Get History Profit Summary
Frequency limit:20 times/1s (User ID)
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/profit-history-summarys
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-trader/profit-history-summarys" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
N/A
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1698200382922,
"data": {
"profitSummary": {
"yesterdayProfit": "0",
"sumProfit": "26.4519",
"waitProfit": "0",
"yesterdayTime": "1698076800000"
},
"profitHistoryList": [
{
"coin": "USDT",
"profitCount": "24.28410397",
"lastProfitTime": "1698076800000"
}
]
}
}
Response parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|profitSummary
|Object
|Elite trader profit share overview
|>yesterdayProfit
|String
|Yesterday's profit share (elite trader)
|>yesterdayTime
|String
|Yesterday's profit sharing time (milliseconds)
|>sumProfit
|String
|Profit share in total
|>waitProfit
|String
|To be shared
|profitHistoryList
|List
|Trader profit sharing summary information
|>coin
|String
|Settlement currency
(in cryptocurrency)
|>profitCount
|String
|Profit overview
(in cryptocurrency)
|>lastProfitTime
|String
|The last time to distribute profit share (milliseconds)
(in cryptocurrency)