Get History Profit Summary

Frequency limit:20 times/1s (User ID)

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/profit-history-summarys
Request Example

curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-trader/profit-history-summarys" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

Response example
{
  "code": "00000",
  "msg": "success",
  "requestTime": 1698200382922,
  "data": {
    "profitSummary": {
      "yesterdayProfit": "0",
      "sumProfit": "26.4519",
      "waitProfit": "0",
      "yesterdayTime": "1698076800000"
    },
    "profitHistoryList": [
      {
        "coin": "USDT",
        "profitCount": "24.28410397",
        "lastProfitTime": "1698076800000"
      }
    ]
  }
}

Response parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
profitSummaryObjectElite trader profit share overview
>yesterdayProfitStringYesterday's profit share (elite trader)
>yesterdayTimeStringYesterday's profit sharing time (milliseconds)
>sumProfitStringProfit share in total
>waitProfitStringTo be shared
profitHistoryListListTrader profit sharing summary information
>coinStringSettlement currency
(in cryptocurrency)
>profitCountStringProfit overview
(in cryptocurrency)
>lastProfitTimeStringThe last time to distribute profit share (milliseconds)
(in cryptocurrency)