Remove Follower
Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (user ID)
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/config-remove-follower
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-trader/config-remove-follower" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'{"followerUid": "123123"}'
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|followerUid
|String
|Yes
|Follower UID
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"data": "success"
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1627354109502"
}
Response parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|data
|String
|success