Signature

API Verification

Initiate a request

The header of all REST requests must contain the following http headers：

  • ACCESS-KEY：API KEY as a string
  • ACCESS-SIGN：Sign with base64 encoding (see HMAC and RSA sample code).
  • ACCESS-TIMESTAMP：Timestamp of your request. Value equals to milliseconds since Epoch.
  • ACCESS-PASSPHRASE：The password you set when created the API KEY.
  • Content-Type：Please set to application/json for all POST request
  • locale: Support language such as: Chinese (zh-CN), English (en-US)

How to get ACCESS-TIMESTAMP

Long timestamp = System.currentTimeMillis();

Generate Signature

The request header of ACCESS-SIGN is to encrypt timestamp + method.toUpperCase() + requestPath + "?" + queryString + body string (+ means string concat) by HMAC SHA256 algorithm with secretKey. and encode the encrypted result through BASE64.

Description of each parameter in the signature

  • timestamp：Same as ACCESS-TIMESTAMP request header. Value equals to milliseconds since Epoch.
  • method：Request method (POST/GET), all uppercase.
  • requestPath：Request interface path.
  • queryString：The query string in the request URL (the request parameter after the ?).
  • body：The request body in string format. If the request body is empty (usually a GET request), the body can be omitted.

If the queryString is empty, signature content

timestamp + method.toUpperCase() + requestPath + body

If the queryString not empty, signature content

timestamp + method.toUpperCase() + requestPath + "?" + queryString + body

Sample Code

Get contract depth information, let's take BTCUSDT as an example:

  • timestamp = 16273667805456
  • method = "GET"
  • requestPath = "/api/mix/v2/market/depth"
  • queryString= "?symbol=BTCUSDT&limit=20"

Generate the content to be signed:

16273667805456GET/api/mix/v2/market/depth?symbol=BTCUSDT&limit=20

Contract order, take BTCUSDT as an example:

  • timestamp = 16273667805456
  • method = "POST"
  • requestPath = "/api/v2/mix/order/place-order"
  • body = {"productType":"usdt-futures","symbol":"BTCUSDT","size":"8","marginMode":"crossed",side":"buy","orderType":"limit","clientOid":"channel#123456"}

Generate the content to be signed:

16273667805456POST/api/v2/mix/order/place-order{"productType":"usdt-futures","symbol":"BTCUSDT","size":"8","marginMode":"crossed",side":"buy","orderType":"limit","clientOid":"channel#123456"}

Steps to generate the final signature

HMAC

Step 1. Use the private key **secretkey** to encrypt the string to be signed with hmac sha256
String payload = hmac_sha256(secretkey, Message);
Step 2. Base64 encoding for Signature.
String signature = base64.encode(payload);

RSA

Step 1. Use the RSA privateKey privateKey to encrypt the string to be signed with SHA-256

Step 2. Base64 encoding for Signature.