On this page

Websocket API

WebSocket is a new HTML5 protocol that achieves full-duplex data transmission between the client and server, allowing data to be transferred effectively in both directions. A connection between the client and server can be established with just one handshake. The server will then be able to push data to the client according to preset rules. Its advantages include:

The WebSocket request header size for data transmission between client and server is only 2 bytes.

Either the client or server can initiate data transmission.

There's no need to repeatedly create and delete TCP connections, saving resources on bandwidth and server.

It is strongly recommended that developers use WebSocket API to obtain market information and transaction depth.

Domain WebSocket API Recommended to use Websocket Domain wss://ws.bitget.com/v2/ws/public Main Domain, Public channel Websocket Domain wss://ws.bitget.com/v2/ws/private Main Domain, Private channel

Connection instructions:

Connection limit: 100 connections per IP

Subscription limit: 240 times per hour

If there’s a network problem, the system will automatically disconnect the connection.

The connection will break automatically if the subscription is not established or data has not been pushed for more than 30 seconds.

To keep the connection stable:

Set a timer of 30 seconds. If the timer is triggered, send a String 'ping'. Expect a 'pong' as a response. If the response message is not received within 30 seconds, please raise an error and/or reconnect. The Websocket server accepts up to 10 messages per second. The message includes:

PING frame (Not tcp ping)

Messages in JSON format, such as subscribe, unsubscribe.

If the user sends more messages than the limit, the connection will be disconnected. IPs that are repeatedly disconnected may be blocked by the server; A single connection can subscribe up to 1000 Streams; A single IP can create up to 100 connections.

apiKey: Unique identification for invoking API. Requires user to apply one manually.

passphrase: APIKey password

timestamp: the Unix Epoch time, the unit is seconds(--different from the signature timestamp of restAPI--)

secretKey: The security key generated when the user applies for APIKey, e.g. : 22582BD0CFF14C41EDBF1AB98506286D

Example of timestamp const timestamp = '' + Date . now ( ) / 1000



"Sign sign = CryptoJS . enc . Base64 . Stringify ( CryptoJS . HmacSHA256 ( timestamp + 'GET' + '/user/verify' , secretKey ) )



method: always 'GET'.

requestPath : always '/user/verify'

sign: signature string, the signature algorithm is as follows:

First concatenate timestamp , method , requestPath , then use HMAC SHA256 method to encrypt the concatenated string with SecretKey, and then perform Base64 encoding.

The request will expire 30 seconds after the timestamp. If your server time differs from the API server time, we recommended using the REST API to query the API server time and then compare the timestamp.

HMAC

Step 1. concat the content

Long timestamp = System.currentTimeMillis() / 1000;

String content = timestamp +"GET"+"/user/verify";



Step 1. Use the private key secretkey to encrypt the string to be signed with hmac sha256

String hash = hmac_sha256(content, secretkey);



The final step is to base64 encode the hash

String sign = base64.encode(hash);



RSA

Step 1. Use the RSA privateKey privateKey to encrypt the string to be signed with SHA-256

Step 2. Base64 encoding for Signature.

If login fails, it will automatically disconnect

Request Format Description {

"op" : "login" ,

"args" : [

{

"apiKey" : "<api_key>" ,

"passphrase" : "<passphrase>" ,

"timestamp" : "<timestamp>" ,

"sign" : "<sign>"

}

]

}



Request Example {

"op" : "login" ,

"args" : [

{

"apiKey" : "xx_xxx" ,

"passphrase" : "xxx" ,

"timestamp" : "1538054050" ,

"sign" : "8RCOqCJAhhEh4PWcZB/96QojLDqMAg4qNynIixFzS3E="

}

]

}



Successful Response Example {

"event" : "login" ,

"code" : "0" ,

"msg" : ""

}



Failure Response Example {

"event" : "error" ,

"code" : "30005" ,

"msg" : "error"

}



Subscription Instructions

Request Format Description {

"op" : "subscribe" ,

"args" : [ "<SubscriptionTopic>" ]

}



instId : should be either symbol or default

Users can choose to subscribe to one or more channels, and the total length of multiple channels cannot exceed 4096 bytes at a time.

Request Example {

"op" : "subscribe" ,

"args" : [

{

"instType" : "SPOT" ,

"channel" : "ticker" ,

"instId" : "BTCUSDT"

} ,

{

"instType" : "SPOT" ,

"channel" : "candle5m" ,

"instId" : "BTCUSDT"

}

]

}



Request Parameters

Parameter Type Required Description op String Yes Operation, subscribe args Array Yes List of subscribe channels > instType String No Instrument Type > channel String Yes Channel name > instId String No Instrument ID

Example Response {

"event" : "subscribe" ,

"arg" : {

"instType" : "SPOT" ,

"channel" : "ticker" ,

"instId" : "BTCUSDT"

}

}



Return Parameters

Parameter Type Required Description event String Yes Event, subscribe error arg Object No Subscribed channel > instType String No Instrument Type MC：Perpetual contract public channel > channel String Yes Channel name > instId String No Instrument ID code String No Error code msg String No Error message

Unsubscribe from one or more channels.

Request Format Description {

"op" : "unsubscribe" ,

"args" : [ "< SubscriptionTopic>" ]

}



Request Example {

"op" : "unsubscribe" ,

"args" : [

{

"instType" : "SPOT" ,

"channel" : "ticker" ,

"instId" : "BTCUSDT"

} ,

{

"instType" : "SPOT" ,

"channel" : "candle1m" ,

"instId" : "BTCUSDT"

}

]

}



Request Parameters

Parameter Type Required Description op String Yes Operation, unsubscribe args Array Yes List of channels to unsubscribe from > instType String Yes Instrument Type MC：Perpetual contract public channel > channel String Yes Channel name > instId String Yes Instrument ID

Example Response {

"op" : "unsubscribe" ,

"args" : [

{

"instType" : "USDT-FUTURES" ,

"channel" : "ticker" ,

"instId" : "BTCUSDT"

} ,

{

"instType" : "USDT-FUTURES" ,

"channel" : "candle1m" ,

"instId" : "BTCUSDT"

}

]

}



Return Parameters