Get Contract Config

20 times/s, IP

Description

Interface is used to get future contract details.

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/mix/market/contracts
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/market/contracts?productType=usdt-futures&symbol=BTCUSDT"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringNoTrading pair, based on the symbolName, i.e. BTCUSDT
productTypeStringYesProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695793701269,
    "data": [
        {
            "symbol": "BTCUSDT",
            "baseCoin": "BTC",
            "quoteCoin": "USDT",
            "buyLimitPriceRatio": "0.9",
            "sellLimitPriceRatio": "0.9",
            "feeRateUpRatio": "0.1",
            "makerFeeRate": "0.0004",
            "takerFeeRate": "0.0006",
            "openCostUpRatio": "0.1",
            "supportMarginCoins": [
                "USDT"
            ],
            "minTradeNum": "0.01",
            "priceEndStep": "1",
            "volumePlace": "2",
            "pricePlace": "1",
            "sizeMultiplier": "0.01",
            "symbolType": "perpetual",
            "minTradeUSDT": "5",
            "maxSymbolOrderNum": "999999",
            "maxProductOrderNum": "999999",
            "maxPositionNum": "150",
            "symbolStatus": "normal",
            "offTime": "-1",
            "limitOpenTime": "-1",
            "deliveryTime": "",
            "deliveryStartTime": "",
            "launchTime": "",
            "fundInterval": "8",
            "minLever": "1",
            "maxLever": "125",
            "posLimit": "0.05",
            "maintainTime": "1680165535278"
        }
    ]
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
> symbolStringProduct name
> baseCoinStringBase currency
Specifically refers to ETH as in ETHUSDT
> quoteCoinStringQuote currency
Specifically refers to USDT as in ETHUSDT
> buyLimitPriceRatioStringRatio of bid price to limit price
> sellLimitPriceRatioStringRatio of ask price to limit price
> feeRateUpRatioStringTransaction fee increase ratio
> makerFeeRateStringMarket funding rate
> takerFeeRateStringTaker rate
> openCostUpRatioStringOpening cost increase ratio
> >supportMarginCoinsList<String>Supported margin coins
> minTradeNumStringMinimum opening amount (base currency)
> priceEndStepStringprice step length
> volumePlaceStringDecimal places of the quantity
> pricePlaceStringDecimal places of the price
> sizeMultiplierStringQuantity multiplier, the quantity of the order must be greater than minTradeNum and is a multiple of sizeMulti.
> symbolTypeStringFutures types: perpetual; delivery
> minTradeUSDTStringMinimum USDT transaction amount
> maxSymbolOrderNumStringMaximum number of orders held-symbol dimension
> maxProductOrderNumStringMaximum number of held orders-product type dimension
> maxPositionNumStringMaximum number of positions held
> symbolStatusStringTrading pair status
normal
maintain
limit_open: can't place orders
restrictedAPI: can't place orders with API
> offTimeStringRemoval time, '-1' means normal
> limitOpenTimeStringTime to open positions, '-1' means normal; other values indicate that the symbol is under maintenance or to be maintained and trading is prohibited after the specified time.
> deliveryTimeStringDelivery time
> deliveryStartTimeStringDelivery start time
> deliveryPeriodStringDelivery period
this_quarter current quarter
next_quarter second quarter
> launchTimeStringListing time
> fundIntervalStringFunding fee settlement cycle, hourly/every 8 hours
> minLeverStringminimum leverage
> maxLeverStringMaximum leverage
> posLimitStringPosition limits
> maintainTimeStringMaintenance time (there will be a value when the status is under maintenance/upcoming maintenance)