  • Speed limit is 10 times/s for average users. Frequency limit imposed according to user ID
  • Speed limit is 1 times/s for copy trade traders. Frequency limit imposed according to user ID

Supports TP/SL feature. If the current underlying asset does not exist in the position, it is intended to preset the TP/SL. If the current underlying exists in the position, it is intended to modify the TP/SL

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/mix/order/place-order
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/order/place-order" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:zh-CN" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{ "symbol": "ETHUSDT", "productType": "usdt-futures", "marginMode": "isolated", "marginCoin": "USDT", "size": "0.1", "price": "2000", "side": "sell", "tradeSide": "open", "orderType": "limit", "force": "gtc", "clientOid": "121211212122" }'

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringYesTrading pair, e.g. ETHUSDT
productTypeStringYesProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
marginModeStringYesPosition mode
isolated: isolated margin
crossed: cross margin
marginCoinStringYesMargin coin
sizeStringYesAmount
priceStringNoPrice of the order.
Required if the order type is Limit.
sideStringYesOrder direction
buy: Buy
sell: Sell
tradeSideStringNoDirection
Required in open and close (hedge mode) position.
For one-way positions, the field will be ignored
Open and Close
Notes:
For open long, fill in"Buy"; tradeSide should be "Open"
For open short, fill in "Sell"; tradeSide should be "Open"
For close long, fill in "Buy"; tradeSide should be "Close"
For close short, fill in "Sell"; tradeSide should be "Close"
orderTypeStringYesOrder type
limit
market
forceStringNoOrder expiration date.
Required if the order type is Limit, default to GTC if left blank.
IOC (Immediate or cancel)
FOK (Fill or kill)
GTC (Good till canceled)
Post only
clientOidStringNoCustomize order ID
reduceOnlyStringNoWhether or not to just reduce the position. YES; NO
Default: No.
Applicable only in buy/sell (one-way position) mode.
presetStopSurplusPriceStringNoTake-profit value
No take-profit is set if the field is empty.
presetStopLossPriceStringNoStop-loss value
No stop-loss is set if the field is empty.
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695806875837,
    "data": {
        "clientOid": "121211212122",
        "orderId": "121211212122"
    }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
orderIdStringOrder ID
clientOidStringCustomize order ID