Get Profit Share Detail
Frequency limit:20 times/1s (User ID)
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/profit-details
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-trader/profit-details?coin=USDT&pageSize=20&pageNo=1" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|coin
|String
|No
|Settlement currency of profit share
|pageSize
|int
|String
|No
Number of inquiries
Default: 20, maximum: 100
Defaults to 20 entries and supports a maximum of 50 entries.
|pageNo
|int
|String
|No
Current page number
Default to 1.
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"data": [
{
"coin": "usdt",
"profit": "0",
"nickName": "nickname"
}
],
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1627354109502"
}
Response parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|>coin
|String
|Settlement currency
|>profit
|String
|Profit share
|>nickName
|String
|Alias