VIP Fee Rate

Frequency limit:10 times/1s

Description

Get VIP fee rate

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/mix/market/vip-fee-rate
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/market/vip-fee-rate"

Request Parameters

N/A

Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695794449789,
    "data": [
        {
            "level": "1",
            "dealAmount": "100000",
            "assetAmount": "50000",
            "takerFeeRate": "0.0006",
            "makerFeeRate": "0.0004",
            "btcWithdrawAmount": "300",
            "usdtWithdrawAmount": "5000000"
        },
        {
            "level": "2",
            "dealAmount": "200000",
            "assetAmount": "500000",
            "takerFeeRate": "0.0006",
            "makerFeeRate": "0.0004",
            "btcWithdrawAmount": "300",
            "usdtWithdrawAmount": "5000000"
        }
    ]
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
> levelStringVIP level
> dealAmountStringTotal trading volume of the last 30 days, USDT
> assetAmountStringTotal assets, USDT
> takerFeeRateStringTaker rate, '0.000425' means 4.25 with four decimal places ahead
> makerFeeRateStringMaker rate, '0.00006' means 0.6 with four decimal places ahead
> btcWithdrawAmountString24-hour withdrawal limit (BTC)
> usdtWithdrawAmountString24-hour withdrawal limit (USDT)