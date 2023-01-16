Skip to main content

Get Merchant P2P Orders

Frequency limit:10 times/1s (UID)

Description

Merchant queries P2P orders

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/p2p/orderList
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/p2p/orderList?startTimestartTime=1691403328000&endTime=1696930027673&limit=1" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameter

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
startTimeStringYesStart time, Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
endTimeStringNoEnd time, Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
Maximum interval between start time and end time is 90 days
idLessThanStringNoThe minOrderId returned from the previous query. Returns p2p order data less than the specified entry parameter.
limitStringNoNumber of queries, default 100
statusStringNoP2P order status
pending_pay: pending payment
Paid: coins to be released
Appeal: Appeal in progress
Completed: Completed
cancelled: cancelled
advNoStringYesAdvertisement order number
sideStringNoTX type
buy: Buy
sell: Sell
coinStringNoDigital currency name, e.g. USDT
languageStringYesLanguage
zh-CN: Chinese
en-US: English
fiatStringNoFiat currency name, e.g. USD
orderNoStringNoOrder no.
Response Example
{
  "code": "00000",
  "msg": "success",
  "requestTime": 1681201761390,
  "data": {
    "orderList": [
      {
        "orderId": "1",
        "orderNo": "1",
        "advNo": "1",
        "price": "1",
        "count": "11",
        "side": "buy",
        "fiat": "USD",
        "coin": "USDT",
        "withdrawTime": "",
        "representTime": "",
        "paymentTime": "",
        "releaseTime": "",
        "amount": "11",
        "buyerRealName": "",
        "sellerRealName": "兰州",
        "status": "cancelled",
        "paymentInfo": {
          "paymethodName": "paypal",
          "paymethodId": "1",
          "paymethodInfo": [
            {
              "name": "繁体中文",
              "required": "yes",
              "type": "number",
              "value": "11****"
            },
            {
              "name": "繁体中文",
              "required": "yes",
              "type": "file",
              "value": "http://abc.x.com/otc/images/20230116/1.jpg"
            }
          ]
        },
        "utime": "1696732368875",
        "ctime": "1681111722251"
      }
    ],
    "minOrderId": "1"
  }
}

Response Parameter

ParameterTypeDescription
orderListArrayOrder number
> orderIdStringID
> orderNoStringOrder no.
> advNoStringAdvertisement order number
> sideStringTypes: buy/sell
> countStringAmount
> coinStringFiat Currency
> priceStringPrice
> fiatStringFiat
> withdrawTimeStringTime of withdrawal of this order
> representTimeStringAppeal time
> releaseTimeStringCoin release time
> paymentTimeStringRepayment time
> amountStringOrder amount
> statusStringP2P order status
> buyerRealNameStringBuyer name
> sellerRealNameStringSeller name
> cTimeStringCreation time, Unix millisecond timestamps
> uTimeStringUpdate time, Unix millisecond timestamps
> paymentInfoObjectPayment Info
>> paymethodNameStringPayment method name
>> paymethodIdStringPayment method ID
>> paymethodInfoArrayPayment method details
>>> nameStringPayment detail name
>>> requiredStringRequired or not: yes/no
>>> typeStringtype, number/file. Ignore this parameter
>>> valueStringPayment information value
minOrderIdStringReturns the minimum orderId of record.