Get Next Funding Time
Frequency limit: 20 times/1s (IP)
Description
Get the next settlement time of the contract and the settlement period of the contract
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/mix/market/funding-time
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/market/funding-time?symbol=BTCUSDT&productType=usdt-futures"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Trading pair
|productType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695796425096,
"data": [
{
"symbol": "BTCUSDT",
"nextFundingTime": "1695801600000",
"ratePeriod": "8"
}
]
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|> symbol
|String
|Trading pair name
|> nextFundingTime
|String
|Next settlement time
|> ratePeriod
|String
|Rate settlement cycle
The unit is hour.