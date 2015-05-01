Skip to main content

Get Merge Market Depth

Frequency limit: 20 times/1s (IP)

Description

Get merge depth data

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/mix/market/merge-depth
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/market/merge-depth?productType=usdt-futures&symbol=BTCUSDT"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringYesTrading pair
productTypeStringYesProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
precisionStringNoPrice accuracy, according to the selected accuracy as the step size to return the cumulative depth, enumeration value:
scale0/scale1/scale2/scale3
'scale0' is not merged, the default value
In general, 'scale1' is the merged depth of the transaction pair’s quotation accuracy10
Generally, 'scale2' is the quotation precision 100
'scale3' is the quotation precision *1000
The precision corresponding to 0/1/2/3 is subject to the actual return parameter "scale". The quotation precision of each trading pair is different, and some trading pairs does not have 'scale2', and the request for a scale that does not exist for the currency pair will be processed according to the maximum scale. Example: A certain trading pair only has scale 0/1, and when scale2 is requested, it will be automatically reduced to 'scale1'.
limitStringNoFixed gear enumeration value: 1/5/15/50/max, the default gear is 100, passing max returns the maximum gear of the trading pair
When the actual depth does not meet the limit, return according to the actual gear . If max is passed in, the maximum level of the trading pair will be returned.
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695870963008,
    "data": {
        "asks": [
            [
                26347.5,
                0.25
            ],
            [
                26348.0,
                0.16
            ]
        ],
        "bids": [
            [
                26346.5,
                0.16
            ],
            [
                26346.0,
                0.32
            ]
        ],
        "ts": "1695870968804",
        "scale": "0.1",
        "precision": "scale0",
        "isMaxPrecision": "NO"
    }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
asksList<String>The selling price
elements are price and quantity.
> Index 0StringPrice
> Index 1StringQuantity
bidsList<String>Buying price
The elements are price and quantity.
> Index 0StringPrice
> Index 1StringQuantity
precisionStringRequested precision
scaleStringActual precision value
isMaxPrecisionStringYES indicates that the current accuracy is the maximum, NO indicates that it is not the maximum accuracy.
tsStringTimestamp