Get History Transactions
Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (IP)
Description
Get transaction records of the last 90 days
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/mix/market/fills-history
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/market/fills-history?symbol=BTCUSDT&productType=usdt-futures"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Trading pair
|productType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
|limit
|String
|No
|Number of queries: Default: 500, maximum: 1000
|idLessThan
|String
|No
|Separate page content before this ID is requested (older data), the value input should be the endId of the corresponding interface.
|startTime
|String
|No
|Start timestamp
Unix timestamp in milliseconds format, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default end time is three months if no value is set for the end time. )
|endTime
|String
|No
|End timestamp
Unix timestamp in milliseconds format, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default start time is three months ago if no value is set for the start time. )
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695865481335,
"data": [
{
"tradeId": "1",
"price": "26372.5",
"size": "9.25",
"side": "Sell",
"ts": "1695865151000",
"symbol": "BTCUSDT"
},
{
"tradeId": "2",
"price": "26383",
"size": "12.12",
"side": "Buy",
"ts": "1695865115000",
"symbol": "BTCUSDT"
}
]
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|> tradeId
|String
|tradeId, descending order
|> price
|String
|Price
|> size
|String
|Amount,
Specific coins, eg.: ETH in ETHUSDT
|> side
|String
|Trading direction, Sell/Buy
|> ts
|String
|Current data timestamp
Unix timestamp in milliseconds format, e.g. 1597026383085
|> symbol
|String
|Trading pair name