Get Mark/Index/Market Prices

20 times/s, frequency is limited according to user ID

Description

Get market/index/mark prices

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/mix/market/symbol-price
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/market/symbol-price?productType=usdt-futures&symbol=BTCUSDT"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringYesTrading pair
productTypeStringYesProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695793384294,
    "data": [
        {
            "symbol": "BTCUSDT",
            "price": "26242",
            "indexPrice": "34867",
            "markPrice": "25555",
            "ts": "1695793390482"
        }
    ]
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
> symbolStringTrading pair name
> priceStringLatest price of the exchange
> indexPriceStringIndex price
> markPriceStringMark price
> tsStringMilliseconds format of current data timestamp Unix, e.g.
1672410780000