Skip to main content

Get Profit Summary

Limit rule 10 times/1s (uid)

Get basic information on traders' profits and a summary of historical profits.

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/copy/spot-trader/profit-summarys
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-trader/profit-summarys" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameter

N/A

Response example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695806592362,
    "data": {
        "profitSummarys": {
            "yesterdayProfit": "0",
            "yesterdayTime": "1695720000000",
            "sumProfit": "4.5837",
            "waitProfit": "0"
        },
        "profitHistoryList": [
            {
                "coin": "USDT",
                "profitCount": "4.58376728",
                "lastProfitTime": "1695371160000",
                "historysByDateList": [
                    {
                        "profit": "2.40377986",
                        "profitTime": "1695371100000"
                    },
                    {
                        "profit": "0.01625000",
                        "profitTime": "1693556100000"
                    },
                    {
                        "profit": "2.16373741",
                        "profitTime": "1693536000000"
                    }
                ]
            }
        ]
    }
}

Response Description

ParameterParameter TypeDescription
profitSummarysObjectElite trader profit share overview
>yesterdayProfitStringYesterday's profit share (elite traders)
>yesterdayTimeStringYesterday's profit sharing time (milliseconds)
>sumProfitStringProfit share in total
>waitProfitStringTo be shared
profitHistoryListListProfit list
>coinStringSettlement currency
(in cryptocurrency)
>profitCountStringProfit overview
(in cryptocurrency)
>lastProfitTimeStringThe last time to distribute profit share (milliseconds)
(in cryptocurrency)
>historysByDateListListHistorical profit share overview
(in the dimension of the cryptocurrency and the date)
>>profitStringPnL
(in the dimension of the cryptocurrency and the date)
>>profitTimeStringTime to distribute profit share (milliseconds)
(in the dimension of the cryptocurrency and the date)