获取p2p商家列表
限速规则 10次/1s (UID)
描述
HTTP请求
- GET /api/v2/p2p/merchantList
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/p2p/merchantList?online=yes&limit=20" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|online
|String
|否
|是否在线
yes在线
no不在线
|merchantId
|String
|否
|商家ID
|idLessThan
|String
|否
|上一次查询返回的minMerchantId，
返回ID小于该入参的数据
|limit
|String
|否
|查询条数
默认值为100
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1681195810516,
"data": {
"merchantList": [
{
"registerTime": "1678674575000",
"nickName": "test1",
"isOnline": "no",
"merchantId": "1",
"avgPaymentTime": "0",
"avgReleaseTime": "0",
"totalTrades": "0",
"totalBuy": "0",
"totalSell": "0",
"totalCompletionRate": "0",
"trades30d": "8",
"sell30d": "4",
"buy30d": "4",
"completionRate30d": "0.8"
}
],
"minMerchantId": "1"
}
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|> merchantList
|Array
|商家列表
|> registerTime
|String
|注册时间
|> nickName
|String
|昵称
|> isOnline
|String
|是否在线
|> merchantId
|String
|商家ID
|> avgPaymentTime
|String
|平均支付时间
单位为分钟
|> avgReleaseTime
|String
|平均放币时间
单位为分钟
|> totalTrades
|String
|总交易订单数
|> totalBuy
|String
|总买单数
|> totalSell
|String
|总卖单数
|> totalCompletionRate
|String
|总成交率
|> trades30d
|String
|30日总成交数
|> sell30d
|String
|30日卖单数
|> buy30d
|String
|30日买单数
|> completionRate30d
|String
|30日成交率
|minMerchantId
|String
|返回结果中的最小merchantId