The header of all REST requests must contain the following http headers：

ACCESS-KEY：API KEY as a string

ACCESS-SIGN：Sign with base64 encoding (see HMAC and RSA sample code).

ACCESS-TIMESTAMP：Timestamp of your request. Value equals to milliseconds since Epoch.

ACCESS-PASSPHRASE：The password you set when created the API KEY.

Content-Type：Please set to application/json for all POST request

locale: Support language such as: Chinese (zh-CN), English (en-US)

Java

Python

Go

JS

PHP Long timestamp = System.currentTimeMillis(); import time

time.time_ns() / 1000000 import (

"time"

)

int64(time.Now().UnixNano()/1000000) Math.round(new Date()) microtime(true) * 1000;

The request header of ACCESS-SIGN is to encrypt timestamp + method.toUpperCase() + requestPath + "?" + queryString + body string (+ means string concat) by HMAC SHA256 algorithm with secretKey. and encode the encrypted result through BASE64.

timestamp：Same as ACCESS-TIMESTAMP request header. Value equals to milliseconds since Epoch.

method：Request method (POST/GET), all uppercase.

requestPath：Request interface path.

queryString：The query string in the request URL (the request parameter after the ?).

body：The request body in string format. If the request body is empty (usually a GET request), the body can be omitted.

If the queryString is empty, signature content

timestamp + method.toUpperCase() + requestPath + body

If the queryString not empty, signature content

timestamp + method.toUpperCase() + requestPath + "?" + queryString + body

Get contract depth information, let's take BTCUSDT as an example:

timestamp = 16273667805456

method = "GET"

requestPath = "/api/mix/v2/market/depth"

queryString= "?symbol=BTCUSDT&limit=20"

Generate the content to be signed:

16273667805456GET/api/mix/v2/market/depth?symbol=BTCUSDT&limit=20

Contract order, take BTCUSDT as an example:

timestamp = 16273667805456

method = "POST"

requestPath = "/api/v2/mix/order/place-order"

body = {"productType":"usdt-futures","symbol":"BTCUSDT","size":"8","marginMode":"crossed",side":"buy","orderType":"limit","clientOid":"channel#123456"}

Generate the content to be signed:

16273667805456POST/api/v2/mix/order/place-order{"productType":"usdt-futures","symbol":"BTCUSDT","size":"8","marginMode":"crossed",side":"buy","orderType":"limit","clientOid":"channel#123456"}

HMAC

Step 1. Use the private key **secretkey** to encrypt the string to be signed with hmac sha256 String payload = hmac_sha256(secretkey, Message);



Step 2. Base64 encoding for Signature. String signature = base64.encode(payload);



RSA

Step 1. Use the RSA privateKey privateKey to encrypt the string to be signed with SHA-256

Step 2. Base64 encoding for Signature.