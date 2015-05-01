On this page

V2 API Update Guide

In V1, interface changes involving modifications to input parameters are typically addressed by introducing new interfaces, ensuring minimal impact on online users. Therefore, in V2, we have optimized shortcomings such as interface redundancy and confusion in business scenarios. For detailed information on interface aggregation across all business lines, please refer to the V1 and V2 Interface Mapping Tables.

In V2, we reduced them to one parameter—symbol—corresponding to symbolName in V1. Additionally, business line notes such as SPBL and UMBCL were removed when passing the symbol value.

In terms of data retrieval for query interfaces, we have abandoned the pagination method of pageSize and pageNo used in V1. In V2, we replaced it with cursor-based pagination with idLessThan and limit. Based on real-life business scenarios, a time range data query was added to most query interfaces. In addition, user ID can be used as the request parameter in precise query scenarios with some trade record, trade execution, and order-related interfaces. The basic rules and scenarios for id, startTime, endTime, idLessThan, and limit are described as follows:

Basic rule: When querying data, the verification order for returned results is id > startTime + endTime > idLessThan. In other words, it first prioritizes precise queries using the id, then narrows down the data range with startTime and endTime, and finally uses the cursor idLessThan to retrieve a specified number of data entries based on the limit.

In V1, there was a lack of consistency in parameters between business lines. Therefore, in V2, we have standardized the naming and format of parameters with the same meaning for scenarios spanning different business lines (spot, futures, leverage) and interface types (Rest/WebSocket).

In V1, the categorization of interface catalogs was too vague, resulting in an excessive number of interfaces in some catalogs. This, in turn, led to difficulties in documentation query and poor user experience. In V2, we have adjusted the categorization and naming of the interface catalogs, making them more detailed, intuitive, thus avoiding readability and retrieval issues.

For futures and spot trading pairs, we significantly increased the trading pair depth that can be accessed through the interfaces and standardized the tiers across different business lines.

Business Line Version Tier Spot V1 150/200 Spot V2 1/5/15/50/max; default: 100. The max is determined by the highest tier available for the designated trading pair. Future V1 5/15/50/100 Future V2 1/5/15/50/max; default: 100.The max is determined by the highest tier available for the designated trading pair.

In V2, we combined the trigger order and the trailing stop-loss into one, using the field planType to differentiate the order type.

The order placing conditions of the two are different. Different from the normal trigger order, the trailing stop-loss requires attention to the field callbackRatio, which is used to set the order-triggering percentage. stopSurplusTriggerPrice and stopLossTriggerPrice also require special attention as these two fields are used to determine the trail variance percentage that triggers the trailing stop-loss and take-profit orders.

In V2, we improved operations on positions in both one-way and hedging modes.

When placing an order, the field side and tradeSide are combined for parameter entry based on the position mode and direction.

Enumeration values of side and tradeSide:

Field name Enumeration value Description side buy Buying side sell selling tradeSide open Opening a position tradeSide close Closing a position

Operation rules of parameter entries in one-way or hedging modes:

Position mode Parameter entries Operation Description One-way mode side: buy Buying In one-way mode, only one side is needed to indicate whether it is a buying or selling order One-way mode side: sell Selling In one-way mode, only one side is needed to indicate whether it is a buying or selling order Hedging mode side: buy; tradeSide: open Opening a long position In hedging mode, both side and tradeSide are needed to determine whether it is opening long/short or closing long/short Hedging mode side: sell; tradeSide: open Opening a short position In hedging mode, both side and tradeSide are needed to determine whether it is opening long/short or closing long/short Hedging mode side: buy; tradeSide: close Closing a long position In hedging mode, both side and tradeSide are needed to determine whether it is opening long/short or closing long/short Hedging mode side: sell; tradeSide: close Closing a short position In hedging mode, both side and tradeSide are needed to determine whether it is opening long/short or closing long/short

In V2, we updated the naming rules for symbol in Coin-M delivery futures.



For Coin-M delivery futures, the format of symbol is trading pair + month code + year.



