Get All Tickers
Frequency limit: 20 times/1s (IP)
Description
Get all ticker data of the given 'productType'
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/mix/market/tickers
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/market/tickers?productType=COIN-FUTURES"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|productType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695794269124,
"data": [
{
"symbol": "BTCUSD",
"lastPr": "29904.5",
"askPr": "29904.5",
"bidPr": "29903.5",
"bidSz": "0.5091",
"askSz": "2.2694",
"high24h": "0",
"low24h": "0",
"ts": "1695794271400",
"change24h": "0",
"baseVolume": "0",
"quoteVolume": "0",
"usdtVolume": "0",
"openUtc": "0",
"changeUtc24h": "0",
"indexPrice": "29132.353333",
"fundingRate": "-0.0007",
"holdingAmount": "125.6844",
"deliveryStartTime": null,
"deliveryTime": null,
"deliveryStatus": "normal",
"open24h": "0"
},
{
"symbol": "ETHUSD_231229",
"lastPr": "1829.3",
"askPr": "1829.8",
"bidPr": "1829.3",
"bidSz": "0.054",
"askSz": "0.785",
"high24h": "0",
"low24h": "0",
"ts": "1695794271400",
"change24h": "0",
"baseVolume": "0",
"quoteVolume": "0",
"usdtVolume": "0",
"openUtc": "0",
"changeUtc24h": "0",
"indexPrice": "1822.15",
"fundingRate": "0",
"holdingAmount": "9488.49",
"deliveryStartTime": "1693538723186",
"deliveryTime": "1703836799000",
"deliveryStatus": "normal",
"open24h": "0"
}
]
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|> symbol
|String
|Trading pair name
|> lastPr
|String
|Last price
|> askPr
|String
|Ask price
|> bidPr
|String
|Bid price
|> bidSz
|String
|Buying amount
|> askSz
|String
|selling amount
|> high24h
|String
|24h high
|> low24h
|String
|24h low
|> ts
|String
|Milliseconds format of current data timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
|> change24h
|String
|Price increase or decrease (24 hours)
|> baseVolume
|String
|Trading volume of the coin
|> quoteVolume
|String
|Trading volume of quote currency
|> usdtVolume
|String
|Trading volume of USDT
|> openUtc
|String
|UTC0 opening price
|> changeUtc24h
|String
|UTC0 24-hour price increase and decrease
|> indexPrice
|String
|Index price
|> fundingRate
|String
|Funding rate
|> holdingAmount
|String
|Current positions in the unit of number of coins traded.
|> open24h
|String
|Entry price of the last 24 hours
The opening time is compared on a 24-hour basis. i.e.: Now it is 7:00 PM of the 2nd day of the month, then the corresponding opening time is 7:00 PM of the 1st day of the month.
|> deliveryStartTime
|String
|Delivery start time (only for delivery contracts)
|> deliveryTime
|String
|Delivery time (only for delivery contracts）
|> deliveryStatus
|String
|Delivery status (only for delivery contracts; delivery_config_period - Newly listed currency pairs are configured, delivery_normal - Trading, delivery_before - 10 minutes before delivery, opening positions are prohibited, delivery_period - Delivery, opening, closing, and canceling orders are prohibited)