Get Merchant Advertisement List
Frequency limit:10 times/1s (UID)
Description
Get Merchant Advertisement List
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/p2p/advList
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/p2p/advList?startTime=1659403328000&endTime=1659410528000&limit=20" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameter
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|startTime
|String
|Yes
|Start time, Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
|endTime
|String
|No
|End time, Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
Maximum interval between start time and end time is 90 days
|idLessThan
|String
|No
|The minAdvId returned from the previous query. Returns the data whose advId is less than the specified input parameter.
|limit
|String
|No
|Number of queries: Default: 100.
|status
|String
|No
|Advertisement order status
online: Online
offline: Offline
editing: Editing
completed: Completed
|advNo
|String
|No
|Advertisement order
|side
|String
|No
|TX type
buy: Buy
sell: Sell
|coin
|String
|No
|Digital currency
|language
|String
|No
|Language
zh-CN: Chinese
en-US: English
|fiat
|String
|No
|Fiat
|orderBy
|String
|No
|Sort Fields
createTime: Create time
price: Price
Descending, by createTime by default
|payMethodId
|String
|No
|Payment method id
|sourceType
|String
|No
|Query range
owner:query owner advertisement
competitior:query other merchant advertisement
ownerAndCompetitior:query all advertisement
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1696930053072,
"data": {
"advList": [
{
"advId": "1",
"advNo": "1",
"side": "buy",
"advSize": "0.6",
"size": "0",
"coin": "BTC",
"price": "155570.9",
"coinPrecision": "36",
"fiat": "CNY",
"fiatPrecision": "2",
"fiatSymbol": "￥",
"status": "online",
"hide": "no",
"maxTradeAmount": "93342.54",
"minTradeAmount": "100",
"payDuration": "4",
"turnoverNum": "8",
"turnoverRate": "1.00",
"label": null,
"userLimitList": {
"minCompleteNum": "0",
"maxCompleteNum": "0",
"placeOrderNum": "0",
"allowMerchantPlace": "no",
"completeRate30d": "0",
"country": ""
},
"paymentMethodList": [
{
"paymentMethod": "Bank Card",
"paymentId": "11",
"paymentInfo": [
{
"name": "Bank Card",
"required": true,
"type": "txt"
}
]
},
{
"paymentMethod": "WeChat",
"paymentId": "12",
"paymentInfo": [
{
"name": "Payment code",
"required": true,
"type": "file"
},
{
"name": "WeChatAccount",
"required": true,
"type": "txt"
}
]
},
{
"paymentMethod": "Alipay",
"paymentId": "13",
"paymentInfo": [
{
"name": "AlipayAccount",
"required": true,
"type": "txt"
},
{
"name": "Payment code",
"required": true,
"type": "file"
}
]
}
],
"merchantCertifiedList": [],
"utime": "1696733724267",
"ctime": "1696733724267"
}
],
"minAdvId": "1"
}
}
Response Parameter
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|advList
|Array
|Number of advertisement orders
|> advId
|String
|Advertisement order ID
|> advNo
|String
|Advertisement order number
|> side
|String
|TX type
sell
buy
|> advSize
|String
|Total number of advertisement orders
|> size
|String
|Filled quantity
|> coin
|String
|Coins such as BGB, USDT, BTC, ETH etc.
|> price
|String
|Price
|> coinPrecision
|String
|Currency precision, decimala
|> fiat
|String
|Fiat
|> fiatPrecision
|String
|Fiat decimals
|> fiatSymbol
|String
|Currency symbol
|> status
|String
|Advertisement order status
online: Online
offline: Offline
editing: Editing
completed: Completed
|> hide
|String
|Hide the advertisement order or not
yes: Hide
no: not hide
|> maxTradeAmount
|String
|Maximum order quantity
|> minTradeAmount
|String
|Minimum order quantity
|> payDuration
|String
|Time period for payment after placing an order, min
|> turnoverNum
|String
|Total trading amount
|> turnoverRate
|String
|Close rate
|> label
|String
|Note
|> cTime
|String
|Creation time, Unix millisecond timestamps
|> uTime
|String
|Update time, Unix millisecond timestamps
|> userLimitList
|Array
|Upper limit of the advertiser order restricted user
|>> minCompleteNum
|String
|Minimum number of completed user orders
|>> maxCompleteNum
|String
|Maximum number of completed user orders
|>> placeOrderNum
|String
|Maximum number of orders a user can place under this advertisement
|>> allowMerchantPlace
|String
|Whether to allow merchants to place orders
yes: allow
no: not allow
|>> completeRate30d
|String
|30-day close rate
|>> country
|String
|Only people from these countries are allowed to place orders
|> paymentMethodList
|Array
|Payment methods number
|>> paymentMethod
|String
|Payment name
|>> paymentId
|String
|Payment ID
|>> paymentInfo
|Array
|Payment method detail information
|>>> required
|Boolean
|Required or not: true/false
|>>> name
|String
|Payment details
|>>> type
|String
|Payment method detail information type
|> merchantCertifiedResult
|Array
|Merchant authentication number
|>> imageUrl
|String
|Gold Merchant certification pictures
|>> desc
|String
|Gold Merchant certification parameter description
|minAdvId
|String
|Returns the minimum advId of the result