Examples and descriptions:



Symbol Descriptions BTCUSDH23 H means March (Q1) and 23 means the year 2023 BTCUSDM23 M means June (Q2) and 23 means the year 2023 BTCUSDU23 U means September (Q3) and 23 means the year 2023 BTCUSDZ23 Z means December (Q4) and 23 means the year 2023

The bolded letters H, M, U, and Z are some of the month codes. Month codes:

Month code Month Month code Month F January N July G February Q August H March U September J April V October K May X November M June Z December

In V2, we have included parameter descriptions for maximum and minimum order sizes in interfaces that access spot and futures trading pairs. This enhancement enables users to access essential information about trading pairs, including minimum and maximum trading volumes, the maximum number of open orders (considering both trading pairs and products), price precision, amount precision, and other basic information.

To meet users' demand for crypto Earn products, we are about to launch interfaces for Savings and Shark Fin, covering features such as information retrieval, PnL statistics, asset analysis, subscription, and redemption. Both fixed and flexible Savings are supported, enhancing our digital asset management service.

Catering to the needs of investors seeking more conservative or flexible approaches to grow their wealth, we are about to launch interfaces for Crypto Loan. For users with lower risk tolerance who seek conservative and flexible borrowing solutions, we introduced the interface for Crypto Loan. Crypto Loan is a financial product that allows users to borrow fiat currency or cryptocurrencies by using their crypto assets as collateral.

