- Speed limit is 10 times/s for average users. Frequency limit imposed according to user ID
- Speed limit is 1 times/s for copy trade traders. Frequency limit imposed according to user ID
Description
Supports TP/SL feature. If the current underlying asset does not exist in the position, it is intended to preset the TP/SL. If the current underlying exists in the position, it is intended to modify the TP/SL
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/mix/order/place-order
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/order/place-order" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:zh-CN" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '{ "symbol": "ETHUSDT", "productType": "usdt-futures", "marginMode": "isolated", "marginCoin": "USDT", "size": "0.1", "price": "2000", "side": "sell", "tradeSide": "open", "orderType": "limit", "force": "gtc", "clientOid": "121211212122" }'
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Trading pair, e.g. ETHUSDT
|productType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
|marginMode
|String
|Yes
|Position mode
isolated: isolated margin
crossed: cross margin
|marginCoin
|String
|Yes
|Margin coin
|size
|String
|Yes
|Amount
|price
|String
|No
|Price of the order.
Required if the order type is Limit.
|side
|String
|Yes
|Order direction
buy: Buy
sell: Sell
|tradeSide
|String
|No
|Direction
Required in open and close (hedge mode) position.
For one-way positions, the field will be ignored
Open and Close
Notes:
For open long, fill in"Buy"; tradeSide should be "Open"
For open short, fill in "Sell"; tradeSide should be "Open"
For close long, fill in "Buy"; tradeSide should be "Close"
For close short, fill in "Sell"; tradeSide should be "Close"
|orderType
|String
|Yes
|Order type
limit
market
|force
|String
|No
|Order expiration date.
Required if the order type is Limit, default to GTC if left blank.
IOC (Immediate or cancel)
FOK (Fill or kill)
GTC (Good till canceled)
Post only
|clientOid
|String
|No
|Customize order ID
|reduceOnly
|String
|No
|Whether or not to just reduce the position. YES; NO
Default: No.
Applicable only in buy/sell (one-way position) mode.
|presetStopSurplusPrice
|String
|No
|Take-profit value
No take-profit is set if the field is empty.
|presetStopLossPrice
|String
|No
|Stop-loss value
No stop-loss is set if the field is empty.
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695806875837,
"data": {
"clientOid": "121211212122",
"orderId": "121211212122"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|orderId
|String
|Order ID
|clientOid
|String
|Customize order ID