Get Current Funding Rate
Frequency limit: 20 times/1s (IP)
Description
Get the current funding rate of the contract
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/mix/market/current-fund-rate
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/market/current-fund-rate?symbol=BTCUSDT&productType=usdt-futures"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Trading pair
|productType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695796725656,
"data": [
{
"symbol": "BTCUSDT",
"fundingRate": "0.0005"
}
]
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|>symbol
|String
|Trading pair name
|>fundingRate
|String
|Current funding rates