Skip to main content

Get Historical Mark Price Candlestick

Frequency limit: 20 times/1s (IP)

Description

Get historical mark price candle data

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/mix/market/history-mark-candles
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/market/history-mark-candles?symbol=BTCUSDT&granularity=5m&endTime=1691329771000&limit=100&startTime=1688824171000&productType=usdt-futures"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringYesTrading pair
productTypeStringYesProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
granularityStringYesK-line particle size
- 1min(1 minute)
- 5min(5 minutes)
- 15min(15 minutes)
- 30min(30 minutes)
- 1h( 1 hour)
- 4h(4 hours)
- 6h(6 hours)
- 12h(12 hours)
- 1day(1 day)
- 3day ( 3 days)
- 1week (1 week)
- 1M (monthly line)
- 6Hutc (zero time zone 6 hour line)
- 12Hutc (zero time zone 12 hour line)< br/>- 1Dutc (zero time zone 1-day line)
- 3Dutc (zero time zone 3-day line)
- 1Wutc (zero time zone weekly line)
- 1Mutc (zero time zone monthly line)
startTimeStringNoThe start time is to query the k-lines after this time
According to the different time granularity, the corresponding time unit must be rounded down to be queried.
The millisecond format of the Unix timestamp, such as 1672410780000
Request data after this start time (the maximum time query range is 90 days)
endTimeStringNoThe end time is to query the k-lines before this time
According to the different time granularity, the corresponding time unit must be rounded down to be queried.
The millisecond format of the Unix timestamp, such as 1672410780000
Request data before this end time (the maximum time query range is 90 days)
limitStringNoDefault: 100, maximum: 200
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695795362764,
    "data": [
        [
            "1691299500000",
            "29803",
            "29803",
            "29803",
            "29803",
            "0",
            "0"
        ],
        [
            "1691299800000",
            "29803",
            "29803",
            "29803",
            "29803",
            "0",
            "0"
        ]
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
index[0]StringMilliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
index[1]StringEntry price
index[2]StringHighest price
index[3]StringLowest price
index[4]StringExit price. The latest exit price may be updated in the future. Subscribe to WebSocket to track the latest price.
index[5]StringTrading volume of the base coin
index[6]StringTrading volume of quote currency