Get Historical Funding Rates

Frequency limit: 20 times/1s (IP)

Description

Get the historical funding rate of the contract

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/mix/market/history-fund-rate
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/market/history-fund-rate?symbol=BTCUSDT&productType=usdt-futures"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringYesTrading pair
productTypeStringYesProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
pageSizeStringNoNumber of queries: Default: 20, maximum: 100.
pageNoStringNopage number
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695796546319,
    "data": [
        {
            "symbol": "BTCUSDT",
            "fundingRate": "0.0005",
            "fundingTime": "1695776400000"
        },
        {
            "symbol": "BTCUSDT",
            "fundingRate": "0.000013",
            "fundingTime": "1695715200000"
        }
    ]
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
>symbolStringTrading pair name
>fundingRateStringFunding rate
>fundingTimeStringSettlement time