Get Merchant Information
Frequency limit:10 times/1s (UID)
Description
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/p2p/merchantInfo
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/p2p/merchantInfo" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
N/A
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1681194805204,
"data": {
"registerTime": "1672039640000",
"nickName": "lz",
"merchantId": "1",
"avgPaymentTime": "172695",
"avgReleaseTime": "33009",
"totalTrades": "2",
"totalBuy": "1",
"totalSell": "0",
"totalCompletionRate": "1",
"trades30d": "12",
"sell30d": "4",
"buy30d": "8",
"completionRate30d": "0.71",
"kycStatus": true,
"emailBindStatus": true,
"mobileBindStatus": true,
"email": "******@*****.com",
"mobile": "18*34"
}
}
Response Parameter
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|registerTime
|String
|Registration time
|nickName
|String
|Alias
|merchantId
|String
|Merchant ID
|kycStatus
|Boolean
|KYC or not
true: yes
false: no
|emailBindStatus
|Boolean
|Email bound?
true: yes
false: no
|mobileBindStatus
|Boolean
|Phone number bound？
true: yes
false: no
|String
|mobile
|String
|Phone number
|avgPaymentTime
|String
|Average payment time in minutes
|avgReleaseTime
|String
|Average coin release time in minutes
|totalTrades
|String
|Total traded orders
|totalBuy
|String
|Total number of purchase orders
|totalSell
|String
|Total number of sell orders
|totalCompletionRate
|String
|Total execution rate
|trades30d
|String
|30-day trading volume
|sell30d
|String
|30-day sell orders
|buy30d
|String
|30-day purchase orders
|completionRate30d
|String
|30-day close rate