V1 Endpoint V2 Endpoint - GET /api/spot/v1/notice/queryAllNotices - GET /api/v2/public/annoucements - GET /api/spot/v1/public/time - GET /api/v2/public/time - GET /api/spot/v1/public/currencies - GET /api/v2/spot/public/coins - GET /api/spot/v1/public/products - GET /api/v2/spot/public/symbols - GET /api/spot/v1/public/product - GET /api/v2/spot/public/symbols - GET /api/spot/v1/market/ticker - GET /api/v2/spot/market/tickers - GET /api/spot/v1/market/tickers - GET /api/v2/spot/market/tickers - GET /api/spot/v1/market/fills-history - GET /api/v2/spot/market/fills-history - GET /api/spot/v1/market/fills - GET /api/v2/spot/market/fills - GET /api/spot/v1/market/candles - GET /api/v2/spot/market/candles - GET /api/spot/v1/market/history-candles - GET /api/v2/spot/market/history-candles - GET /api/spot/v1/market/depth - GET /api/v2/spot/market/orderbook - GET /api/spot/v1/market/merge-depth - GET /api/v2/spot/market/orderbook - GET /api/spot/v1/market/spot-vip-level - GET /api/v2/spot/market/vip-fee-rate - POST /api/spot/v1/wallet/transfer - POST /api/v2/spot/wallet/transfer - POST /api/spot/v1/wallet/transfer-v2 - POST /api/v2/spot/wallet/transfer - POST /api/spot/v1/wallet/subTransfer - POST /api/v2/spot/wallet/subaccount-transfer - POST /api/spot/v1/wallet/withdrawal - POST /api/v2/spot/wallet/withdrawal - POST /api/spot/v1/wallet/withdrawal-v2 - POST /api/v2/spot/wallet/withdrawal - POST /api/spot/v1/wallet/withdrawal-inner - POST /api/v2/spot/wallet/withdrawal - POST /api/spot/v1/wallet/withdrawal-inner-v2 - POST /api/v2/spot/wallet/withdrawal - GET /api/spot/v1/wallet/deposit-address - GET /api/v2/spot/wallet/deposit-address - GET /api/spot/v1/wallet/deposit-list - GET /api/v2/spot/wallet/deposit-records - GET /api/spot/v1/wallet/withdrawal-list - GET /api/v2/spot/wallet/withdrawal-records - GET /api/user/v1/fee/query - GET /api/v2/public/trade-rate - GET /api/spot/v1/account/getInfo - GET /api/v2/spot/account/info - GET /api/spot/v1/account/assets - GET /api/v2/spot/account/assets - GET /api/spot/v1/account/assets-lite - GET /api/v2/spot/account/assets - POST /api/spot/v1/account/sub-account-spot-assets - GET /api/v2/spot/account/subaccount-assets - POST /api/spot/v1/account/bills - GET /api/v2/spot/account/bills - GET /api/spot/v1/account/transferRecords - GET /api/v2/spot/account/transferRecords - POST /api/spot/v1/trade/orders - POST /api/v2/spot/trade/place-order - POST /api/spot/v1/trade/batch-orders - POST /api/v2/spot/trade/batch-orders - POST /api/spot/v1/trade/cancel-order - POST /api/v2/spot/trade/cancel-order - POST /api/spot/v1/trade/cancel-order-v2 - POST /api/v2/spot/trade/cancel-order - POST /api/spot/v1/trade/cancel-symbol-order - POST /api/v2/spot/trade/cancel-symbol-order - POST /api/spot/v1/trade/cancel-batch-orders - POST /api/v2/spot/trade/batch-cancel-order - POST /api/spot/v1/trade/cancel-batch-orders-v2 - POST /api/v2/spot/trade/batch-cancel-order - POST /api/spot/v1/trade/orderInfo - GET /api/v2/spot/trade/orderInfo - POST /api/spot/v1/trade/open-order - GET /api/v2/spot/trade/unfilled-orders - POST /api/spot/v1/trade/history - GET /api/v2/spot/trade/history-orders - POST /api/spot/v1/trade/fills - GET /api/v2/spot/trade/fills - POST /api/spot/v1/plan/placePlan - POST /api/v2/spot/trade/place-plan-order - POST /api/spot/v1/plan/modifyPlan - POST /api/v2/spot/trade/modify-plan-order - POST /api/spot/v1/plan/cancelPlan - POST /api/v2/spot/trade/cancel-plan-order - POST /api/spot/v1/plan/currentPlan - GET /api/v2/spot/trade/current-plan-order - POST /api/spot/v1/plan/historyPlan - GET /api/v2/spot/trade/history-plan-order - POST /api/spot/v1/plan/batchCancelPlan - POST /api/v2/spot/trade/batch-cancel-plan-order - GET /api/p2p/v1/merchant/merchantList - GET /api/v2/p2p/merchantList - GET /api/p2p/v1/merchant/merchantInfo - GET /api/v2/p2p/merchantInfo - GET /api/p2p/v1/merchant/advList - GET /api/v2/p2p/advList - GET /api/p2p/v1/merchant/orderList - GET /api/v2/p2p/orderList - POST /api/user/v1/sub/virtual-create - POST /api/v2/user/create-virtual-subaccount - POST /api/user/v1/sub/virtual-modify - POST /api/v2/user/modify-virtual-subaccount - POST /api/user/v1/sub/virtual-api-batch-create - POST /api/v2/user/batch-create-subaccount-and-apikey - GET /api/user/v1/sub/virtual-list - GET /api/v2/user/virtual-subaccount-list - POST /api/user/v1/sub/virtual-api-create - POST /api/v2/user/create-virtual-subaccount-apikey - POST /api/user/v1/sub/virtual-api-modify - POST /api/v2/user/modify-virtual-subaccount-apikey - GET /api/user/v1/sub/virtual-api-list - GET /api/v2/user/virtual-subaccount-apikey-list - GET /api/spot/v1/convert/currencies - GET /api/v2/convert/currencies - POST /api/spot/v1/convert/quoted-price - POST /api/v2/convert/quoted-price - POST /api/spot/v1/convert/trade - POST /api/v2/convert/trade - GET /api/spot/v1/convert/convert-record - GET /api/v2/convert/convert-record - GET /api/user/v1/tax/spot-record - GET /api/v2/tax/spot-record - GET /api/user/v1/tax/future-record - GET /api/v2/tax/future-record - GET /api/user/v1/tax/margin-record - GET /api/v2/tax/margin-record - GET /api/user/v1/tax/p2p-record - GET /api/v2/tax/p2p-record

