Get Recent Transactions
Frequency limit: 20 times/1s (IP)
Description
Get the record of last 100 transactions
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/mix/market/fills
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/market/fills?symbol=BTCUSDT&productType=usdt-futures"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Trading pair
|productType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
|limit
|String
|No
|Number of queries: Default: 100, maximum: 100
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"data": [
{
"tradeId": "1",
"price": "29990.5",
"size": "0.0166",
"side": "sell",
"ts": "1627116776464",
"symbol": "BTCUSDT"
},
{
"tradeId": "2",
"price": "30007.0",
"size": "0.0166",
"side": "buy",
"ts": "1627116600875",
"symbol": "BTCUSDT"
}
],
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1690313813709"
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|>> tradeId
|String
|Transaction ID
|>> price
|String
|Price
|>> size
|String
|Quantity
|>> side
|String
|Direction
|>> ts
|String
|Milliseconds format of current data timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
|>> symbol
|String
|Trading Pair name e.g. ETHUSDT