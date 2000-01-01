On this page

RestAPI Demo Trading

Bitget does not provide testnet environment. instead, we suggest users to use demo trading

Demo coins include ：SUSDT, SBTC, SETH, SEOS, SUSDC, demo Coin does not have actual value it is only for users to do the simulated trading, demo coin will be in your account after account registeration : Futures Account - USDT_M Futures Demo

Demo symbol name pattern is: SBTCSUSDT

Simulated trading does not support to use sub-account in most of interfaces, please use main account

curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/market/contracts?productType=susdt-futures"



method:GET

susdt-futures USDT simulation perpetual contract

scoin-futures Universal margin simulation perpetual contract

susdc-futures USDC simulation perpetual contract

{

"code" : "00000" ,

"data" : [

{

"baseCoin" : "SBTC" ,

"buyLimitPriceRatio" : "0.01" ,

"feeRateUpRatio" : "0.005" ,

"limitOpenTime" : "-1" ,

"maintainTime" : "" ,

"makerFeeRate" : "0.0002" ,

"minTradeNum" : "0.001" ,

"offTime" : "-1" ,

"openCostUpRatio" : "0.01" ,

"priceEndStep" : "5" ,

"pricePlace" : "1" ,

"quoteCoin" : "SUSDT" ,

"sellLimitPriceRatio" : "0.01" ,

"sizeMultiplier" : "0.001" ,

"supportMarginCoins" : [

"SUSDT"

] ,

"symbol" : "SBTCSUSDT" ,

"symbolStatus" : "normal" ,

"symbolType" : "perpetual" ,

"takerFeeRate" : "0.0006" ,

"volumePlace" : "3" ,

"deliveryTime" : "" ,

"deliveryStartTime" : "" ,

"launchTime" : "" ,

"fundInterval" : "" ,

"minLever" : "" ,

"maxLever" : "" ,

"posLimit" : ""

}

] ,

"msg" : "success" ,

"requestTime" : "1690313813709"

}



As we can see from the example, values of symbol and coin are demo symbol/demo coin

Demo symbol and demo coin must be shown in pairs, a wrong pair will result to an interface error

curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/order/place-order" \

-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \

-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \

-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \

-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \

-H "locale:en-US" \

-H "Content-Type: application/json" \

-d \ ' {

"symbol" : "SETHUSDT" ,

"productType" : "susdt-futures" ,

"marginMode" : "isolated" ,

"marginCoin" : "SUSDT" ,

"size" : "1.5" ,

"price" : "2000" ,

"side" : "buy" ,

"tradeSide" : "open" ,

"orderType" : "limit" ,

"force" : "gtc" ,

"clientOid" : "12121212122" ,

"reduceOnly" : "NO" ,

"presetStopSurplusPrice" : "2300" ,

"presetStopLossPrice" : "1800"

} '



Request URI

/api/v2/mix/order/place-order

Method

POST

A demo trade order ID will be return when input parameter symbol and marginCoin are demo symbol/demo coin