Get Recent Transactions

Frequency limit: 20 times/1s (IP)

Description

Get the record of last 100 transactions

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/mix/market/fills
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/market/fills?symbol=BTCUSDT&productType=usdt-futures"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringYesTrading pair
productTypeStringYesProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
limitStringNoNumber of queries: Default: 100, maximum: 100
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "data": [
        {
            "tradeId": "1",
            "price": "29990.5",
            "size": "0.0166",
            "side": "sell",
            "ts": "1627116776464",
            "symbol": "BTCUSDT"
        },
        {
            "tradeId": "2",
            "price": "30007.0",
            "size": "0.0166",
            "side": "buy",
            "ts": "1627116600875",
            "symbol": "BTCUSDT"
        }
    ],
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": "1690313813709"
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
>> tradeIdStringTransaction ID
>> priceStringPrice
>> sizeStringQuantity
>> sideStringDirection
>> tsStringMilliseconds format of current data timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
>> symbolStringTrading Pair name e.g. ETHUSDT