Get Candlestick Data
Frequency limit: 20 times/1s (IP)
Description
By default, 100 records are returned. If there is no data, an empty array is returned. The queryable data history varies depending on the k-line granularity.
The rules are as follows:
1m, 3m, and 5m can be checked for up to one month;
15m can be checked for up to 52 days;
30m can be searched for up to 62 days;
1H can be checked for up to 83 days;
2H can be checked for up to 120 days;
4H can be checked for up to 240 days;
6H can be checked for up to 360 days
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/mix/market/candles
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/market/candles?symbol=BTCUSDT&granularity=5m&limit=100&productType=usdt-futures"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Trading pair
|productType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
|granularity
|String
|Yes
|K-line particle size
- 1min(1 minute)
- 5min(5 minutes)
- 15min(15 minutes)
- 30min(30 minutes)
- 1h( 1 hour)
- 4h(4 hours)
- 6h(6 hours)
- 12h(12 hours)
- 1day(1 day)
- 3day ( 3 days)
- 1week (1 week)
- 1M (monthly line)
- 6Hutc (zero time zone 6 hour line)
- 12Hutc (zero time zone 12 hour line)< br/>- 1Dutc (zero time zone 1-day line)
- 3Dutc (zero time zone 3-day line)
- 1Wutc (zero time zone weekly line)
- 1Mutc (zero time zone monthly line)
|startTime
|String
|No
|The start time is to query the k-lines after this time
According to the different time granularity, the corresponding time unit must be rounded down to be queried.
The millisecond format of the Unix timestamp, such as 1672410780000
Request data after this start time (the maximum time query range is 90 days)
|endTime
|String
|No
|The end time is to query the k-lines before this time
According to the different time granularity, the corresponding time unit must be rounded down to be queried.
The millisecond format of the Unix timestamp, such as 1672410780000
Request data before this end time (the maximum time query range is 90 days)
|kLineType
|String
|No
|Candlestick chart types: MARKET tick; MARK mark; INDEX index;
MARKET by default
|limit
|String
|No
|Default: 100, maximum: 1000
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695865615662,
"data": [
[
"1695835800000",
"26210.5",
"26210.5",
"26194.5",
"26194.5",
"26.26",
"687897.63"
],
[
"1695836100000",
"26194.5",
"26194.5",
"26171",
"26171",
"17.98",
"470618.72"
]
]
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|index[0]
|String
|Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
|index[1]
|String
|Entry price
|index[2]
|String
|Highest price
|index[3]
|String
|Lowest price
|index[4]
|String
|Exit price. The latest exit price may be updated in the future. Subscribe to WebSocket to track the latest price.
|index[5]
|String
|Trading volume of the base coin
|index[6]
|String
|Trading volume of quote currency