Get Merchant Advertisement List

advList Array Number of advertisement orders

> advId String Advertisement order ID

> advNo String Advertisement order number

> side String TX type

sell

buy

> advSize String Total number of advertisement orders

> size String Filled quantity

> coin String Coins such as BGB, USDT, BTC, ETH etc.

> price String Price

> coinPrecision String Currency precision, decimala

> fiat String Fiat

> fiatPrecision String Fiat decimals

> fiatSymbol String Currency symbol

> status String Advertisement order status

online : Online

offline : Offline

editing : Editing

completed : Completed

> hide String Hide the advertisement order or not

yes: Hide

no: not hide

> maxTradeAmount String Maximum order quantity

> minTradeAmount String Minimum order quantity

> payDuration String Time period for payment after placing an order, min

> turnoverNum String Total trading amount

> turnoverRate String Close rate

> label String Note

> cTime String Creation time, Unix millisecond timestamps

> uTime String Update time, Unix millisecond timestamps

> userLimitList Array Upper limit of the advertiser order restricted user

> > minCompleteNum String Minimum number of completed user orders

> > maxCompleteNum String Maximum number of completed user orders

> > placeOrderNum String Maximum number of orders a user can place under this advertisement

> > allowMerchantPlace String Whether to allow merchants to place orders

yes: allow

no: not allow

> > completeRate30d String 30-day close rate

> > country String Only people from these countries are allowed to place orders

> paymentMethodList Array Payment methods number

> > paymentMethod String Payment name

> > paymentId String Payment ID

> > paymentInfo Array Payment method detail information

> > > required Boolean Required or not: true/false

> > > name String Payment details

> > > type String Payment method detail information type

> merchantCertifiedResult Array Merchant authentication number

> > imageUrl String Gold Merchant certification pictures

> > desc String Gold Merchant certification parameter description