VIP Fee Rate
Frequency limit:10 times/1s
Description
Get VIP fee rate
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/mix/market/vip-fee-rate
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/market/vip-fee-rate"
Request Parameters
N/A
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695794449789,
"data": [
{
"level": "1",
"dealAmount": "100000",
"assetAmount": "50000",
"takerFeeRate": "0.0006",
"makerFeeRate": "0.0004",
"btcWithdrawAmount": "300",
"usdtWithdrawAmount": "5000000"
},
{
"level": "2",
"dealAmount": "200000",
"assetAmount": "500000",
"takerFeeRate": "0.0006",
"makerFeeRate": "0.0004",
"btcWithdrawAmount": "300",
"usdtWithdrawAmount": "5000000"
}
]
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|> level
|String
|VIP level
|> dealAmount
|String
|Total trading volume of the last 30 days, USDT
|> assetAmount
|String
|Total assets, USDT
|> takerFeeRate
|String
|Taker rate, '0.000425' means 4.25 with four decimal places ahead
|> makerFeeRate
|String
|Maker rate, '0.00006' means 0.6 with four decimal places ahead
|> btcWithdrawAmount
|String
|24-hour withdrawal limit (BTC)
|> usdtWithdrawAmount
|String
|24-hour withdrawal limit (USDT)