Get History Transactions

symbol String Yes Trading pair

productType String Yes Product type

USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures

COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures

USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures

SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo

SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo

SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo

limit String No Number of queries: Default: 500, maximum: 1000

idLessThan String No Separate page content before this ID is requested (older data), the value input should be the endId of the corresponding interface.

startTime String No Start timestamp

Unix timestamp in milliseconds format, e.g. 1597026383085

(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default end time is three months if no value is set for the end time. )