTCUSDT"
],
"lastWeekRoiList": [
{
"rate": "-14.130944",
"ctime": "1695139200000"
}
],
"lastWeekProfitList": [],
"lastMonthRoiList": [
{
"rate": "-14.130944",
"ctime": "1693152000000"
}
],
"totalEquity": "1776.03"
}
}
Response parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|roi
|String
|roi
|tradingOrderNum
|String
|Total opening orders
|totalFollowerNum
|String
|Total followers
|currentFollowerNum
|String
|Current number of followers
|totalpl
|String
|Total profit
(calculated in USD)
|gainNum
|String
|Ratio of profitable trades
|lossNum
|String
|Ratio of losing trades
|totalEquity
|String
|Total assets
|winRate
|String
|Win rate
|tradingPairsAvailableList
|List<String>
|Available trading pairs
|lastWeekRoiList
|List
|in the past week
|> rate
|String
|rate of return
|> ctime
|String
|time(timestamp)
|lastWeekProfitList
|List<Object>
|in the past week
|> amount
|String
|income
|> ctime
|String
|time(timestamp)
|lastMonthRoiList
|List<Object>
|Earnings in the last 30 days
|> rate
|String
|rate of return
|> ctime
|String
|time(timestamp) Earnings in the last 30 days
|lastMonthProfitList
|List<Object>
|Earnings in the last 30 days
|> amount
|String
|income, USDT
|> ctime
|String
|time(timestamp) Earnings in the last 30 days