Skip to main content

Websocket Demo Trading

Bitget websocket also supports the demo trading

Tickers Channel

In websocket subscribe, simply use the demo symbol and demo coin if any

Request Example

{
  "op":"subscribe",
  "args":[
    {
        "instType": "SUSDT-FUTURES",
        "channel": "ticker",
        "instId": "SBTCSUSDT"
    }
  ]
}

Successful Response Example

{
  "event":"subscribe",
  "arg":{
        "instType": "SUSDT-FUTURES",
        "channel": "ticker",
        "instId": "SBTCSUSDT"
  }
}

Push Data Example

{
    "action": "snapshot",
    "arg": {
        "instType": "SUSDT-FUTURES",
        "channel": "ticker",
        "instId": "SBTCSUSDT"
    },
    "data": [
        {
            "instId": "SBTCSUSDT",
            "last": "27000.5",
            "bidPr": "27000",
            "askPr": "27000.5",
            "bidSz": "2.71",
            "askSz": "8.76",
            "open24h": "27000.5",
            "high24h": "30668.5",
            "low24h": "26999.0",
            "priceChangePercent": "-0.00002",
            "fundingRate": "0.000010",
            "nextFundingTime": 1695722400000,
            "markPrice": "27000.0",
            "indexPrice": "25702.4",
            "quantity": "929.502",
            "baseVolume": "368.900",
            "quoteVolume": "10152429.961",
            "openUtc": "27000.5",
            "symbolType": 1,
            "symbol": "SBTCSUSDT",
            "deliveryPrice": "0",
            "ts": 1695715383021
        }
    ],
    "ts": 1695715383039
}