Get Profit Share Detail

Frequency limit:20 times/1s (User ID)

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/profit-details
Request Example

curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-trader/profit-details?coin=USDT&pageSize=20&pageNo=1" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
coinStringNoSettlement currency of profit share
pageSizeintStringNo
Number of inquiries
Default: 20, maximum: 100
Defaults to 20 entries and supports a maximum of 50 entries.
pageNointStringNo
Current page number
Default to 1.
Response example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "data": [
        {
            "coin": "usdt",
            "profit": "0",
            "nickName": "nickname"
        }
    ],
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": "1627354109502"
}

Response parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
>coinStringSettlement currency
>profitStringProfit share
>nickNameStringAlias