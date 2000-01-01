Place Order

symbol String Yes Trading pair, e.g. ETHUSDT

productType String Yes Product type

USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures

COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures

USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures

SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo

SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo

SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo

marginMode String Yes Position mode

isolated: isolated margin

crossed: cross margin

marginCoin String Yes Margin coin

size String Yes Amount

price String No Price of the order.

Required if the order type is Limit.

side String Yes Order direction

buy: Buy

sell: Sell

tradeSide String No Direction

Required in open and close (hedge mode) position.

For one-way positions, the field will be ignored

Open and Close

Notes:

For open long, fill in"Buy"; tradeSide should be "Open"

For open short, fill in "Sell"; tradeSide should be "Open"

For close long, fill in "Buy"; tradeSide should be "Close"

For close short, fill in "Sell"; tradeSide should be "Close"

orderType String Yes Order type

limit

market

force String No Order expiration date.

Required if the order type is Limit, default to GTC if left blank.

IOC (Immediate or cancel)

FOK (Fill or kill)

GTC (Good till canceled)

Post only

clientOid String No Customize order ID

reduceOnly String No Whether or not to just reduce the position. YES; NO

Default: No.

Applicable only in buy/sell (one-way position) mode.

presetStopSurplusPrice String No Take-profit value

No take-profit is set if the field is empty.