Get History Transactions

Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (IP)

Description

Get transaction records of the last 90 days

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/mix/market/fills-history
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/market/fills-history?symbol=BTCUSDT&productType=usdt-futures"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringYesTrading pair
productTypeStringYesProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
limitStringNoNumber of queries: Default: 500, maximum: 1000
idLessThanStringNoSeparate page content before this ID is requested (older data), the value input should be the endId of the corresponding interface.
startTimeStringNoStart timestamp
Unix timestamp in milliseconds format, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default end time is three months if no value is set for the end time. )
endTimeStringNoEnd timestamp
Unix timestamp in milliseconds format, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default start time is three months ago if no value is set for the start time. )
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695865481335,
    "data": [
        {
            "tradeId": "1",
            "price": "26372.5",
            "size": "9.25",
            "side": "Sell",
            "ts": "1695865151000",
            "symbol": "BTCUSDT"
        },
        {
            "tradeId": "2",
            "price": "26383",
            "size": "12.12",
            "side": "Buy",
            "ts": "1695865115000",
            "symbol": "BTCUSDT"
        }
    ]
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
> tradeIdStringtradeId, descending order
> priceStringPrice
> sizeStringAmount,
Specific coins, eg.: ETH in ETHUSDT
> sideStringTrading direction, Sell/Buy
> tsStringCurrent data timestamp
Unix timestamp in milliseconds format, e.g. 1597026383085
> symbolStringTrading pair name