Market Channel
Description
Retrieve the latest traded price, bid price, ask price and 24-hour trading volume of the instruments. When there is a change (deal, buy, sell, issue): 100ms to 300ms.
Request Example
{
"op": "subscribe",
"args": [
{
"instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
"channel": "ticker",
"instId": "BTCUSDT"
}
]
}
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|op
|String
|Yes
|Operation, subscribe unsubscribe
|args
|List<Object>
|Yes
|List of channels to request subscription
|> instType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
|> channel
|String
|Yes
|Channel name
|> instId
|String
|Yes
|Product ID
E.g. ETHUSDT
Response Example
{
"event": "subscribe",
"arg": {
"instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
"channel": "ticker",
"instId": "BTCUSDT"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|event
|String
|Event
|arg
|Object
|Subscribed channels
|> instType
|String
|Product type
|> channel
|String
|Channel name
|> instId
|String
|Product ID
E.g. ETHUSDT
|code
|String
|Error code
|msg
|String
|Error message
Push Data
{
"action": "snapshot",
"arg": {
"instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
"channel": "ticker",
"instId": "BTCUSDT"
},
"data": [
{
"instId": "BTCUSDT",
"lastPr": "27000.5",
"bidPr": "27000",
"askPr": "27000.5",
"bidSz": "2.71",
"askSz": "8.76",
"open24h": "27000.5",
"high24h": "30668.5",
"low24h": "26999.0",
"change24h": "-0.00002",
"fundingRate": "0.000010",
"nextFundingTime": "1695722400000",
"markPrice": "27000.0",
"indexPrice": "25702.4",
"holdingAmount": "929.502",
"baseVolume": "368.900",
"quoteVolume": "10152429.961",
"openUtc": "27000.5",
"symbolType": 1,
"symbol": "BTCUSDT",
"deliveryPrice": "0",
"ts": "1695715383021"
}
],
"ts": 1695715383039
}
Push Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|arg
|Object
|Channels with successful subscription
|> instType
|String
|Product type
|> channel
|String
|Channel name
|> instId
|String
|Product ID
|action
|String
|Push data action,
snapshot or
update
|data
|List
|Subscription data
|> instId
|String
|Product ID, BTCUSDT
|>lastPr
|String
|Latest price
|>askPr
|String
|Ask price
|>bidPr
|String
|Bid price
|>high24h
|String
|24h high
|>low24h
|String
|24h low
|>change24h
|String
|24h change
|>fundingRate
|String
|Funding rate
|>nextFundingTime
|String
|Next funding rate settlement time, Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
|>ts
|String
|System time, Milliseconds format of current data timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
|>markPrice
|String
|Mark price
|>indexPrice
|String
|Index price
|>holdingAmount
|String
|Open interest
|>baseVolume
|String
|Trading volume of the coin
|>quoteVolume
|String
|Trading volume of quote currency
|>openUtc
|String
|Price at 00:00 (UTC)
|>symbolType
|Integer
|SymbolType: 1->perpetual 2->delivery
|>symbol
|String
|Trading pair
|>deliveryPrice
|String
|Delivery price of the delivery futures, symbolType = 1 it is 0 under (delivery)
|>bidSz
|String
|Buying amount
|>askSz
|String
|selling amount
|>open24h
|String
|Entry price of the last 24 hours, The opening time is compared on a 24-hour basis. i.e.: Now it is 7:00 PM of the 2nd day of the month, then the corresponding opening time is 7:00 PM of the 1st day of the month.