获取p2p商家列表

限速规则 10次/1s (UID)

描述

HTTP请求

  • GET /api/v2/p2p/merchantList
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/p2p/merchantList?online=yes&limit=20" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json"

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
onlineString是否在线
yes在线
no不在线
merchantIdString商家ID
idLessThanString上一次查询返回的minMerchantId，
返回ID小于该入参的数据
limitString查询条数
默认值为100
返回示例
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1681195810516,
    "data": {
        "merchantList": [
            {
                "registerTime": "1678674575000",
                "nickName": "test1",
                "isOnline": "no",
                "merchantId": "1",
                "avgPaymentTime": "0",
                "avgReleaseTime": "0",
                "totalTrades": "0",
                "totalBuy": "0",
                "totalSell": "0",
                "totalCompletionRate": "0",
                "trades30d": "8",
                "sell30d": "4",
                "buy30d": "4",
                "completionRate30d": "0.8"
            }
        ],
        "minMerchantId": "1"
    }
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
> merchantListArray商家列表
> registerTimeString注册时间
> nickNameString昵称
> isOnlineString是否在线
> merchantIdString商家ID
> avgPaymentTimeString平均支付时间
单位为分钟
> avgReleaseTimeString平均放币时间
单位为分钟
> totalTradesString总交易订单数
> totalBuyString总买单数
> totalSellString总卖单数
> totalCompletionRateString总成交率
> trades30dString30日总成交数
> sell30dString30日卖单数
> buy30dString30日买单数
> completionRate30dString30日成交率
minMerchantIdString返回结果中的最小merchantId