Get Profit Summary
Limit rule 10 times/1s (uid)
Get basic information on traders' profits and a summary of historical profits.
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/copy/spot-trader/profit-summarys
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-trader/profit-summarys" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameter
N/A
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695806592362,
"data": {
"profitSummarys": {
"yesterdayProfit": "0",
"yesterdayTime": "1695720000000",
"sumProfit": "4.5837",
"waitProfit": "0"
},
"profitHistoryList": [
{
"coin": "USDT",
"profitCount": "4.58376728",
"lastProfitTime": "1695371160000",
"historysByDateList": [
{
"profit": "2.40377986",
"profitTime": "1695371100000"
},
{
"profit": "0.01625000",
"profitTime": "1693556100000"
},
{
"profit": "2.16373741",
"profitTime": "1693536000000"
}
]
}
]
}
}
Response Description
|Parameter
|Parameter Type
|Description
|profitSummarys
|Object
|Elite trader profit share overview
|>yesterdayProfit
|String
|Yesterday's profit share (elite traders)
|>yesterdayTime
|String
|Yesterday's profit sharing time (milliseconds)
|>sumProfit
|String
|Profit share in total
|>waitProfit
|String
|To be shared
|profitHistoryList
|List
|Profit list
|>coin
|String
|Settlement currency
(in cryptocurrency)
|>profitCount
|String
|Profit overview
(in cryptocurrency)
|>lastProfitTime
|String
|The last time to distribute profit share (milliseconds)
(in cryptocurrency)
|>historysByDateList
|List
|Historical profit share overview
(in the dimension of the cryptocurrency and the date)
|>>profit
|String
|PnL
(in the dimension of the cryptocurrency and the date)
|>>profitTime
|String
|Time to distribute profit share (milliseconds)
(in the dimension of the cryptocurrency and the date)