Create Virtual Subaccount
Frequency limit: 5 times/1s (User ID)
Description
This interface currently supports the creation of virtual sub-accounts in batch.
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/user/create-virtual-subaccount
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/user/create-virtual-subaccount" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'{"subAccountList": ["test"]}'
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|subAccountList
|List<String>
|Yes
|Virtual alias8-character English lettersGlobal unique
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1682660169412,
"data": {
"failureList": [
{
"subaAccountName": "****@*****.com"
}
],
"successList": [
{
"subaAccountUid": "**********",
"subaAccountName": "****@*****.com",
"status": "normal",
"label": "",
"permList": [
"contract_trade",
"spot_trade"
],
"cTime": "1682660169573",
"uTime": "1682660169573"
}
]
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|failureList
|Array
|Sub-account array creation failed
- Alias already exists
- The number of sub-accounts created has reached the limit
|subaAccountName
|String
|Sub-account name
|successList
|Array
|Sub-account array created successfully
|subaAccountUid
|String
|Sub-account uid
|subaAccountName
|String
|Sub-account name
|status
|String
|Sub-account status
normal Normal
freeze Freeze
del Deleted
|permList
|List
|Sub-account permissions
spot_trade Spot trade
contract_trade Futures trade read-write
read Read permissions
|label
|String
|Note
|cTime
|String
|Sub-account creation time, Unix millisecond timestamps.
|uTime
|String
|Sub-account update time, Unix millisecond timestamps.