Get History Tracking Orders

idLessThan String No Separate page content before this ID is requested (older data), and the value input should be the endid of the corresponding interface.

idGreaterThan String No Separate page content after this ID is requested (newer data), and the value input should be the endid of the corresponding interface.

startTime String No Start timestamp

(order creation time)

Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085

(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default end time is three months if no value is set for the end time. )

endTime String No End timestamp

(order creation time)

Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085

(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default start time is three months ago if no value is set for the start time. )

limit String No Number of queries: Default: 20, maximum: 100.

order String No Sorting rules (creation time): Default: desc

symbol String No Trading pair

Supports capital and lower-case letters