Get History Tracking Orders
Frequency limit:10 times/1s (User ID)
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/order-history-track
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-trader/order-history-track?productType=usdt-future&symbol=BTCUSDT&startTime=1692674087000&endTime=1695035411000&order=desc&limit=20" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|idLessThan
|String
|No
|Separate page content before this ID is requested (older data), and the value input should be the endid of the corresponding interface.
|idGreaterThan
|String
|No
|Separate page content after this ID is requested (newer data), and the value input should be the endid of the corresponding interface.
|startTime
|String
|No
|Start timestamp
(order creation time)
Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default end time is three months if no value is set for the end time. )
|endTime
|String
|No
|End timestamp
(order creation time)
Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default start time is three months ago if no value is set for the start time. )
|limit
|String
|No
|Number of queries: Default: 20, maximum: 100.
|order
|String
|No
|Sorting rules (creation time): Default: desc
|symbol
|String
|No
|Trading pair
Supports capital and lower-case letters
|productType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695802740184,
"data": {
"trackingList": [
{
"trackingNo": "123123",
"symbol": "BTCUSDT",
"openOrderId": "12312313123",
"closeOrderId": "12312313123",
"productType": "usdt-futures",
"posSide": "long",
"openLeverage": "20",
"openPriceAvg": "32000.5",
"openTime": "1695035398292",
"openSize": "0.1000",
"closeSize": "0.1000",
"closeTime": "1695176679764",
"closePriceAvg": "32000.0",
"stopType": "",
"achievedPL": "-0.05000000",
"openFee": "-3.20005000",
"closeFee": "-3.20000000",
"cTime": "1695035398292"
}
],
"endId": "1"
}
}
Response parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|trackingList
|List
|Overview of elite trade records
|>trackingNo
|String
|Track order number
|>symbol
|String
|Trading pair name
|>productType
|String
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
|>openOrderId
|String
|Opening order ID
|>closeOrderId
|String
|Closing order ID
|>posSide
|String
|Position direction
long: long position in hedging mode
short: short position in hedging mode
|>openLeverage
|String
|Leverage to open positions
|>openAvgPrice
|String
|Average entry price
|>openTime
|String
|Time to open position (milliseconds)
|>closeTime
|String
|Time to close position (milliseconds)
|>closeAvgPrice
|String
|Average exit price
|>stopType
|String
|Type of position closed
profit
loss
|>achievedPL
|String
|Realized PnL
|>openFee
|String
|Opening fee
(Shows USDT only, not coupons)
|>closeFee
|String
|Closing fee
(Shows USDT only, not coupons)
|>openSize
|String
|Position size to open
|>closeSize
|String
|Closed quantity
|>cTime
|String
|Order creation time
|endId
|String
|Final tracking order ID.
This is used when idLessThan/idGreaterThan is set as a range.