Skip to main content

Get Merchant Advertisement List

Frequency limit:10 times/1s (UID)

Description

Get Merchant Advertisement List

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/p2p/advList
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/p2p/advList?startTime=1659403328000&endTime=1659410528000&limit=20" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameter

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
startTimeStringYesStart time, Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
endTimeStringNoEnd time, Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
Maximum interval between start time and end time is 90 days
idLessThanStringNoThe minAdvId returned from the previous query. Returns the data whose advId is less than the specified input parameter.
limitStringNoNumber of queries: Default: 100.
statusStringNoAdvertisement order status
online: Online
offline: Offline
editing: Editing
completed: Completed
advNoStringNoAdvertisement order
sideStringNoTX type
buy: Buy
sell: Sell
coinStringNoDigital currency
languageStringNoLanguage
zh-CN: Chinese
en-US: English
fiatStringNoFiat
orderByStringNoSort Fields
createTime: Create time
price: Price
Descending, by createTime by default
payMethodIdStringNoPayment method id
sourceTypeStringNoQuery range
owner:query owner advertisement
competitior:query other merchant advertisement
ownerAndCompetitior:query all advertisement
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1696930053072,
    "data": {
        "advList": [
            {
                "advId": "1",
                "advNo": "1",
                "side": "buy",
                "advSize": "0.6",
                "size": "0",
                "coin": "BTC",
                "price": "155570.9",
                "coinPrecision": "36",
                "fiat": "CNY",
                "fiatPrecision": "2",
                "fiatSymbol": "￥",
                "status": "online",
                "hide": "no",
                "maxTradeAmount": "93342.54",
                "minTradeAmount": "100",
                "payDuration": "4",
                "turnoverNum": "8",
                "turnoverRate": "1.00",
                "label": null,
                "userLimitList": {
                    "minCompleteNum": "0",
                    "maxCompleteNum": "0",
                    "placeOrderNum": "0",
                    "allowMerchantPlace": "no",
                    "completeRate30d": "0",
                    "country": ""
                },
                "paymentMethodList": [
                    {
                        "paymentMethod": "Bank Card",
                        "paymentId": "11",
                        "paymentInfo": [
                            {
                                "name": "Bank Card",
                                "required": true,
                                "type": "txt"
                            }
                        ]
                    },
                    {
                        "paymentMethod": "WeChat",
                        "paymentId": "12",
                        "paymentInfo": [
                            {
                                "name": "Payment code",
                                "required": true,
                                "type": "file"
                            },
                            {
                                "name": "WeChatAccount",
                                "required": true,
                                "type": "txt"
                            }
                        ]
                    },
                    {
                        "paymentMethod": "Alipay",
                        "paymentId": "13",
                        "paymentInfo": [
                            {
                                "name": "AlipayAccount",
                                "required": true,
                                "type": "txt"
                            },
                            {
                                "name": "Payment code",
                                "required": true,
                                "type": "file"
                            }
                        ]
                    }
                ],
                "merchantCertifiedList": [],
                "utime": "1696733724267",
                "ctime": "1696733724267"
            }
        ],
        "minAdvId": "1"
    }
}

Response Parameter

ParameterTypeDescription
advListArrayNumber of advertisement orders
> advIdStringAdvertisement order ID
> advNoStringAdvertisement order number
> sideStringTX type
sell
buy
> advSizeStringTotal number of advertisement orders
> sizeStringFilled quantity
> coinStringCoins such as BGB, USDT, BTC, ETH etc.
> priceStringPrice
> coinPrecisionStringCurrency precision, decimala
> fiatStringFiat
> fiatPrecisionStringFiat decimals
> fiatSymbolStringCurrency symbol
> statusStringAdvertisement order status
online: Online
offline: Offline
editing: Editing
completed: Completed
> hideStringHide the advertisement order or not
yes: Hide
no: not hide
> maxTradeAmountStringMaximum order quantity
> minTradeAmountStringMinimum order quantity
> payDurationStringTime period for payment after placing an order, min
> turnoverNumStringTotal trading amount
> turnoverRateStringClose rate
> labelStringNote
> cTimeStringCreation time, Unix millisecond timestamps
> uTimeStringUpdate time, Unix millisecond timestamps
> userLimitListArrayUpper limit of the advertiser order restricted user
>> minCompleteNumStringMinimum number of completed user orders
>> maxCompleteNumStringMaximum number of completed user orders
>> placeOrderNumStringMaximum number of orders a user can place under this advertisement
>> allowMerchantPlaceStringWhether to allow merchants to place orders
yes: allow
no: not allow
>> completeRate30dString30-day close rate
>> countryStringOnly people from these countries are allowed to place orders
> paymentMethodListArrayPayment methods number
>> paymentMethodStringPayment name
>> paymentIdStringPayment ID
>> paymentInfoArrayPayment method detail information
>>> requiredBooleanRequired or not: true/false
>>> nameStringPayment details
>>> typeStringPayment method detail information type
> merchantCertifiedResultArrayMerchant authentication number
>> imageUrlStringGold Merchant certification pictures
>> descStringGold Merchant certification parameter description
minAdvIdStringReturns the minimum advId of the result