Get Open Interest
Frequency limit: 20 times/1s (IP)
Description
Get the total positions of a certain trading pair on the platform
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/mix/market/open-interest
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/market/open-interest?symbol=BTCUSDT&productType=usdt-futures"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Trading pair
|productType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695796780343,
"data": {
"openInterestList": [
{
"symbol": "BTCUSDT",
"size": "34278.06"
}
],
"ts": "1695796781616"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|>ts
|String
|Milliseconds format of data time Unix timestamp, e.g.
1672410780000
|>openInterestList
|String
|Open interest data collection
|>>symbol
|String
|Trading pair name
|>>size
|String
|Total open interest of the platform
Specific coins, eg.: ETH in ETHUSDT