Get Contract Config

> symbol String Product name

> baseCoin String Base currency

Specifically refers to ETH as in ETHUSDT

> quoteCoin String Quote currency

Specifically refers to USDT as in ETHUSDT

> buyLimitPriceRatio String Ratio of bid price to limit price

> sellLimitPriceRatio String Ratio of ask price to limit price

> feeRateUpRatio String Transaction fee increase ratio

> makerFeeRate String Market funding rate

> takerFeeRate String Taker rate

> openCostUpRatio String Opening cost increase ratio

> > supportMarginCoins List < String > Supported margin coins

> minTradeNum String Minimum opening amount (base currency)

> priceEndStep String price step length

> volumePlace String Decimal places of the quantity

> pricePlace String Decimal places of the price

> sizeMultiplier String Quantity multiplier, the quantity of the order must be greater than minTradeNum and is a multiple of sizeMulti.

> symbolType String Futures types: perpetual; delivery

> minTradeUSDT String Minimum USDT transaction amount

> maxSymbolOrderNum String Maximum number of orders held-symbol dimension

> maxProductOrderNum String Maximum number of held orders-product type dimension

> maxPositionNum String Maximum number of positions held

> symbolStatus String Trading pair status

normal

maintain

limit_open : can't place orders

restrictedAPI : can't place orders with API

> offTime String Removal time, '-1' means normal

> limitOpenTime String Time to open positions, '-1' means normal; other values indicate that the symbol is under maintenance or to be maintained and trading is prohibited after the specified time.

> deliveryTime String Delivery time

> deliveryStartTime String Delivery start time

> deliveryPeriod String Delivery period

this_quarter current quarter

next_quarter second quarter

> launchTime String Listing time

> fundInterval String Funding fee settlement cycle, hourly/every 8 hours

> minLever String minimum leverage

> maxLever String Maximum leverage

> posLimit String Position limits