Skip to main content

Remove Follower

Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (user ID)

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/config-remove-follower
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-trader/config-remove-follower" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d \'{"followerUid": "123123"}'

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
followerUidStringYesFollower UID
Response example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "data": "success"
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": "1627354109502"
}

Response parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
dataStringsuccess