Get Contract Config
20 times/s, IP
Description
Interface is used to get future contract details.
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/mix/market/contracts
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/market/contracts?productType=usdt-futures&symbol=BTCUSDT"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|No
|Trading pair, based on the symbolName, i.e. BTCUSDT
|productType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695793701269,
"data": [
{
"symbol": "BTCUSDT",
"baseCoin": "BTC",
"quoteCoin": "USDT",
"buyLimitPriceRatio": "0.9",
"sellLimitPriceRatio": "0.9",
"feeRateUpRatio": "0.1",
"makerFeeRate": "0.0004",
"takerFeeRate": "0.0006",
"openCostUpRatio": "0.1",
"supportMarginCoins": [
"USDT"
],
"minTradeNum": "0.01",
"priceEndStep": "1",
"volumePlace": "2",
"pricePlace": "1",
"sizeMultiplier": "0.01",
"symbolType": "perpetual",
"minTradeUSDT": "5",
"maxSymbolOrderNum": "999999",
"maxProductOrderNum": "999999",
"maxPositionNum": "150",
"symbolStatus": "normal",
"offTime": "-1",
"limitOpenTime": "-1",
"deliveryTime": "",
"deliveryStartTime": "",
"launchTime": "",
"fundInterval": "8",
"minLever": "1",
"maxLever": "125",
"posLimit": "0.05",
"maintainTime": "1680165535278"
}
]
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|> symbol
|String
|Product name
|> baseCoin
|String
|Base currency
Specifically refers to ETH as in ETHUSDT
|> quoteCoin
|String
|Quote currency
Specifically refers to USDT as in ETHUSDT
|> buyLimitPriceRatio
|String
|Ratio of bid price to limit price
|> sellLimitPriceRatio
|String
|Ratio of ask price to limit price
|> feeRateUpRatio
|String
|Transaction fee increase ratio
|> makerFeeRate
|String
|Market funding rate
|> takerFeeRate
|String
|Taker rate
|> openCostUpRatio
|String
|Opening cost increase ratio
|> >supportMarginCoins
|List<String>
|Supported margin coins
|> minTradeNum
|String
|Minimum opening amount (base currency)
|> priceEndStep
|String
|price step length
|> volumePlace
|String
|Decimal places of the quantity
|> pricePlace
|String
|Decimal places of the price
|> sizeMultiplier
|String
|Quantity multiplier, the quantity of the order must be greater than minTradeNum and is a multiple of sizeMulti.
|> symbolType
|String
|Futures types: perpetual; delivery
|> minTradeUSDT
|String
|Minimum USDT transaction amount
|> maxSymbolOrderNum
|String
|Maximum number of orders held-symbol dimension
|> maxProductOrderNum
|String
|Maximum number of held orders-product type dimension
|> maxPositionNum
|String
|Maximum number of positions held
|> symbolStatus
|String
|Trading pair status
normal
maintain
limit_open: can't place orders
restrictedAPI: can't place orders with API
|> offTime
|String
|Removal time, '-1' means normal
|> limitOpenTime
|String
|Time to open positions, '-1' means normal; other values indicate that the symbol is under maintenance or to be maintained and trading is prohibited after the specified time.
|> deliveryTime
|String
|Delivery time
|> deliveryStartTime
|String
|Delivery start time
|> deliveryPeriod
|String
|Delivery period
this_quarter current quarter
next_quarter second quarter
|> launchTime
|String
|Listing time
|> fundInterval
|String
|Funding fee settlement cycle, hourly/every 8 hours
|> minLever
|String
|minimum leverage
|> maxLever
|String
|Maximum leverage
|> posLimit
|String
|Position limits
|> maintainTime
|String
|Maintenance time (there will be a value when the status is under maintenance/upcoming maintenance)