Get All Tickers

Frequency limit: 20 times/1s (IP)

Description

Get all ticker data of the given 'productType'

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/mix/market/tickers
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/market/tickers?productType=COIN-FUTURES"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
productTypeStringYesProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695794269124,
    "data": [
        {
            "symbol": "BTCUSD",
            "lastPr": "29904.5",
            "askPr": "29904.5",
            "bidPr": "29903.5",
            "bidSz": "0.5091",
            "askSz": "2.2694",
            "high24h": "0",
            "low24h": "0",
            "ts": "1695794271400",
            "change24h": "0",
            "baseVolume": "0",
            "quoteVolume": "0",
            "usdtVolume": "0",
            "openUtc": "0",
            "changeUtc24h": "0",
            "indexPrice": "29132.353333",
            "fundingRate": "-0.0007",
            "holdingAmount": "125.6844",
            "deliveryStartTime": null,
            "deliveryTime": null,
            "deliveryStatus": "normal",
            "open24h": "0"
        },
        {
            "symbol": "ETHUSD_231229",
            "lastPr": "1829.3",
            "askPr": "1829.8",
            "bidPr": "1829.3",
            "bidSz": "0.054",
            "askSz": "0.785",
            "high24h": "0",
            "low24h": "0",
            "ts": "1695794271400",
            "change24h": "0",
            "baseVolume": "0",
            "quoteVolume": "0",
            "usdtVolume": "0",
            "openUtc": "0",
            "changeUtc24h": "0",
            "indexPrice": "1822.15",
            "fundingRate": "0",
            "holdingAmount": "9488.49",
            "deliveryStartTime": "1693538723186",
            "deliveryTime": "1703836799000",
            "deliveryStatus": "normal",
            "open24h": "0"
        }
    ]
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
> symbolStringTrading pair name
> lastPrStringLast price
> askPrStringAsk price
> bidPrStringBid price
> bidSzStringBuying amount
> askSzStringselling amount
> high24hString24h high
> low24hString24h low
> tsStringMilliseconds format of current data timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
> change24hStringPrice increase or decrease (24 hours)
> baseVolumeStringTrading volume of the coin
> quoteVolumeStringTrading volume of quote currency
> usdtVolumeStringTrading volume of USDT
> openUtcStringUTC0 opening price
> changeUtc24hStringUTC0 24-hour price increase and decrease
> indexPriceStringIndex price
> fundingRateStringFunding rate
> holdingAmountStringCurrent positions in the unit of number of coins traded.
> open24hStringEntry price of the last 24 hours
The opening time is compared on a 24-hour basis. i.e.: Now it is 7:00 PM of the 2nd day of the month, then the corresponding opening time is 7:00 PM of the 1st day of the month.
> deliveryStartTimeStringDelivery start time (only for delivery contracts)
> deliveryTimeStringDelivery time (only for delivery contracts）
> deliveryStatusStringDelivery status (only for delivery contracts; delivery_config_period - Newly listed currency pairs are configured, delivery_normal - Trading, delivery_before - 10 minutes before delivery, opening positions are prohibited, delivery_period - Delivery, opening, closing, and canceling orders are prohibited)