Get Position Tier

Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (IP)

Description

Get the position gradient configuration of a certain trading pair

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/mix/market/query-position-lever
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/market/query-position-lever?symbol=BTCUSDT&productType=usdt-futures"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
productTypeStringYesProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
symbolStringYesTrading pair
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695796884470,
    "data": [
        {
            "symbol": "BTCUSDT",
            "level": "1",
            "startUnit": "0",
            "endUnit": "50000",
            "leverage": "125",
            "keepMarginRate": "0.004"
        },
        {
            "symbol": "BTCUSDT",
            "level": "2",
            "startUnit": "50000",
            "endUnit": "200000",
            "leverage": "100",
            "keepMarginRate": "0.005"
        }
    ]
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
>>symbolStringTrading pair name
>>levelStringTier
>>startUnitStringMinimum value
>>endUnitStringMaximum value
>>leverageStringLeverage
>>keepMarginRateStringMaintenance margin rate: The margin amount corresponds to the position quantity tier. When the margin rate of a position is less than the maintenance margin rate, it will trigger a forced partial liquidation or full liquidation.