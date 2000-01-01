Skip to main content

RestAPI Demo Trading

Bitget does not provide testnet environment. instead, we suggest users to use demo trading

Demo Coin Testing

Demo coins include ：SUSDT, SBTC, SETH, SEOS, SUSDC, demo Coin does not have actual value it is only for users to do the simulated trading, demo coin will be in your account after account registeration : Futures Account - USDT_M Futures Demo

Demo symbol name pattern is: SBTCSUSDT

Simulated trading does not support to use sub-account in most of interfaces, please use main account

Get Demo Trading Symbol Config

Request Sample

curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/market/contracts?productType=susdt-futures"

method:GET

productType

  • susdt-futures USDT simulation perpetual contract
  • scoin-futures Universal margin simulation perpetual contract
  • susdc-futures USDC simulation perpetual contract

Response Body

{
    "code": "00000",
    "data": [
        {
            "baseCoin": "SBTC",
            "buyLimitPriceRatio": "0.01",
            "feeRateUpRatio": "0.005",
            "limitOpenTime": "-1",
            "maintainTime": "",
            "makerFeeRate": "0.0002",
            "minTradeNum": "0.001",
            "offTime": "-1",
            "openCostUpRatio": "0.01",
            "priceEndStep": "5",
            "pricePlace": "1",
            "quoteCoin": "SUSDT",
            "sellLimitPriceRatio": "0.01",
            "sizeMultiplier": "0.001",
            "supportMarginCoins": [
                "SUSDT"
            ],
            "symbol": "SBTCSUSDT",
            "symbolStatus": "normal",
            "symbolType": "perpetual",
            "takerFeeRate": "0.0006",
            "volumePlace": "3",
            "deliveryTime": "",
            "deliveryStartTime": "",
            "launchTime": "",
            "fundInterval": "",
            "minLever": "",
            "maxLever": "",
            "posLimit": ""
        }
    ],
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": "1690313813709"
}

As we can see from the example, values of symbol and coin are demo symbol/demo coin

Demo symbol and demo coin must be shown in pairs, a wrong pair will result to an interface error



Future Place Order Demo Trading

Request sample

curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/order/place-order" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'{
    "symbol": "SETHUSDT",
    "productType": "susdt-futures",
    "marginMode": "isolated",
    "marginCoin": "SUSDT",
    "size": "1.5",
    "price": "2000",
    "side": "buy",
    "tradeSide": "open",
    "orderType": "limit",
    "force": "gtc",
    "clientOid": "12121212122",
    "reduceOnly": "NO",
    "presetStopSurplusPrice": "2300",
    "presetStopLossPrice": "1800"
}'

Request URI

  • /api/v2/mix/order/place-order

Method

  • POST

A demo trade order ID will be return when input parameter symbol and marginCoin are demo symbol/demo coin

Response Body

{
    "code": "00000",
    "data": {
        "orderId": "121211212122",
        "clientOid": "121211212122"
    },
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": "1627293504612"
}