Get Recent Transactions

Frequency limit: 20 times/1s (IP)

Get the record of last 100 transactions

GET /api/v2/mix/market/fills

Request Example curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/market/fills?symbol=BTCUSDT&productType=usdt-futures"

Parameter Type Required Description symbol String Yes Trading pair productType String Yes Product type

USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures

COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures

USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures

SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo

SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo

SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo limit String No Number of queries: Default: 100, maximum: 100