Create Virtual Subaccount

Frequency limit: 5 times/1s (User ID)

Description

This interface currently supports the creation of virtual sub-accounts in batch.

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/user/create-virtual-subaccount
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/user/create-virtual-subaccount" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d \'{"subAccountList": ["test"]}'

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
subAccountListList<String>YesVirtual alias8-character English lettersGlobal unique
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1682660169412,
    "data": {
        "failureList": [
            {
                "subaAccountName": "****@*****.com"
            }
        ],
        "successList": [
            {
                "subaAccountUid": "**********",
                "subaAccountName": "****@*****.com",
                "status": "normal",
                "label": "",
                "permList": [
                    "contract_trade",
                    "spot_trade"
                ],
                "cTime": "1682660169573",
                "uTime": "1682660169573"
            }
        ]
    }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
failureListArraySub-account array creation failed
- Alias already exists
- The number of sub-accounts created has reached the limit
subaAccountNameStringSub-account name
successListArraySub-account array created successfully
subaAccountUidStringSub-account uid
subaAccountNameStringSub-account name
statusStringSub-account status
normal Normal
freeze Freeze
del Deleted
permListListSub-account permissions
spot_trade Spot trade
contract_trade Futures trade read-write
read Read permissions
labelStringNote
cTimeStringSub-account creation time, Unix millisecond timestamps.
uTimeStringSub-account update time, Unix millisecond timestamps.