Get Open Interest

Frequency limit: 20 times/1s (IP)

Description

Get the total positions of a certain trading pair on the platform

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/mix/market/open-interest
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/market/open-interest?symbol=BTCUSDT&productType=usdt-futures"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringYesTrading pair
productTypeStringYesProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695796780343,
    "data": {
        "openInterestList": [
            {
                "symbol": "BTCUSDT",
                "size": "34278.06"
            }
        ],
        "ts": "1695796781616"
    }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
>tsStringMilliseconds format of data time Unix timestamp, e.g.
1672410780000
>openInterestListStringOpen interest data collection
>>symbolStringTrading pair name
>>sizeStringTotal open interest of the platform
Specific coins, eg.: ETH in ETHUSDT