Get Mark/Index/Market Prices

20 times/s, frequency is limited according to user ID

Get market/index/mark prices

GET /api/v2/mix/market/symbol-price

Request Example curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/market/symbol-price?productType=usdt-futures&symbol=BTCUSDT"

Parameter Type Required Description symbol String Yes Trading pair productType String Yes Product type

USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures

COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures

USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures

SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo

SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo

SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo