Skip to main content

Get Tracking Order Summary

Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (user ID)

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/order-total-detail
Request Example

curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-trader/order-total-detail" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

N/A

Response example
{
  "code": "00000",
  "msg": "success",
  "requestTime": 1695805917634,
  "data": {
    "roi": "19.38",
    "tradingOrderNum": "105",
    "totalFollowerNum": "134",
    "currentFollowerNum": "4",
    "totalpl": "$46.95",
    "gainNum": "59",
    "lossNum": "46",
    "winRate": "56.123",
    "tradingPairsAvailableList": [
      "BTCUSDT"
    ],
    "lastWeekRoiList": [
      {
        "rate": "-14.130944",
        "ctime": "1695139200000"
      }
    ],
    "lastWeekProfitList": [],
    "lastMonthRoiList": [
      {
        "rate": "-14.130944",
        "ctime": "1693152000000"
      }
    ],
    "totalEquity": "1776.03"
  }
}

Response parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
roiStringroi
tradingOrderNumStringTotal opening orders
totalFollowerNumStringTotal followers
currentFollowerNumStringCurrent number of followers
totalplStringTotal profit
(calculated in USD)
gainNumStringRatio of profitable trades
lossNumStringRatio of losing trades
totalEquityStringTotal assets
winRateStringWin rate
tradingPairsAvailableListList<String>Available trading pairs
lastWeekRoiListListin the past week
> rateStringrate of return
> ctimeStringtime(timestamp)
lastWeekProfitListList<Object>in the past week
> amountStringincome
> ctimeStringtime(timestamp)
lastMonthRoiListList<Object>Earnings in the last 30 days
> rateStringrate of return
> ctimeStringtime(timestamp) Earnings in the last 30 days
lastMonthProfitListList<Object>Earnings in the last 30 days
> amountStringincome, USDT
> ctimeStringtime(timestamp) Earnings in the last 30 days