Get Candlestick Data

Frequency limit: 20 times/1s (IP)

By default, 100 records are returned. If there is no data, an empty array is returned. The queryable data history varies depending on the k-line granularity.

GET /api/v2/mix/market/candles

Request Example curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/market/candles?symbol=BTCUSDT&granularity=5m&limit=100&productType=usdt-futures"

Parameter Type Required Description symbol String Yes Trading pair productType String Yes Product type

USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures

COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures

USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures

SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo

SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo

SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo granularity String Yes K-line particle size

- 1min(1 minute)

- 5min(5 minutes)

- 15min(15 minutes)

- 30min(30 minutes)

- 1h( 1 hour)

- 4h(4 hours)

- 6h(6 hours)

- 12h(12 hours)

- 1day(1 day)

- 3day ( 3 days)

- 1week (1 week)

- 1M (monthly line)

- 6Hutc (zero time zone 6 hour line)

- 12Hutc (zero time zone 12 hour line)< br/>- 1Dutc (zero time zone 1-day line)

- 3Dutc (zero time zone 3-day line)

- 1Wutc (zero time zone weekly line)

- 1Mutc (zero time zone monthly line) startTime String No The start time is to query the k-lines after this time

According to the different time granularity, the corresponding time unit must be rounded down to be queried.

The millisecond format of the Unix timestamp, such as 1672410780000

Request data after this start time (the maximum time query range is 90 days) endTime String No The end time is to query the k-lines before this time

According to the different time granularity, the corresponding time unit must be rounded down to be queried.

The millisecond format of the Unix timestamp, such as 1672410780000

Request data before this end time (the maximum time query range is 90 days) kLineType String No Candlestick chart types: MARKET tick; MARK mark; INDEX index;

MARKET by default limit String No Default: 100, maximum: 1000

Response Example {

"code" : "00000" ,

"msg" : "success" ,

"requestTime" : 1695865615662 ,

"data" : [

[

"1695835800000" ,

"26210.5" ,

"26210.5" ,

"26194.5" ,

"26194.5" ,

"26.26" ,

"687897.63"

] ,

[

"1695836100000" ,

"26194.5" ,

"26194.5" ,

"26171" ,

"26171" ,

"17.98" ,

"470618.72"

]

]

}

Parameter Type Description index [0] String Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085 index [1] String Entry price index [2] String Highest price index [3] String Lowest price index [4] String Exit price. The latest exit price may be updated in the future. Subscribe to WebSocket to track the latest price. index [5] String Trading volume of the base coin index [6] String Trading volume of quote currency

The rules are as follows:1m, 3m, and 5m can be checked for up to one month;15m can be checked for up to 52 days;30m can be searched for up to 62 days;1H can be checked for up to 83 days;2H can be checked for up to 120 days;4H can be checked for up to 240 days;6H can be checked for up to 360 days