Get Historical Candlestick

symbol String Yes Trading pair

productType String Yes Product type

USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures

COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures

USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures

SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo

SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo

SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo

granularity String Yes K-line particle size

- 1min(1 minute)

- 5min(5 minutes)

- 15min(15 minutes)

- 30min(30 minutes)

- 1h( 1 hour)

- 4h(4 hours)

- 6h(6 hours)

- 12h(12 hours)

- 1day(1 day)

- 3day ( 3 days)

- 1week (1 week)

- 1M (monthly line)

- 6Hutc (zero time zone 6 hour line)

- 12Hutc (zero time zone 12 hour line)< br/>- 1Dutc (zero time zone 1-day line)

- 3Dutc (zero time zone 3-day line)

- 1Wutc (zero time zone weekly line)

- 1Mutc (zero time zone monthly line)

startTime String No The start time is to query the k-lines after this time

According to the different time granularity, the corresponding time unit must be rounded down to be queried.

The millisecond format of the Unix timestamp, such as 1672410780000

Request data after this start time (the maximum time query range is 90 days)

endTime String No The end time is to query the k-lines before this time

According to the different time granularity, the corresponding time unit must be rounded down to be queried.

The millisecond format of the Unix timestamp, such as 1672410780000

Request data before this end time (the maximum time query range is 90 days)