Get P2P Merchant List
Frequency limit:10 times/1s (UID)
Description
Get P2P merchant list
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/p2p/merchantList
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/p2p/merchantList?online=yes&limit=20" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameter
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|online
|String
|No
|Whether online?
yes: online
no: offline
|merchantId
|String
|No
|Merchant ID
|idLessThan
|String
|No
|The minMerchantId returned from the previous query.
Returns data whose ID is less than the entry parameter.
|limit
|String
|No
|Number of queries
The default value is 100
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1681195810516,
"data": {
"merchantList": [
{
"registerTime": "1678674575000",
"nickName": "test1",
"isOnline": "no",
"merchantId": "1",
"avgPaymentTime": "0",
"avgReleaseTime": "0",
"totalTrades": "0",
"totalBuy": "0",
"totalSell": "0",
"totalCompletionRate": "0",
"trades30d": "8",
"sell30d": "4",
"buy30d": "4",
"completionRate30d": "0.8"
}
],
"minMerchantId": "1"
}
}
Response Parameter
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|> merchantList
|Array
|Merchant list
|> registerTime
|String
|Registration time
|> nickName
|String
|Alias
|> isOnline
|String
|Whether online?
|> merchantId
|String
|Merchant ID
|> avgPaymentTime
|String
|Average payment time
(in minutes)
|> avgReleaseTime
|String
|Average time to release coins
(in minutes)
|> totalTrades
|String
|Total traded orders
|> totalBuy
|String
|Total number of purchase orders
|> totalSell
|String
|Total number of sell orders
|> totalCompletionRate
|String
|Total execution rate
|> trades30d
|String
|30-day trading volume
|> sell30d
|String
|30-day sell orders
|> buy30d
|String
|30-day purchase orders
|> completionRate30d
|String
|30-day close rate
|minMerchantId
|String
|Returns the smallest merchantId in the result