Get Historical Funding Rates

Frequency limit: 20 times/1s (IP)

Get the historical funding rate of the contract

GET /api/v2/mix/market/history-fund-rate

Request Example curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/market/history-fund-rate?symbol=BTCUSDT&productType=usdt-futures"

Parameter Type Required Description symbol String Yes Trading pair productType String Yes Product type

USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures

COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures

USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures

SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo

SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo

SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo pageSize String No Number of queries: Default: 20, maximum: 100. pageNo String No page number