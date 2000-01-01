RestAPI Demo Trading
Bitget does not provide testnet environment. instead, we suggest users to use demo trading
Demo Coin Testing
Demo coins include ：SUSDT, SBTC, SETH, SEOS, SUSDC, demo Coin does not have actual value it is only for users to do the simulated trading, demo coin will be in your account after account registeration : Futures Account - USDT_M Futures Demo
Demo symbol name pattern is: SBTCSUSDT
Simulated trading does not support to use sub-account in most of interfaces, please use main account
Get Demo Trading Symbol Config
Request Sample
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/market/contracts?productType=susdt-futures"
method:GET
productType
- susdt-futures
USDT simulation perpetual contract
- scoin-futures
Universal margin simulation perpetual contract
- susdc-futures
USDC simulation perpetual contract
Response Body
{
"code": "00000",
"data": [
{
"baseCoin": "SBTC",
"buyLimitPriceRatio": "0.01",
"feeRateUpRatio": "0.005",
"limitOpenTime": "-1",
"maintainTime": "",
"makerFeeRate": "0.0002",
"minTradeNum": "0.001",
"offTime": "-1",
"openCostUpRatio": "0.01",
"priceEndStep": "5",
"pricePlace": "1",
"quoteCoin": "SUSDT",
"sellLimitPriceRatio": "0.01",
"sizeMultiplier": "0.001",
"supportMarginCoins": [
"SUSDT"
],
"symbol": "SBTCSUSDT",
"symbolStatus": "normal",
"symbolType": "perpetual",
"takerFeeRate": "0.0006",
"volumePlace": "3",
"deliveryTime": "",
"deliveryStartTime": "",
"launchTime": "",
"fundInterval": "",
"minLever": "",
"maxLever": "",
"posLimit": ""
}
],
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1690313813709"
}
As we can see from the example, values of symbol and coin are demo symbol/demo coin
Demo symbol and demo coin must be shown in pairs, a wrong pair will result to an interface error
Future Place Order Demo Trading
Request sample
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/order/place-order" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'{
"symbol": "SETHUSDT",
"productType": "susdt-futures",
"marginMode": "isolated",
"marginCoin": "SUSDT",
"size": "1.5",
"price": "2000",
"side": "buy",
"tradeSide": "open",
"orderType": "limit",
"force": "gtc",
"clientOid": "12121212122",
"reduceOnly": "NO",
"presetStopSurplusPrice": "2300",
"presetStopLossPrice": "1800"
}'
Request URI
- /api/v2/mix/order/place-order
Method
- POST
A demo trade order ID will be return when input parameter symbol and marginCoin are demo symbol/demo coin
Response Body
{
"code": "00000",
"data": {
"orderId": "121211212122",
"clientOid": "121211212122"
},
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1627293504612"
}