On this page

Websocket Demo Trading

Bitget websocket also supports the demo trading

In websocket subscribe, simply use the demo symbol and demo coin if any

{

"op" : "subscribe" ,

"args" : [

{

"instType" : "SUSDT-FUTURES" ,

"channel" : "ticker" ,

"instId" : "SBTCSUSDT"

}

]

}



{

"event" : "subscribe" ,

"arg" : {

"instType" : "SUSDT-FUTURES" ,

"channel" : "ticker" ,

"instId" : "SBTCSUSDT"

}

}

