Get Mark/Index/Market Prices
20 times/s, frequency is limited according to user ID
Description
Get market/index/mark prices
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/mix/market/symbol-price
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/market/symbol-price?productType=usdt-futures&symbol=BTCUSDT"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Trading pair
|productType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695793384294,
"data": [
{
"symbol": "BTCUSDT",
"price": "26242",
"indexPrice": "34867",
"markPrice": "25555",
"ts": "1695793390482"
}
]
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|> symbol
|String
|Trading pair name
|> price
|String
|Latest price of the exchange
|> indexPrice
|String
|Index price
|> markPrice
|String
|Mark price
|> ts
|String
|Milliseconds format of current data timestamp Unix, e.g.
1672410780000