Get P2P Merchant List

Frequency limit:10 times/1s (UID)

Description

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/p2p/merchantList
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/p2p/merchantList?online=yes&limit=20" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameter

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
onlineStringNoWhether online?
yes: online
no: offline
merchantIdStringNoMerchant ID
idLessThanStringNoThe minMerchantId returned from the previous query.
Returns data whose ID is less than the entry parameter.
limitStringNoNumber of queries
The default value is 100
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1681195810516,
    "data": {
        "merchantList": [
            {
                "registerTime": "1678674575000",
                "nickName": "test1",
                "isOnline": "no",
                "merchantId": "1",
                "avgPaymentTime": "0",
                "avgReleaseTime": "0",
                "totalTrades": "0",
                "totalBuy": "0",
                "totalSell": "0",
                "totalCompletionRate": "0",
                "trades30d": "8",
                "sell30d": "4",
                "buy30d": "4",
                "completionRate30d": "0.8"
            }
        ],
        "minMerchantId": "1"
    }
}

Response Parameter

ParameterTypeDescription
> merchantListArrayMerchant list
> registerTimeStringRegistration time
> nickNameStringAlias
> isOnlineStringWhether online?
> merchantIdStringMerchant ID
> avgPaymentTimeStringAverage payment time
(in minutes)
> avgReleaseTimeStringAverage time to release coins
(in minutes)
> totalTradesStringTotal traded orders
> totalBuyStringTotal number of purchase orders
> totalSellStringTotal number of sell orders
> totalCompletionRateStringTotal execution rate
> trades30dString30-day trading volume
> sell30dString30-day sell orders
> buy30dString30-day purchase orders
> completionRate30dString30-day close rate
minMerchantIdStringReturns the smallest merchantId in the result