Get Profit Summary

profitSummarys Object Elite trader profit share overview

> yesterdayProfit String Yesterday's profit share (elite traders)

> yesterdayTime String Yesterday's profit sharing time (milliseconds)

> sumProfit String Profit share in total

> waitProfit String To be shared

profitHistoryList List Profit list

> coin String Settlement currency

(in cryptocurrency)

> profitCount String Profit overview

(in cryptocurrency)

> lastProfitTime String The last time to distribute profit share (milliseconds)

(in cryptocurrency)

> historysByDateList List Historical profit share overview

(in the dimension of the cryptocurrency and the date)

> > profit String PnL

(in the dimension of the cryptocurrency and the date)