V1 Endpoint V2 Endpoint - GET /api/mix/v1/market/ticker - GET /api/v2/mix/market/ticker - GET /api/mix/v1/market/tickers - GET /api/v2/mix/market/tickers - GET /api/mix/v1/market/contract-vip-level - GET /api/v2/mix/market/vip-fee-rate - GET /api/mix/v1/market/fills - GET /api/v2/mix/market/fills - GET /api/mix/v1/market/fills-history - GET /api/v2/mix/market/fills-history - GET /api/mix/v1/market/candles - GET /api/v2/mix/market/candles - GET /api/mix/v1/market/history-candles - GET /api/v2/mix/market/history-candles - GET /api/mix/v1/market/history-index-candles - GET /api/v2/mix/market/history-index-candles - GET /api/mix/v1/market/history-mark-candles - GET /api/v2/mix/market/history-mark-candles - GET /api/mix/v1/market/funding-time - GET /api/v2/mix/market/funding-time - GET /api/mix/v1/market/history-fundRate - GET /api/v2/mix/market/history-fund-rate - GET /api/mix/v1/market/current-fundRate - GET /api/v2/mix/market/current-fund-rate - GET /api/mix/v1/market/open-interest - GET /api/v2/mix/market/open-interest - GET /api/mix/v1/market/queryPositionLever - GET /api/v2/mix/market/query-position-lever - GET /api/mix/v1/account/account - GET /api/v2/mix/account/account - GET /api/mix/v1/account/accounts - GET /api/v2/mix/account/accounts - POST /api/mix/v1/account/sub-account-contract-assets - GET /api/v2/mix/account/sub-account-assets - POST /api/mix/v1/account/open-count - GET /api/v2/mix/account/open-count - POST /api/mix/v1/account/setLeverage - POST /api/v2/mix/account/set-leverage - POST /api/mix/v1/account/setMargin - POST /api/v2/mix/account/set-margin - POST /api/mix/v1/account/setMarginMode - POST /api/v2/mix/account/set-margin-mode - POST /api/mix/v1/account/setPositionMode - POST /api/v2/mix/account/set-position-mode - GET /api/mix/v1/position/singlePosition - GET /api/v2/mix/position/single-position - GET /api/mix/v1/position/singlePosition-v2 - GET /api/v2/mix/position/single-position - GET /api/mix/v1/position/allPosition - GET /api/v2/mix/position/all-position - GET /api/mix/v1/position/allPosition-v2 - GET /api/v2/mix/position/all-position - GET /api/mix/v1/account/accountBill - GET /api/v2/mix/account/bill - GET /api/mix/v1/account/accountBusinessBill - GET /api/v2/mix/account/bill - GET /api/mix/v1/market/index - GET /api/v2/mix/market/symbol-price - GET /api/mix/v1/market/mark-price - GET /api/v2/mix/market/symbol-price - GET /api/mix/v1/market/contracts - GET /api/v2/mix/market/contracts - GET /api/mix/v1/market/symbol-leverage - GET /api/v2/mix/market/contracts - GET /api/mix/v1/market/open-limit - GET /api/v2/mix/market/contracts - POST /api/mix/v1/plan/placePlan - POST /api/v2/mix/order/place-plan-order - POST /api/mix/v1/plan/placeTrailStop - POST /api/v2/mix/order/place-plan-order - POST /api/mix/v1/plan/modifyPlan - POST /api/v2/mix/order/modify-plan-order - POST /api/mix/v1/plan/modifyPlanPreset - POST /api/v2/mix/order/modify-plan-order - POST /api/mix/v1/plan/cancelPlan - POST /api/v2/mix/order/cancel-plan-order - POST /api/mix/v1/plan/cancelSymbolPlan - POST /api/v2/mix/order/cancel-plan-order - POST /api/mix/v1/order/cancel-batch-orders - POST /api/v2/mix/order/batch-cancel-orders - POST /api/mix/v1/order/cancel-all-orders - POST /api/v2/mix/order/batch-cancel-orders - POST /api/mix/v1/order/cancel-symbol-orders - POST /api/v2/mix/order/batch-cancel-orders - GET /api/mix/v1/order/current - GET /api/v2/mix/order/orders-pending - GET /api/mix/v1/order/marginCoinCurrent - GET /api/v2/mix/order/orders-pending - GET /api/mix/v1/order/history - GET api/v2/mix/order/orders-history - GET /api/mix/v1/order/historyProductType - GET api/v2/mix/order/orders-history - GET /api/mix/v1/order/fills - GET /api/v2/mix/order/fills - GET /api/mix/v1/order/allFills - GET /api/v2/mix/order/fills - POST /api/mix/v1/order/placeOrder - POST /api/v2/mix/order/place-order - POST /api/mix/v1/order/placeOrder - POST /api/v2/mix/order/click-backhand - POST /api/mix/v1/order/batch-orders - POST /api/v2/mix/order/batch-place-order - POST /api/mix/v1/order/cancel-order - POST /api/v2/mix/order/cancel-order - POST /api/mix/v1/order/modifyOrder - POST /api/v2/mix/order/modify-order - POST /api/mix/v1/order/close-all-positions - POST /api/v2/mix/order/close-positions - GET /api/mix/v1/order/detail - GET /api/v2/mix/order/detail N/A - GET /api/v2/mix/order/orders-plan-pending N/A - GET /api/v2/mix/order/orders-plan-history

