Skip to main content

Get Next Funding Time

Frequency limit: 20 times/1s (IP)

Description

Get the next settlement time of the contract and the settlement period of the contract

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/mix/market/funding-time
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/market/funding-time?symbol=BTCUSDT&productType=usdt-futures"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringYesTrading pair
productTypeStringYesProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695796425096,
    "data": [
        {
            "symbol": "BTCUSDT",
            "nextFundingTime": "1695801600000",
            "ratePeriod": "8"
        }
    ]
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
> symbolStringTrading pair name
> nextFundingTimeStringNext settlement time
> ratePeriodStringRate settlement cycle
The unit is hour.