Skip to main content

Market Channel

Description

Retrieve the latest traded price, bid price, ask price and 24-hour trading volume of the instruments. When there is a change (deal, buy, sell, issue): 100ms to 300ms.

Request Example
{
    "op": "subscribe",
    "args": [
        {
            "instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
            "channel": "ticker",
            "instId": "BTCUSDT"
        }
    ]
}

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
opStringYesOperation, subscribe unsubscribe
argsList<Object>YesList of channels to request subscription
> instTypeStringYesProduct type
> channelStringYesChannel name
> instIdStringYesProduct ID
E.g. ETHUSDT
Response Example
{
    "event": "subscribe",
    "arg": {
        "instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
        "channel": "ticker",
        "instId": "BTCUSDT"
    }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
eventStringEvent
argObjectSubscribed channels
> instTypeStringProduct type
> channelStringChannel name
> instIdStringProduct ID
E.g. ETHUSDT
codeStringError code
msgStringError message
Push Data
{
    "action": "snapshot",
    "arg": {
        "instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
        "channel": "ticker",
        "instId": "BTCUSDT"
    },
    "data": [
        {
            "instId": "BTCUSDT",
            "lastPr": "27000.5",
            "bidPr": "27000",
            "askPr": "27000.5",
            "bidSz": "2.71",
            "askSz": "8.76",
            "open24h": "27000.5",
            "high24h": "30668.5",
            "low24h": "26999.0",
            "change24h": "-0.00002",
            "fundingRate": "0.000010",
            "nextFundingTime": "1695722400000",
            "markPrice": "27000.0",
            "indexPrice": "25702.4",
            "holdingAmount": "929.502",
            "baseVolume": "368.900",
            "quoteVolume": "10152429.961",
            "openUtc": "27000.5",
            "symbolType": 1,
            "symbol": "BTCUSDT",
            "deliveryPrice": "0",
            "ts": "1695715383021"
        }
    ],
    "ts": 1695715383039
}

Push Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
argObjectChannels with successful subscription
> instTypeStringProduct type
> channelStringChannel name
> instIdStringProduct ID
actionStringPush data action, snapshot or update
dataListSubscription data
> instIdStringProduct ID, BTCUSDT
>lastPrStringLatest price
>askPrStringAsk price
>bidPrStringBid price
>high24hString24h high
>low24hString24h low
>change24hString24h change
>fundingRateStringFunding rate
>nextFundingTimeStringNext funding rate settlement time, Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
>tsStringSystem time, Milliseconds format of current data timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
>markPriceStringMark price
>indexPriceStringIndex price
>holdingAmountStringOpen interest
>baseVolumeStringTrading volume of the coin
>quoteVolumeStringTrading volume of quote currency
>openUtcStringPrice at 00:00 (UTC)
>symbolTypeIntegerSymbolType: 1->perpetual 2->delivery
>symbolStringTrading pair
>deliveryPriceStringDelivery price of the delivery futures, symbolType = 1 it is 0 under (delivery)
>bidSzStringBuying amount
>askSzStringselling amount
>open24hStringEntry price of the last 24 hours, The opening time is compared on a 24-hour basis. i.e.: Now it is 7:00 PM of the 2nd day of the month, then the corresponding opening time is 7:00 PM of the 1st day of the month.