Get Merge Market Depth

precision

String

No

Price accuracy, according to the selected accuracy as the step size to return the cumulative depth, enumeration value:

scale0/scale1/scale2/scale3

'scale0' is not merged, the default value

In general, 'scale1' is the merged depth of the transaction pair’s quotation accuracy10

Generally, 'scale2' is the quotation precision 100

'scale3' is the quotation precision *1000

The precision corresponding to 0/1/2/3 is subject to the actual return parameter "scale". The quotation precision of each trading pair is different, and some trading pairs does not have 'scale2', and the request for a scale that does not exist for the currency pair will be processed according to the maximum scale. Example: A certain trading pair only has scale 0/1, and when scale2 is requested, it will be automatically reduced to 'scale1'.