V1 Endpoint V2 Endpoint - GET /api/margin/v1/cross/public/interestRateAndLimit - GET /api/v2/margin/cross/interest-rate-and-limit - GET /api/margin/v1/isolated/public/interestRateAndLimit - GET /api/v2/margin/isolated/interest-rate-and-limit - GET /api/margin/v1/cross/public/tierData - GET /api/v2/margin/cross/tier-data - GET /api/margin/v1/isolated/public/tierData - GET /api/v2/margin/isolated/tier-data - GET /api/margin/v1/public/currencies - GET /api/v2/margin/currencies - GET /api/margin/v1/cross/account/assets - GET /api/v2/margin/cross/account/assets - GET /api/margin/v1/isolated/account/assets - GET /api/v2/margin/isolated/account/assets - POST /api/margin/v1/cross/account/borrow - POST /api/v2/margin/cross/account/borrow - POST /api/margin/v1/isolated/account/borrow - POST /api/v2/margin/isolated/account/borrow - POST /api/margin/v1/cross/account/repay - POST /api/v2/margin/cross/account/repay - GET /api/margin/v1/isolated/account/repay - POST /api/v2/margin/cross/account/repay - GET /api/margin/v1/cross/account/riskRate - GET /api/v2/margin/cross/account/risk-rate - POST /api/margin/v1/isolated/account/riskRate - GET /api/v2/margin/cross/account/risk-rate - POST /api/margin/v1/cross/account/maxBorrowableAmount - GET /api/v2/margin/cross/account/max-borrowable-amount - GET /api/margin/v1/isolated/account/maxBorrowableAmount - GET /api/v2/margin/isolated/account/max-borrowable-amount - GET /api/margin/v1/cross/account/maxTransferOutAmount - GET /api/v2/margin/cross/account/max-transfer-out-amount - GET /api/margin/v1/isolated/account/maxTransferOutAmount - GET /api/v2/margin/isolated/account/max-transfer-out-amount - POST /api/margin/v1/isolated/account/flashRepay - POST /api/v2/margin/isolated/account/flash-repay - POST /api/margin/v1/isolated/account/queryFlashRepayStatus - POST /api/v2/margin/isolated/account/query-flash-repay-status - POST /api/margin/v1/cross/account/flashRepay - POST /api/v2/margin/cross/account/flash-repay - POST /api/margin/v1/cross/account/queryFlashRepayStatus - POST /api/v2/margin/cross/account/flash-repay-status - POST /api/margin/v1/isolated/order/placeOrder - POST /api/v2/margin/isolated/place-order - POST /api/margin/v1/isolated/order/batchPlaceOrder - POST /api/v2/margin/isolated/batch-place-order - POST /api/margin/v1/isolated/order/cancelOrder - POST /api/v2/margin/isolated/cancel-order - POST /api/margin/v1/isolated/order/batchCancelOrder - POST /api/v2/margin/isolated/batch-cancel-order - GET /api/margin/v1/isolated/order/openOrders - GET /api/v2/margin/isolated/open-orders - GET /api/margin/v1/isolated/order/history - GET /api/v2/margin/isolated/history-orders - GET /api/margin/v1/isolated/order/fills - GET /api/v2/margin/isolated/fills - GET /api/margin/v1/isolated/loan/list - GET /api/v2/margin/isolated/borrow-history - GET /api/margin/v1/isolated/repay/list - GET /api/v2/margin/isolated/repay-history - GET /api/margin/v1/isolated/interest/list - GET /api/v2/margin/isolated/interest-history - GET /api/margin/v1/isolated/liquidation/list - GET /api/v2/margin/isolated/liquidation-history - GET /api/margin/v1/isolated/fin/list - GET /api/v2/margin/isolated/financial-records - POST /api/margin/v1/cross/order/placeOrder - POST /api/v2/margin/cross/place-order - POST /api/margin/v1/cross/order/batchPlaceOrder - POST /api/v2/margin/cross/batch-place-order - POST /api/margin/v1/cross/order/cancelOrder - POST /api/v2/margin/cross/cancel-order - POST /api/margin/v1/cross/order/batchCancelOrder - POST /api/v2/margin/cross/batch-cancel-order - GET /api/margin/v1/cross/order/openOrders - GET /api/v2/margin/cross/open-orders - GET /api/margin/v1/cross/order/history - GET /api/v2/margin/cross/history-orders - GET /api/margin/v1/cross/order/fills - GET /api/v2/margin/cross/fills - GET /api/margin/v1/cross/loan/list - GET /api/v2/margin/cross/borrow-history - GET /api/margin/v1/cross/repay/list - GET /api/v2/margin/cross/repay-history - GET /api/margin/v1/cross/interest/list - GET /api/v2/margin/cross/interest-history - GET /api/margin/v1/cross/liquidation/list - GET /api/v2/margin/cross/liquidation-history - GET /api/margin/v1/cross/fin/list - GET /api/v2/margin/cross/financial-records

