Get History Tracking Orders

Frequency limit:10 times/1s (User ID)

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/order-history-track
Request Example

curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-trader/order-history-track?productType=usdt-future&symbol=BTCUSDT&startTime=1692674087000&endTime=1695035411000&order=desc&limit=20" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
idLessThanStringNoSeparate page content before this ID is requested (older data), and the value input should be the endid of the corresponding interface.
idGreaterThanStringNoSeparate page content after this ID is requested (newer data), and the value input should be the endid of the corresponding interface.
startTimeStringNoStart timestamp
(order creation time)
Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default end time is three months if no value is set for the end time. )
endTimeStringNoEnd timestamp
(order creation time)
Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default start time is three months ago if no value is set for the start time. )
limitStringNoNumber of queries: Default: 20, maximum: 100.
orderStringNoSorting rules (creation time): Default: desc
symbolStringNoTrading pair
Supports capital and lower-case letters
productTypeStringYesProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
Response example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695802740184,
    "data": {
        "trackingList": [
            {
                "trackingNo": "123123",
                "symbol": "BTCUSDT",
                "openOrderId": "12312313123",
                "closeOrderId": "12312313123",
                "productType": "usdt-futures",
                "posSide": "long",
                "openLeverage": "20",
                "openPriceAvg": "32000.5",
                "openTime": "1695035398292",
                "openSize": "0.1000",
                "closeSize": "0.1000",
                "closeTime": "1695176679764",
                "closePriceAvg": "32000.0",
                "stopType": "",
                "achievedPL": "-0.05000000",
                "openFee": "-3.20005000",
                "closeFee": "-3.20000000",
                "cTime": "1695035398292"
            }
        ],
        "endId": "1"
    }
}

Response parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
trackingListListOverview of elite trade records
>trackingNoStringTrack order number
>symbolStringTrading pair name
>productTypeStringProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
>openOrderIdStringOpening order ID
>closeOrderIdStringClosing order ID
>posSideStringPosition direction
long: long position in hedging mode
short: short position in hedging mode
>openLeverageStringLeverage to open positions
>openAvgPriceStringAverage entry price
>openTimeStringTime to open position (milliseconds)
>closeTimeStringTime to close position (milliseconds)
>closeAvgPriceStringAverage exit price
>stopTypeStringType of position closed
profit
loss
>achievedPLStringRealized PnL
>openFeeStringOpening fee
(Shows USDT only, not coupons)
>closeFeeStringClosing fee
(Shows USDT only, not coupons)
>openSizeStringPosition size to open
>closeSizeStringClosed quantity
>cTimeStringOrder creation time
endIdStringFinal tracking order ID.
This is used when idLessThan/idGreaterThan is set as a range.