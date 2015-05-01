Get Merge Market Depth
Frequency limit: 20 times/1s (IP)
Description
Get merge depth data
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/mix/market/merge-depth
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/market/merge-depth?productType=usdt-futures&symbol=BTCUSDT"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Trading pair
|productType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
|precision
|String
|No
|Price accuracy, according to the selected accuracy as the step size to return the cumulative depth, enumeration value:
scale0/scale1/scale2/scale3
'scale0' is not merged, the default value
In general, 'scale1' is the merged depth of the transaction pair’s quotation accuracy10
Generally, 'scale2' is the quotation precision 100
'scale3' is the quotation precision *1000
The precision corresponding to 0/1/2/3 is subject to the actual return parameter "scale". The quotation precision of each trading pair is different, and some trading pairs does not have 'scale2', and the request for a scale that does not exist for the currency pair will be processed according to the maximum scale. Example: A certain trading pair only has scale 0/1, and when scale2 is requested, it will be automatically reduced to 'scale1'.
|limit
|String
|No
|Fixed gear enumeration value: 1/5/15/50/max, the default gear is 100, passing max returns the maximum gear of the trading pair
When the actual depth does not meet the limit, return according to the actual gear . If max is passed in, the maximum level of the trading pair will be returned.
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695870963008,
"data": {
"asks": [
[
26347.5,
0.25
],
[
26348.0,
0.16
]
],
"bids": [
[
26346.5,
0.16
],
[
26346.0,
0.32
]
],
"ts": "1695870968804",
"scale": "0.1",
"precision": "scale0",
"isMaxPrecision": "NO"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|asks
|List<String>
|The selling price
elements are price and quantity.
|> Index 0
|String
|Price
|> Index 1
|String
|Quantity
|bids
|List<String>
|Buying price
The elements are price and quantity.
|> Index 0
|String
|Price
|> Index 1
|String
|Quantity
|precision
|String
|Requested precision
|scale
|String
|Actual precision value
|isMaxPrecision
|String
|YES indicates that the current accuracy is the maximum, NO indicates that it is not the maximum accuracy.
|ts
|String
|Timestamp