V1 Endpoint V2 Endpoint - GET /api/broker/v1/account/info - GET /api/v2/broker/account/info - POST /api/broker/v1/account/sub-create - POST /api/v2/broker/account/create-subaccount - GET /api/broker/v1/account/sub-list - GET /api/v2/broker/account/subaccount-list - POST /api/broker/v1/account/sub-modify - POST /api/v2/broker/account/modify-subaccount - POST /api/broker/v1/account/sub-modify-email - POST /api/v2/broker/account/modify-subaccount-email - GET /api/broker/v1/account/sub-email - GET /api/v2/broker/account/subaccount-email - GET /api/broker/v1/account/sub-spot-assets - GET /api/v2/broker/account/subaccount-spot-assets - GET /api/broker/v1/account/sub-future-assets - GET /api/v2/broker/account/subaccount-future-assets - POST /api/broker/v1/account/sub-address - POST /api/v2/broker/account/subaccount-address - POST /api/broker/v1/account/sub-withdrawal - POST /api/v2/broker/account/subaccount-withdrawal - POST /api/broker/v1/account/sub-auto-transfer - POST /api/v2/broker/account/set-subaccount-autotransfer - POST /api/broker/v1/manage/sub-api-create - POST /api/v2/broker/manage/create-subaccount-apikey - GET /api/broker/v1/manage/sub-api-list - GET /api/v2/broker/manage/subaccount-apikey-list - POST /api/broker/v1/manage/sub-api-modify - POST /api/v2/broker/manage/modify-subaccount-apikey

V1 Endpoint V2 Endpoint - POST /api/mix/v1/trace/closeTrackOrder - POST /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/order-close-positions - POST /api/mix/v1/trace/closeTrackOrderBySymbol - POST /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/order-close-positions - GET /api/mix/v1/trace/currentTrack - GET /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/order-current-track - GET /api/mix/v1/trace/historyTrack - GET /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/order-history-track - POST /api/mix/v1/trace/modifyTPSL - POST /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/order-modify-tpsl - GET /api/mix/v1/trace/traderDetail - GET /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/order-total-detail - GET /api/mix/v1/trace/summary - GET /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/profit-summarys - GET /api/mix/v1/trace/profitSettleTokenIdGroup - GET /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/profit-summarys - GET /api/mix/v1/trace/profitDateList - GET /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/profit-hisotry-details - GET /api/mix/v1/trace/waitProfitDateList - GET /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/profit-details - GET /api/mix/v1/trace/profitDateGroupList - GET /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/profits-group-coin-date - GET /api/mix/v1/trace/traderSymbols - GET /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/config-query-symbols - POST /api/mix/v1/trace/queryTraderTpslRatioConfig - GET /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/config-query-symbols - POST /api/mix/v1/trace/setUpCopySymbols - POST /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/config-setting-symbols - POST /api/mix/v1/trace/traderUpdateTpslRatioConfig - POST /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/config-setting-symbols - POST /api/mix/v1/trace/traderUpdateConfig - POST /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/config-settings-base - GET /api/mix/v1/trace/myFollowerList - GET /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/config-query-followers - POST /api/mix/v1/trace/removeFollower - POST /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/config-remove-follower - POST /api/mix/v1/trace/followerCloseByTrackingNo - POST /api/v2/copy/mix-follower/close-positions - POST /api/mix/v1/trace/followerCloseByAll - POST /api/v2/copy/mix-follower/close-positions - GET /api/mix/v1/trace/followerOrder - GET /api/v2/copy/mix-follower/query-current-orders - GET /api/mix/v1/trace/followerHistoryOrders - GET /api/v2/copy/mix-follower/query-history-orders - POST /api/mix/v1/trace/followerSetTpsl - POST /api/v2/copy/mix-follower/setting-tpsl - GET /api/mix/v1/trace/queryTraceConfig - GET /api/v2/copy/mix-follower/query-settings - GET /api/mix/v1/trace/public/getFollowerConfig - GET /api/v2/copy/mix-follower/query-quantity-limit - POST /api/mix/v1/trace/followerSetBatchTraceConfig - POST /api/v2/copy/mix-follower/settings - POST /api/mix/v1/trace/cancelCopyTrader - POST /api/v2/copy/mix-follower/cancel-trader - GET /api/mix/v1/trace/myTraderList - GET /api/v2/copy/mix-follower/query-traders - GET /api/mix/v1/trace/traderList - GET /api/v2/copy/mix-broker/query-traders - GET /api/mix/v1/trace/report/order/historyList - GET /api/v2/copy/mix-broker/query-history-traces - GET /api/mix/v1/trace/report/order/currentList - GET /api/v2/copy/mix-broker/query-current-traces

