Get Position Tier
Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (IP)
Description
Get the position gradient configuration of a certain trading pair
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/mix/market/query-position-lever
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/market/query-position-lever?symbol=BTCUSDT&productType=usdt-futures"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|productType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Trading pair
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695796884470,
"data": [
{
"symbol": "BTCUSDT",
"level": "1",
"startUnit": "0",
"endUnit": "50000",
"leverage": "125",
"keepMarginRate": "0.004"
},
{
"symbol": "BTCUSDT",
"level": "2",
"startUnit": "50000",
"endUnit": "200000",
"leverage": "100",
"keepMarginRate": "0.005"
}
]
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|>>symbol
|String
|Trading pair name
|>>level
|String
|Tier
|>>startUnit
|String
|Minimum value
|>>endUnit
|String
|Maximum value
|>>leverage
|String
|Leverage
|>>keepMarginRate
|String
|Maintenance margin rate: The margin amount corresponds to the position quantity tier. When the margin rate of a position is less than the maintenance margin rate, it will trigger a forced partial liquidation or full liquidation.