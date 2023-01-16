Get Merchant P2P Orders
Frequency limit:10 times/1s (UID)
Description
Merchant queries P2P orders
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/p2p/orderList
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/p2p/orderList?startTimestartTime=1691403328000&endTime=1696930027673&limit=1" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameter
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|startTime
|String
|Yes
|Start time, Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
|endTime
|String
|No
|End time, Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
Maximum interval between start time and end time is 90 days
|idLessThan
|String
|No
|The minOrderId returned from the previous query. Returns p2p order data less than the specified entry parameter.
|limit
|String
|No
|Number of queries, default 100
|status
|String
|No
|P2P order status
pending_pay: pending payment
Paid: coins to be released
Appeal: Appeal in progress
Completed: Completed
cancelled: cancelled
|advNo
|String
|Yes
|Advertisement order number
|side
|String
|No
|TX type
buy: Buy
sell: Sell
|coin
|String
|No
|Digital currency name, e.g. USDT
|language
|String
|Yes
|Language
zh-CN: Chinese
en-US: English
|fiat
|String
|No
|Fiat currency name, e.g. USD
|orderNo
|String
|No
|Order no.
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1681201761390,
"data": {
"orderList": [
{
"orderId": "1",
"orderNo": "1",
"advNo": "1",
"price": "1",
"count": "11",
"side": "buy",
"fiat": "USD",
"coin": "USDT",
"withdrawTime": "",
"representTime": "",
"paymentTime": "",
"releaseTime": "",
"amount": "11",
"buyerRealName": "",
"sellerRealName": "兰州",
"status": "cancelled",
"paymentInfo": {
"paymethodName": "paypal",
"paymethodId": "1",
"paymethodInfo": [
{
"name": "繁体中文",
"required": "yes",
"type": "number",
"value": "11****"
},
{
"name": "繁体中文",
"required": "yes",
"type": "file",
"value": "http://abc.x.com/otc/images/20230116/1.jpg"
}
]
},
"utime": "1696732368875",
"ctime": "1681111722251"
}
],
"minOrderId": "1"
}
}
Response Parameter
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|orderList
|Array
|Order number
|> orderId
|String
|ID
|> orderNo
|String
|Order no.
|> advNo
|String
|Advertisement order number
|> side
|String
|Types: buy/sell
|> count
|String
|Amount
|> coin
|String
|Fiat Currency
|> price
|String
|Price
|> fiat
|String
|Fiat
|> withdrawTime
|String
|Time of withdrawal of this order
|> representTime
|String
|Appeal time
|> releaseTime
|String
|Coin release time
|> paymentTime
|String
|Repayment time
|> amount
|String
|Order amount
|> status
|String
|P2P order status
|> buyerRealName
|String
|Buyer name
|> sellerRealName
|String
|Seller name
|> cTime
|String
|Creation time, Unix millisecond timestamps
|> uTime
|String
|Update time, Unix millisecond timestamps
|> paymentInfo
|Object
|Payment Info
|>> paymethodName
|String
|Payment method name
|>> paymethodId
|String
|Payment method ID
|>> paymethodInfo
|Array
|Payment method details
|>>> name
|String
|Payment detail name
|>>> required
|String
|Required or not: yes/no
|>>> type
|String
|type, number/file. Ignore this parameter
|>>> value
|String
|Payment information value
|minOrderId
|String
|Returns the minimum orderId of record.