V1 Endpoint V2 Endpoint - POST /api/spot/v1/trace/profit/totalProfitInfo - GET /api/v2/copy/spot-trader/profit-summarys - POST /api/spot/v1/trace/profit/totalProfitList - GET /api/v2/copy/spot-trader/profit-summarys - POST /api/spot/v1/trace/profit/profitHisList - GET /api/v2/copy/spot-trader/profit-summarys - POST /api/spot/v1/trace/profit/profitHisDetailList - GET /api/v2/copy/spot-trader/profit-hisotry-details - POST /api/spot/v1/trace/profit/waitProfitDetailList - GET /api/v2/copy/spot-trader/profit-details - POST /api/spot/v1/trace/order/orderCurrentList - GET /api/v2/copy/spot-trader/order-current-track - POST /api/spot/v1/trace/order/orderHistoryList - GET /api/v2/copy/spot-trader/order-history-track - POST /api/spot/v1/trace/order/updateTpsl - POST /api/v2/copy/spot-trader/order-modify-tpsl - POST /api/spot/v1/trace/order/closeTrackingOrder - POST /api/v2/copy/spot-trader/order-close-tracking - POST /api/spot/v1/trace/user/getTraderInfo - GET /api/v2/copy/spot-trader/order-total-detail - POST /api/spot/v1/trace/config/getTraderSettings - GET /api/v2/copy/spot-trader/config-query-settings - POST /api/spot/v1/trace/order/spotInfoList - GET /api/v2/copy/spot-trader/config-query-settings - POST /api/spot/v1/trace/config/getRemoveFollowerConfig - GET /api/v2/copy/spot-trader/config-query-settings - POST /api/spot/v1/trace/user/myFollowers - GET /api/v2/copy/spot-trader/config-query-followers - POST /api/spot/v1/trace/config/setProductCode - POST /api/v2/copy/spot-trader/config-setting-symbols - POST /api/spot/v1/trace/user/removeFollower - POST /api/v2/copy/spot-trader/config-remove-follower N/A - GET /api/v2/copy/spot-follower/query-current-orders N/A - GET /api/v2/copy/mix-follower/query-history-orders N/A - POST /api/v2/copy/spot-follower/setting-tpsl N/A - POST /api/v2/copy/spot-follower/order-close-tracking - POST /api/spot/v1/trace/config/getFollowerSettings - GET /api/v2/copy/spot-follower/query-settings - POST /api/spot/v1/trace/user/myTraders - GET /api/v2/copy/spot-follower/query-traders - POST /api/spot/v1/trace/config/setFollowerConfig - POST /api/v2/copy/spot-follower/settings - POST /api/spot/v1/trace/user/removeTrader - POST /api/v2/copy/spot-follower/cancel-trader - POST /api/spot/v1/trace/order/followerEndOrder - POST /api/v2/copy/spot-follower/stop-order N/A - GET /api/v2/copy/spot-follower/query-trader-symbols

The Bitget Crypto Loan API aims to help users get additional funds instantly without losing control over their own crypto assets.The whole process includes staking the collateral, obtaining the loan, adding to/withdrawing from the collateral, undergoing liquidation, paying interest, repaying the loan, and redeeming the collateral. It should be noted that, due to the nature of the digital currency market, the crypto market is considerably more volatile than the traditional market. As a result, future fluctuations in coin prices will impact the overall return.