Create Virtual Subaccount

Frequency limit: 5 times/1s (User ID)

This interface currently supports the creation of virtual sub-accounts in batch.

POST /api/v2/user/create-virtual-subaccount

Request Example curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/user/create-virtual-subaccount" \

-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \

-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \

-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \

-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \

-H "locale:en-US" \

-H "Content-Type: application/json" \

-d \ ' { "subAccountList" : [ "test" ] } '

Parameter Type Required Description subAccountList List < String > Yes Virtual alias8-character English lettersGlobal unique