Skip to main content

Get Merchant Information

Frequency limit:10 times/1s (UID)

Description

Get Merchant Information

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/p2p/merchantInfo
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/p2p/merchantInfo" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

N/A

Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1681194805204,
    "data": {
        "registerTime": "1672039640000",
        "nickName": "lz",
        "merchantId": "1",
        "avgPaymentTime": "172695",
        "avgReleaseTime": "33009",
        "totalTrades": "2",
        "totalBuy": "1",
        "totalSell": "0",
        "totalCompletionRate": "1",
        "trades30d": "12",
        "sell30d": "4",
        "buy30d": "8",
        "completionRate30d": "0.71",
        "kycStatus": true,
        "emailBindStatus": true,
        "mobileBindStatus": true,
        "email": "******@*****.com",
        "mobile": "18*34"
    }
}

Response Parameter

ParameterTypeDescription
registerTimeStringRegistration time
nickNameStringAlias
merchantIdStringMerchant ID
kycStatusBooleanKYC or not
true: yes
false: no
emailBindStatusBooleanEmail bound?
true: yes
false: no
mobileBindStatusBooleanPhone number bound？
true: yes
false: no
emailStringEmail
mobileStringPhone number
avgPaymentTimeStringAverage payment time in minutes
avgReleaseTimeStringAverage coin release time in minutes
totalTradesStringTotal traded orders
totalBuyStringTotal number of purchase orders
totalSellStringTotal number of sell orders
totalCompletionRateStringTotal execution rate
trades30dString30-day trading volume
sell30dString30-day sell orders
buy30dString30-day purchase orders
completionRate30dString30-day close rate